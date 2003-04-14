Environmental Magnetism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122438516, 9780080505787

Environmental Magnetism, Volume 86

1st Edition

Principles and Applications of Enviromagnetics

Authors: Mark Evans Friedrich Heller
eBook ISBN: 9780080505787
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122438516
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th April 2003
Page Count: 299
Table of Contents

Preface

Chapter 1 - Introduction 1.1 Prospectus 1.2 An example 1.3 Scope of the subject

Chapter 2 - Basic Magnetism 2.1 Diamagnetism, paramagnetism, ferromagnetism 2.2 Magnetic susceptibility 2.3 Magnetic hysteresis 2.4 Grain-size effects 2.5 Summary of magnetic parameters and terminology 2.6 Enviromagnetic parameters 2.7 Magnetic units 2.8 Putting it all together

Chapter 3 - Enviromagnetic Minerals 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Iron oxides 3.3 Iron oxyhydroxides 3.4 Iron sulphides 3.5 Iron carbonate 3.6 Some examples 3.7 Room-temperature biplots

Chapter 4 - Measurement and Techniques 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Measurement of magnetic parameters 4.3 Magnetic parameters used in environmental studies 4.4 Magnetic parameters unmixed

Chapter 5 - Processes and Pathways 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Soils and paleosols 5.3 Marine sediments 5.4 Rivers and lakes

Chapter 6 - Time 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Temporal characteristics of the geomagnetic field 6.3 Oxygen isotope stratigraphy 6.4 Milankovitch cycles

Chapter 7 - Magnetoclimatology and Past Global Change 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Loess 7.3 Lake sediments 7.4 Marine sediments

Chapter 8 - Mass Transport 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Dust flux and climate 8.3 Erosion and sediment yield 8.4 Permeating fluids 8.5 Oceanic and atmospheric circulation

Chapter 9 - Magnetism in the Biosphere 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Biomineralization 9.3 Bacterial magnetism 9.4 Other organisms

Chapter 10 - Magnetic Monitoring of Pollution 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Soil contamination 10.3 Rivers, lakes and harbours 10.4 Atmospheric contaminants 10.5 Roadside pollution 10.6 Pneumomagnetism

Chapter 11 - Archaeological and Early Hominid Environments 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Archaeological soils 11.3 Archaeological magnetic prospection surveys 11.4 Economy, industry and art 11.5 Speleomagnetism 11.6 Hominid evolution

Chapter 12 - Our Planetary Magnetic Environment 12.1 Introduction 12.2 The geomagnetic field 12.3 The magnetosphere

Appendix 1

References

Glossary

Description

Magnetism is important in environmental studies for several reasons, the two most fundamental being that most substances exhibit some form of magnetic behavior, and that iron is one of the most common elements in the Earth's crust. Once sequestered in a suitable material, magnetic particles constitute a natural archive of conditions existing in former times. Magnetism provides a tracer of paleo-climatic and paleo-environmental conditions and processes.

Environmental Magnetism details the occurrence and uses of magnetic materials in the natural environment. The first half of the volume describes the basic principles. The second half discusses the applications of magnetic measurements in various environmental settings on land, in lakes, in the ocean, and even various biological organisms.

Key Features

  • Material is broadly applicable to environmental studies
  • Case histories illustrate key points
  • Extensive bibliography makes further research quick and easy

Readership

An indispensable reference work for undergraduates, researchers, lecturers, and professionals in geomagnetism, geology, pedology, archeology, oceanography, climatology, and earth system science.

Details

No. of pages:
299
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080505787
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122438516

Reviews

"Evans and Heller's latest text book constitutes a welcome update to the 1986 monograph: it is also the first major work on the subject in focus to be co-authored by people based on opposite sides of the Atlantic, which has resulted in a well-balanced, unbiased variety of examples and an extensive reference list." -Ian F. Snowball, Department of Geology, Lund University, in JOURNAL OF QUATERNARY SCIENCE, 2004 "For those active in environmental magnetic research, this book is a 'must-buy'. The authors should be congratulated for providing an excellent subject review in such an accessible, concise and well-presented fashion" --John Walden, University of St Andrews "Would make an excellent purchase for a departmental Library" --John Walden, University of St Andrews "The book provides a solid basis on which to construct an introductory course in the unfamiliar area of environmental magnetism...provides a rich source for selected material that may be used in other related courses. The book is a comprehensive collection of examples where the measurable properties of the magnetic minerals have been used to answer current questions." -Ronald Green, Fitzroy, Adelaide, SA, Australia for The Leading Edge (May 2004)

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Mark Evans Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University Lecturer, University of Cambridge, UK; Consultant Physician, University Hospitals Foundation Trust, Cambridge, UK

Friedrich Heller Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich

