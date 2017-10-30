Environmental Issues Concerning Hydraulic Fracturing, Volume 1

Environmental Issues Concerning Hydraulic Fracturing, Volume One captures the state-of-the-art research currently used to evaluate the potential impact of unconventional gas and oil gas extraction processes. Topics in this comprehensive guide on the topic include chapters on The Human Health Implications of Unconventional Oil and Gas Development, The use of Noble Gas Analysis and other Forensic Techniques in Characterizing Contamination Pathways Associated with Oil and Gas Development, Well Integrity, Contamination Mechanisms and Groundwater Impacts Associated with Unconventional Oil and Gas Development, and Advances in Fracturing and Well Construction: Improving Efficiency and Reducing Risks.

This serial explores a wide breadth of emerging and state-of-the-art technologies used to study the potential environmental impact and various processes in the massive industrial process of shale exploration and resource extraction.