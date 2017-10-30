Environmental Issues Concerning Hydraulic Fracturing, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Hydraulic Fracturing: The Technology Explained
George E. King and Danny Durham
2. Unconventional Oil and Gas Production: Waste Management and the Water Cycle
Tiffany Liden, Billy G. Clark, Zacariah L. Hildenbrand and Kevin A. Schug
3. Chemicals in Drilling, Stimulation, and Production
George E. King and Danny Durham
4. Hydraulic Fracturing Chemical Disclosure: Can the Public Know What’s Going Into Oil and Natural Gas Wells?
Dusty Horwitt
5. The Human Health Implications of Oil and Natural Gas Development
Anne C. Epstein
6. Public Health Concerns and Unconventional Oil and Gas Development
Paula Stigler Granados
7. Societal Implications of Unconventional Oil and Gas Development
Sabrina Habib, Melanie S. Hinojosa and Ramon Hinojosa
8. Analytical Approaches for High-Resolution Environmental Investigations of Unconventional Oil and Gas Exploration
Doug D. Carlton, Jr., Zacariah L. Hildenbrand and Kevin A. Schug
9. Considerations and Pitfalls in the Spatial Analysis of Water Quality Data and Its Association With Hydraulic Fracturing
Jesse M. Meik and A. Michelle Lawing
10. Hydrocarbon Emissions: Anthropogenic and Natural Sources
George E. King and Danny Durham
11. Henry’s Law and Monitoring Methane in Groundwater Wells
Bryce Payne
12. The Characterization of BTEX in Variable Soil Compositions Near Unconventional Oil and Gas Development
Emmanuel Varona-Torres, Doug D. Carlton, Jr., Bryce Payne, Zacariah L. Hildenbrand and Kevin A. Schug
13. Mass Spectrometry for the Study of Microbial Communities in Environmental Waters
Inês C. Santos, Zacariah L. Hildenbrand and Kevin A. Schug
14. Best Management Practices From the "Responsible Shale Energy Extraction" Conference: Guiding Industry in Environmental Stewardship
Alison Paige Wicker, Zacariah L. Hildenbrand and Kevin A. Schug
Description
Environmental Issues Concerning Hydraulic Fracturing, Volume One captures the state-of-the-art research currently used to evaluate the potential impact of unconventional gas and oil gas extraction processes. Topics in this comprehensive guide on the topic include chapters on The Human Health Implications of Unconventional Oil and Gas Development, The use of Noble Gas Analysis and other Forensic Techniques in Characterizing Contamination Pathways Associated with Oil and Gas Development, Well Integrity, Contamination Mechanisms and Groundwater Impacts Associated with Unconventional Oil and Gas Development, and Advances in Fracturing and Well Construction: Improving Efficiency and Reducing Risks.
This serial explores a wide breadth of emerging and state-of-the-art technologies used to study the potential environmental impact and various processes in the massive industrial process of shale exploration and resource extraction.
Key Features
- Covers a wide breadth of emerging and state-of-the-art technologies
- Includes contributions from an International board of authors
- Provides a comprehensive set of reviews, covering the potential impact of unconventional gas and oil gas extraction processes
Readership
From concerned and informed citizens to scientists in the environmental and energy sectors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 30th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128128039
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128128022
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Kevin Schug Serial Volume Editor
Kevin A. Schug is Professor and Shimadzu Distinguished Professor of Analytical Chemistry at The University of Texas at Arlington. He received his Bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the College of William and Mary in 1998 and his Ph.D. in chemistry from Virginia Tech in 2002. Following two years as a post-doctoral researcher at the Department of Analytical Chemistry, University of Vienna, Austria, he joined the faculty at U.T.-Arlington in 2005. His research spans environmental analysis, bioanalytical chemistry, and the development and application of emerging analytical and remediation technologies. He is the Director of the Collaborative Laboratories for Environmental Analysis and Remediation (CLEAR; http://clear.uta.edu) at U.T.-Arlington. His group has contributed over 400 presentations to international, regional, and local conferences, industries, and academic institutions. He has over 120 publications to his group’s credit. He has been awarded the 2009 Eli Lilly and Company Young Investigator in Analytical Chemistry Award, the 2009 Emerging Leader in Chromatography Award by LCGC Magazine, and the 2013 Young Investigator in Separation Science Award from the American Chemical Society’s Division of Analytical Chemistry. In 2014, he was named as one of the top 40 under 40 analytical chemists in the world by the Analytical Scientist magazine. For his teaching, he was awarded the 2014 University of Texas System’s Regent’s Outstanding Teaching Award. He was named a Fellow of the U.T. System’s Academy of Distinguished Teachers in 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Texas at Arlington, USA
Zac Hildenbrand Serial Volume Editor
Zacariah L. Hildenbrand received his bachelors of science and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Texas at El Paso, where he also played on the men’s intercollegiate golf team. Dr. Hildenbrand continued his training as a post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He is the principal founder of Inform Environmental, LLC and is one of the co-founders of the Collaborative Laboratories for Environmental Analysis and Remediation at the University of Texas at Arlington. Together with his colleagues at UT-Arlington, Dr. Hildenbrand has coordinated environmental monitoring and remediation projects all across Texas, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania. This research has produced more than 20 peer-reviewed scientific journal articles and textbook chapters. He is determined to generate a deeper understanding of energy extraction and to develop solutions for environmental remediation and the recycling of anthropogenic wastes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Inform Environmental, LLC, AZ, USA