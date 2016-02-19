Environmental Impact of Energy Strategies Within the EEC - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080256818, 9781483138350

Environmental Impact of Energy Strategies Within the EEC

1st Edition

A Report Prepared for the Environment and Consumer Protection, Service of the Commission of the European Communities

Authors: Sam Stuart
Description

Environmental Impact of Energy Strategies within the EEC is a report prepared for the Environment and Consumer Protection Service of the Commission of the European Communities. The report aims to examine the effects on the environment of the production and use of different forms of energy within the community and to determine the scope for minimizing environmental impact through the adoption of appropriate energy strategies. After an introduction, this report presents in Sections 2 and 3 the summary, conclusions, and recommendations presented at the time of the Nuclear Hearings. The main body of the report is further divided into two parts. Part A contains the assessment of future community energy needs and the forecasts of primary energy supply according to various alternative energy strategies. Part B focuses on the potential environmental consequences resulting from the production and consumption of different sources of energy.

Table of Contents


Preface

Summary

1. Introduction

2. Conclusions

2.1 1976-2000 Community energy demand

2.2 Energy supply

2.3 Environmental impact

3. Recommendations

Part A - Energy Demand/Supply

4. Demand for Energy

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Economic assumptions

4.3 Conservation

4.4 Transport energy demand

4.5 Industrial sector demand

4.6 Domestic sector demand

5. Energy Supply

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Supply constraints

Fossil fuels

Nuclear

5.3 Energy strategies

Maximum nuclear

Maximum fossil fuel

Maximum renewable sources

Maximum conservation strategies

5.4 Energy industry use

Electricity generation

SNG manufacture

Refinery fuel requirements

5.5 Primary energy balances

5.6 Imported primary energy requirements

5.7 Comments

Part B - Environmental Impact

6. Introduction

7. Thermal Pollution

8. Nuclear Power

8.1 Introduction

8.2 The nuclear fuel cycle

8.3 Reactor operation

8.4 Nuclear proliferation and socio-political impact

9. Fossil Fuel Production And Use

Production

9.1 Coal

9.2 Oil

9.2 Natural gas

Combustion - Global

9.4 Impact of CO2 emissions on climate

9.5 Particulate emissions

Combustion - Local and Regional Impacts

9.6 Sulphur oxides

9.7 Other atmospheric pollutants (NOx, particulates CO2 and HC)

9.8 Water pollution

9.9 Solid wastes

9.10 Land requirements

9.11 Demand for water

10. Renewable Primary Energy Developments

10.1 Solar energy

10.2 Wind power

10.3 Tidal power

10.4 Wave Power

10.5 Biomass

10.6 Combined heat and power

10.7 Geothermal

11. Electricity Generation

11.1 Impact on amenity

11.2 Water/thermal pollution

11.3 Water requirements

11.4 Land requirements

12. Impact Under Alternative Energy Strategies

12.1 Nuclear power

12.2 Atmospheric pollution

12.3 Water pollution

12.4 Solid waste

12.5 Water requirements

12.6 Land requirements

12.7 Renewable energy sources

12.8 Conservation

12.9 Comments

Appendices

References




