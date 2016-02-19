Environmental Injury to Plants
1st Edition
Description
The reaction of plant tissue to stress is of critical importance to growers concerned with the production of horticultural or agronomical plants on a large scale. This book discusses several factors that contribute to plant stress, including freezing and chill injury, drought stress, heat shock, salt stress, and toxic metals. The detection of plant stress by remote sensing devices is also examined.
Readership
Researchers in commercial botany, agriculture, horticulture, and plant environmental science.
Table of Contents
P.L. Steponkus, Cold Acclimation and Freezing Injury from a Perspective of the Plasma Membrane. D.V. Lynch, Chilling Injury in Plants: The Relevance of Membrane Lipids. C. Guy, Molecular Mechanisms of Cold Acclimation. K. Matsuda and A. Rayan, Anatomy: A Key Factor Regulating Plant Tissue Response to Water Stress. K. Cornish and J.W. Radin, From Metabolism to Organism: An Integrative View of Water Stress Emphasizing Abscisic Acid. M.R. Brodl, Biochemistry of Heat Shock Responses in Plants. R.A. Bressan, D.E. Nelson, N.M. Iraki, P.C. LaRosa, N.K. Singh, P.M. Hasegawa, and N.C. Carpita, Reduced Cell Expansion and Changes in Cell Walls of Plant Cells Adapted to NaCl. J.C. Cushman, E.J. DeRocher, and H.J. Bohnert, Gene Expression during Adaptation to Salt Stress. W.J. Hurkman, Use of Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis to Characterize Changes in Gene Expression Associated with Salt Stress of Barley. P.J. Jackson, P.J. Unkefer, E. Delhaize, and N.J. Robinson, Mechanisms of Trace Metal Tolerance in Plants. H.W. Gausman and J.E. Quisenberry, Spectrophotometric Detection of Plant Leaf Stress. Each chapter includes references. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th June 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139601
About the Author
Author Unknown
Reviews
@qu:Each contribution is well documented with appropriate literature. Most suitable for libraries supporting undergraduate and graduate programs at colleges and universities where plant research is conducted. @source:--CHOICE @qu:Obviously, the book does not deal with all forms of environmental stress and Frank Katterman, the editor, points this out himself. By concentrating on a few aspects of such a big subject he has produced a book that is informative enough to be sure to become a recommended text for all who are interested in the ecophysiology of plants.....It is a tribute to his book that anyone attempting to draw together the separate strands of ideas about the effects of diferent environmental stresses on plants will be in a much stronger position to do so after reading it. @source:--ANNALS OF BOTANY