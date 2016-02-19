Environmental Impact Assessment for Developing Countries is based on selected papers presented at the 1991 International Conference on Environment Impact Assessment, held at New Delhi, India.

This work is organized into four parts encompassing 18 chapters. Part I provides an overview and general considerations of balance environmental impact assessment (EIA), with particular emphasis in the developing countries in Asia. Part II highlights various EIA performed in different industry, including chemical plants, coal mining, thermal and power plant, and solid waste disposal. This part also describes the simulation modeling in EIA. Part III discusses the national experiences in EIA. This part elaborates on EIA of development projects in Netherlands, Sweden, Philippines, Tanzania, Canada, India, and United Kingdom. Part IV provides a summary and recommendations.

This book will prove useful to environmental and research scientists.