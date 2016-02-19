Environmental Impact Assessment
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Seminar of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, Villach, Austria, September 1979
Environmental Impact Assessment presents the proceedings of the Seminar on Environmental Impact Assessment that took place in Villach, Austria in September 1979. The rapid pace in technological and economic development led to detrimental effects on the environment. In this regard, it is imperative that policies are formulated in order to avert future environmental damage. The forum seeks to develop methods, procedures, techniques, and policies on Environmental Impact Assessment, a concept whose time has come. The seminar is attended by an array of international experts, leaders, agencies, and organizations to discuss various issues on Environmental Impact Assessment. The seminar begins with a paper on the main procedural and institutional questions related to environmental impact assessment, which intends to be the jumping board for further discussions on the matter. Papers on the qualitative and quantitative methods of environmental analysis; integration of environmental considerations into the planning and decision-making process; public information and participation; problems with the international aspects of environmental impact assessment; and case studies are presented. In the end, the participants adopted a set of conclusions and recommendations, which are reproduced in full. Environmentalists, ecologists, policymakers, government and private planners, political leaders, scientists, and concerned people will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Conclusions and Recommendations
Address on Behalf of the Government of Austria
Introductory Statement by the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Europe
Procedural and Institutional Questions of Environmental Impact Assessment
Part I Methodologies for Environmental Analysis
A. General Methodological Approaches
Environmental Impact Assessment Methodologies in Canada
Methodology for Environmental Impact Assessment Based on Case Studies in the Netherlands
Costs of Environmental Impact Statements and the Benefits They Yield in Improvements to Projects and Opportunities for Public Involvement
Desegregating NEPA: A Stronger Role for Alternatives in Environmental Impact Assessment
Methodology and Comprehensive Monitoring Program for Environmental Pollution
B. Methods and Techniques for Environmental Analyses
A Methodology Used in Spain for Assessing Impact on Air Quality
Methods of Environmental Impact Analysis in the United Kingdom
A Quantitative Method for the Assessment of External Effects on Ecological Systems
Economic and Non-economic Assessment of Environmental Impact on a Region
Systems of Parameters for the Study of Interaction between Economy and Nature
Indicators for Environmental Impact Assessment
Part II Integration of Environmental Considerations into the Planning and Decision-Making Process
A. Planning Level
Assessment of the Use of the Water Resources of the Byelorussian SSR in Planning and Decision-making
Experience of Environmental Impact Assessment in the Planning System of the German Democratic Republic
Environmental Impact Assessment in the Netherlands Physical Planning Process
Integration of Environmental Impact Assessment into the Planning and Decision-making Process
The Integration of Environmental Impact Appraisal into the United Kingdom Planning System
Basic Principles and Methods of Environmental Protection Planning in the USSR
The Choice of Main Directions and the Development of Special-purpose Programs for Activities to Solve Important Scientific and Technical Problems of the Environment
B. Program Sector Level
Ecological Models in the Land-Use Policy-making Process
Models for Impact Assessment for Important Public Works
Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Based on the Example of Federal Highway Planning
Complex Development Program for the Balaton Region
Development of Impact Studies on Infrastructures for Authorities and Railways in Switzerland
C. Project Level
Environmental Aspects of the Installation of a Pulp Mill
The Search for Optimum Coastal Locations for Oil Refineries
The Decision to Develop Petro-chemical Industry in the Municipality of Bamble, County of Telemark (South Norway)
Environmental Appraisal for Future Petro-chemical Developments at National and Regional Levels in Scotland
Part III Public Information and Participation
Public Participation in the Canadian Environmental Assessment and Review Process
Public Information and Participation in the Netherlands
Public Participation in Conservation and Sustainable Development of Nature Resources
Part IV Environmental Impact Assessment as an Instrument for Handling Trans-boundary Problems
Principles of International Law Concerning Information and Consultation in Regard to Questions of Transnational Pollution
Shaping Environmental Assessment for Use in International Activities
Methodology of Investigations of Long-range Transport of Sulfur Compounds
