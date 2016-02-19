Environmental Impact Assessment presents the proceedings of the Seminar on Environmental Impact Assessment that took place in Villach, Austria in September 1979. The rapid pace in technological and economic development led to detrimental effects on the environment. In this regard, it is imperative that policies are formulated in order to avert future environmental damage. The forum seeks to develop methods, procedures, techniques, and policies on Environmental Impact Assessment, a concept whose time has come. The seminar is attended by an array of international experts, leaders, agencies, and organizations to discuss various issues on Environmental Impact Assessment. The seminar begins with a paper on the main procedural and institutional questions related to environmental impact assessment, which intends to be the jumping board for further discussions on the matter. Papers on the qualitative and quantitative methods of environmental analysis; integration of environmental considerations into the planning and decision-making process; public information and participation; problems with the international aspects of environmental impact assessment; and case studies are presented. In the end, the participants adopted a set of conclusions and recommendations, which are reproduced in full. Environmentalists, ecologists, policymakers, government and private planners, political leaders, scientists, and concerned people will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Conclusions and Recommendations

Address on Behalf of the Government of Austria

Introductory Statement by the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Europe

Procedural and Institutional Questions of Environmental Impact Assessment

Part I Methodologies for Environmental Analysis

A. General Methodological Approaches

Environmental Impact Assessment Methodologies in Canada

Methodology for Environmental Impact Assessment Based on Case Studies in the Netherlands

Costs of Environmental Impact Statements and the Benefits They Yield in Improvements to Projects and Opportunities for Public Involvement

Desegregating NEPA: A Stronger Role for Alternatives in Environmental Impact Assessment

Methodology and Comprehensive Monitoring Program for Environmental Pollution

B. Methods and Techniques for Environmental Analyses

A Methodology Used in Spain for Assessing Impact on Air Quality

Methods of Environmental Impact Analysis in the United Kingdom

A Quantitative Method for the Assessment of External Effects on Ecological Systems

Economic and Non-economic Assessment of Environmental Impact on a Region

Systems of Parameters for the Study of Interaction between Economy and Nature

Indicators for Environmental Impact Assessment

Part II Integration of Environmental Considerations into the Planning and Decision-Making Process

A. Planning Level

Assessment of the Use of the Water Resources of the Byelorussian SSR in Planning and Decision-making

Experience of Environmental Impact Assessment in the Planning System of the German Democratic Republic

Environmental Impact Assessment in the Netherlands Physical Planning Process

Integration of Environmental Impact Assessment into the Planning and Decision-making Process

The Integration of Environmental Impact Appraisal into the United Kingdom Planning System

Basic Principles and Methods of Environmental Protection Planning in the USSR

The Choice of Main Directions and the Development of Special-purpose Programs for Activities to Solve Important Scientific and Technical Problems of the Environment

B. Program Sector Level

Ecological Models in the Land-Use Policy-making Process

Models for Impact Assessment for Important Public Works

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Based on the Example of Federal Highway Planning

Complex Development Program for the Balaton Region

Development of Impact Studies on Infrastructures for Authorities and Railways in Switzerland

C. Project Level

Environmental Aspects of the Installation of a Pulp Mill

The Search for Optimum Coastal Locations for Oil Refineries

The Decision to Develop Petro-chemical Industry in the Municipality of Bamble, County of Telemark (South Norway)

Environmental Appraisal for Future Petro-chemical Developments at National and Regional Levels in Scotland

Part III Public Information and Participation

Public Participation in the Canadian Environmental Assessment and Review Process

Public Information and Participation in the Netherlands

Public Participation in Conservation and Sustainable Development of Nature Resources

Part IV Environmental Impact Assessment as an Instrument for Handling Trans-boundary Problems

Principles of International Law Concerning Information and Consultation in Regard to Questions of Transnational Pollution

Shaping Environmental Assessment for Use in International Activities

Methodology of Investigations of Long-range Transport of Sulfur Compounds

