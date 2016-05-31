Environmental Materials and Waste
1st Edition
Resource Recovery and Pollution Prevention
Environmental Materials and Waste: Resource Recovery and Pollution Prevention contains the latest information on environmental sustainability as a wide variety of natural resources are increasingly being exploited to meet the demands of a worldwide growing population and economy.
These raw materials cannot, or can only partially, be substituted by renewable resources within the next few decades. As such, the efficient recovery and processing of mineral and energy resources, as well as recycling such resources, is now of significant importance.
The book takes a multidisciplinary approach to fully realize the number of by-products which can be remanufactured, providing the foundation needed across disciplines to tackle this issue. As awareness and opportunities to recover valuable resources from process and bleed streams is gaining interest, sustainable recovery of environmental materials, including wastewater, offers tremendous opportunity to combine profitable and sustainable production.
- Presents a state-of-the-art guide to environmental sustainability
- Provides an overview of the field highlighting recent and emerging issues in environmental resource recovery that cover a wide array of by-products for remanufacture potential
- Details a multidisciplinary approach to fully realize the number of by-products which can be remanufactured, providing the foundation needed across disciplines to tackle these global issues
Environmental Scientists, Material Scientists, Chemists, Mineral Geologists, Entrepreneurs
Chapter 1: Recovery of resources from biowaste for pollution prevention
Chapter 2: Destination of vinasse, a residue from alcohol industry – resource recovery and prevention of pollution
Chapter 3: Biosolids enhances mine site rehabilitation and revegitation
Chapter 4: Application of biochar produced from biowaste materials for environmental protection and sustainable agriculture production
Chapter 5: Production and utilization of biochar from organic wastes for pollutant control on contaminated sites
Chapter 6: Municipal solid waste biochar for prevention of pollution from landfill leachate
Chapter 7: Removal and recovery of metals by biosorbents and biochars derived from biowastes
Chapter 8: Biodiesel production from wastewater using oleaginous yeast and microalga
Chapter 9: Utilization of sludge as manure
Chapter 10: Energy & resource recovery from sludge: Full scale experiences
Chapter 11: Chromite
Chapter 12: Detoxification and resource recovery of chromium-containing wastes
Chapter 13: Asbestos: resource recovery and its waste management
Chapter 14: Resource potential of natural and synthetic gypsum waste
Chapter 15: Metalliferous waste in India and knowledge explosion in metal recovery techniques and processes for prevention of pollution
Chapter 16: Resources recovery from wastewater based on extracellular electron transfer
Chapter 17: Acid Mine Drainages from Abandoned Mines: Hydrochemistry, Environmental Impact, Resource Recovery and Prevention of Pollution
Chapter 18: Restoration of Smelter Industrial Barrens through Pollution Reduction Drives Economic Recovery
Chapter 19: Methods for utilization of red mud and its management
Chapter 20: Thermal behavior of red mud and its beneficial use in glass-ceramic production
Chapter 21: Clay minerals: Structure, chemistry, and significance in contaminated environments and geological CO2 sequestration
Chapter 22: Zeolite for nutrient stripping from farm effluents
Chapter 23: Natural and surfactant modified zeolite for the removal of pollutants (inorganic mainly) from natural waters and wastewaters
Chapter 24: Treatment and reuse of incineration bottom ashes
Chapter 25: Coal fly ash utilization for boron management in soils, plants, and waters
Chapter 26: The crystallization of struvite and its analog (K-struvite) from waste streams for nutrient recycling
Chapter 27: Phosphorus recovery from wastes
- No. of pages:
- 750
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 31st May 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128039069
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128038376
Majeti Narasimha Vara Prasad
M.N.V. Prasad is an Emeritus Professor in the Department of Plant Sciences at the University of Hyderabad. He has served the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India in various advisory committees on biodiversity conservation, ecosystem services, pollution control and abatement, environmental information systems and bioremediation of contaminated sites. He is an active visiting scientist in several international universities. He is the editor, co-editor, or author of 15 books and 95 journal articles (with over 6277 journal citations and h-index 41 as per google scholar). He has made outstanding contributions to the fields of Bioremediation, Bioresources, Biomass energy sources, bioeconomy and to the broad field of environmental biotechnology (including value chain and value addition products from plants used in phytoremediation) and bioremediation are his main areas of expertise.
Emeritus Professor, Department of Plant Sciences, University of Hyderabad, India
Kaimin Shih
Dr. Kaimin SHIH is an Associate Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering and leads the Environmental Materials Research Group at the University of Hong Kong. He obtained his Ph.D. from Stanford University and is interested in engineering and employing material properties for innovative waste beneficial uses and environmental treatment processes. Dr. Shih’swork particularly focuses on analyzing the pollutant behavior in solid matrices and at water-mineral interfaces, and has contributes to the research areas of hazardous metals, material resource recovery, persistent organic pollutants, water membrane materials, nuclear waste, and soil remediation. Dr. Shih is currently an Associate Editor for Waste Management, together withthe other several environmental/materials journals. He is a Scientific Advisory Panel member of International Waste Working Group, the president for Overseas Chinese Environmental Engineers and Scientists Association, and the vice-president for Hong Kong Waste Management Association. Dr. Shih has published more than 90 SCI journal papers, edited 2 books, and authored more than 10 book chapters. Further details about Dr. Shih’s research activities can be found at http://web.hku.hk/~kshih/.
Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China