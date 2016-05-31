Environmental Materials and Waste - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128038376, 9780128039069

Environmental Materials and Waste

1st Edition

Resource Recovery and Pollution Prevention

Editors: Majeti Narasimha Vara Prasad Kaimin Shih
eBook ISBN: 9780128039069
Paperback ISBN: 9780128038376
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st May 2016
Page Count: 750
Description

Environmental Materials and Waste: Resource Recovery and Pollution Prevention contains the latest information on environmental sustainability as a wide variety of natural resources are increasingly being exploited to meet the demands of a worldwide growing population and economy.

These raw materials cannot, or can only partially, be substituted by renewable resources within the next few decades. As such, the efficient recovery and processing of mineral and energy resources, as well as recycling such resources, is now of significant importance.

The book takes a multidisciplinary approach to fully realize the number of by-products which can be remanufactured, providing the foundation needed across disciplines to tackle this issue. As awareness and opportunities to recover valuable resources from process and bleed streams is gaining interest, sustainable recovery of environmental materials, including wastewater, offers tremendous opportunity to combine profitable and sustainable production.

Key Features

  • Presents a state-of-the-art guide to environmental sustainability
  • Provides an overview of the field highlighting recent and emerging issues in environmental resource recovery that cover a wide array of by-products for remanufacture potential
  • Details a multidisciplinary approach to fully realize the number of by-products which can be remanufactured, providing the foundation needed across disciplines to tackle these global issues

Readership

Environmental Scientists, Material Scientists, Chemists, Mineral Geologists, Entrepreneurs

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Recovery of resources from biowaste for pollution prevention

Chapter 2: Destination of vinasse, a residue from alcohol industry – resource recovery and prevention of pollution

Chapter 3: Biosolids enhances mine site rehabilitation and revegitation

Chapter 4: Application of biochar produced from biowaste materials for environmental protection and sustainable agriculture production

Chapter 5: Production and utilization of biochar from organic wastes for　pollutant control on contaminated sites

Chapter 6: Municipal solid waste biochar for prevention of pollution from landfill leachate

Chapter 7: Removal and recovery of metals by biosorbents and biochars derived from biowastes

Chapter 8: Biodiesel production from wastewater using oleaginous yeast and microalga

Chapter 9: Utilization of sludge as manure

Chapter 10: Energy & resource recovery from sludge: Full scale experiences

Chapter 11: Chromite

Chapter 12: Detoxification and resource recovery of chromium-containing wastes

Chapter 13: Asbestos: resource recovery and its waste management

Chapter 14: Resource potential of natural and synthetic gypsum waste

Chapter 15: Metalliferous waste in India and knowledge explosion in metal recovery techniques and processes for prevention of pollution

Chapter 16: Resources recovery from wastewater based on extracellular electron transfer

Chapter 17: Acid Mine Drainages from Abandoned Mines: Hydrochemistry, Environmental Impact, Resource Recovery and Prevention of Pollution

Chapter 18: Restoration of Smelter Industrial Barrens through Pollution Reduction Drives Economic Recovery

Chapter 19: Methods for utilization of red mud and its management

Chapter 20: Thermal behavior of red mud and its beneficial use in glass-ceramic production

Chapter 21: Clay minerals: Structure, chemistry, and significance in contaminated environments and geological CO2 sequestration

Chapter 22: Zeolite for nutrient stripping from farm effluents

Chapter 23: Natural and surfactant modified zeolite for the removal of pollutants (inorganic mainly) from natural waters and wastewaters

Chapter 24: Treatment and reuse of incineration bottom ashes

Chapter 25: Coal fly ash utilization for boron management in soils, plants, and waters

Chapter 26: The crystallization of struvite and its analog (K-struvite) from waste streams for nutrient recycling

Chapter 27: Phosphorus recovery from wastes

No. of pages:
750
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128039069
Paperback ISBN:
9780128038376

About the Editor

Majeti Narasimha Vara Prasad

M.N.V. Prasad is an Emeritus Professor in the Department of Plant Sciences at the University of Hyderabad. He has served the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India in various advisory committees on biodiversity conservation, ecosystem services, pollution control and abatement, environmental information systems and bioremediation of contaminated sites. He is an active visiting scientist in several international universities. He is the editor, co-editor, or author of 15 books and 95 journal articles (with over 6277 journal citations and h-index 41 as per google scholar). He has made outstanding contributions to the fields of Bioremediation, Bioresources, Biomass energy sources, bioeconomy and to the broad field of environmental biotechnology (including value chain and value addition products from plants used in phytoremediation) and bioremediation are his main areas of expertise.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Department of Plant Sciences, University of Hyderabad, India

Kaimin Shih

Dr. Kaimin SHIH is an Associate Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering and leads the Environmental Materials Research Group at the University of Hong Kong. He obtained his Ph.D. from Stanford University and is interested in engineering and employing material properties for innovative waste beneficial uses and environmental treatment processes. Dr. Shih’swork particularly focuses on analyzing the pollutant behavior in solid matrices and at water-mineral interfaces, and has contributes to the research areas of hazardous metals, material resource recovery, persistent organic pollutants, water membrane materials, nuclear waste, and soil remediation. Dr. Shih is currently an Associate Editor for Waste Management, together withthe other several environmental/materials journals. He is a Scientific Advisory Panel member of International Waste Working Group, the president for Overseas Chinese Environmental Engineers and Scientists Association, and the vice-president for Hong Kong Waste Management Association. Dr. Shih has published more than 90 SCI journal papers, edited 2 books, and authored more than 10 book chapters. Further details about Dr. Shih’s research activities can be found at http://web.hku.hk/~kshih/.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China

