Environmental Impact of Energy Strategies Within the EEC
1st Edition
A Report Prepared for the Environment and Consumer Protection, Service of the Commission of the European Communities
Environmental Impact of Energy Strategies within the EEC is a report prepared for the Environment and Consumer Protection Service of the Commission of the European Communities. The report aims to examine the effects on the environment of the production and use of different forms of energy within the community and to determine the scope for minimizing environmental impact through the adoption of appropriate energy strategies. After an introduction, this report presents in Sections 2 and 3 the summary, conclusions, and recommendations presented at the time of the Nuclear Hearings. The main body of the report is further divided into two parts. Part A contains the assessment of future community energy needs and the forecasts of primary energy supply according to various alternative energy strategies. Part B focuses on the potential environmental consequences resulting from the production and consumption of different sources of energy.
Table of Contents
Preface
Summary
1. Introduction
2. Conclusions
2.1 1976-2000 Community energy demand
2.2 Energy supply
2.3 Environmental impact
3. Recommendations
Part A - Energy Demand/Supply
4. Demand for Energy
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Economic assumptions
4.3 Conservation
4.4 Transport energy demand
4.5 Industrial sector demand
4.6 Domestic sector demand
5. Energy Supply
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Supply constraints
Fossil fuels
Nuclear
5.3 Energy strategies
Maximum nuclear
Maximum fossil fuel
Maximum renewable sources
Maximum conservation strategies
5.4 Energy industry use
Electricity generation
SNG manufacture
Refinery fuel requirements
5.5 Primary energy balances
5.6 Imported primary energy requirements
5.7 Comments
Part B - Environmental Impact
6. Introduction
7. Thermal Pollution
8. Nuclear Power
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The nuclear fuel cycle
8.3 Reactor operation
8.4 Nuclear proliferation and socio-political impact
9. Fossil Fuel Production And Use
Production
9.1 Coal
9.2 Oil
9.2 Natural gas
Combustion - Global
9.4 Impact of CO2 emissions on climate
9.5 Particulate emissions
Combustion - Local and Regional Impacts
9.6 Sulphur oxides
9.7 Other atmospheric pollutants (NOx, particulates CO2 and HC)
9.8 Water pollution
9.9 Solid wastes
9.10 Land requirements
9.11 Demand for water
10. Renewable Primary Energy Developments
10.1 Solar energy
10.2 Wind power
10.3 Tidal power
10.4 Wave Power
10.5 Biomass
10.6 Combined heat and power
10.7 Geothermal
11. Electricity Generation
11.1 Impact on amenity
11.2 Water/thermal pollution
11.3 Water requirements
11.4 Land requirements
12. Impact Under Alternative Energy Strategies
12.1 Nuclear power
12.2 Atmospheric pollution
12.3 Water pollution
12.4 Solid waste
12.5 Water requirements
12.6 Land requirements
12.7 Renewable energy sources
12.8 Conservation
12.9 Comments
Appendices
References
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483138350