Environmental Impact Assessment for Developing Countries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750611909, 9781483102702

Environmental Impact Assessment for Developing Countries

1st Edition

Editors: Asit K. Biswas S. B. C. Agarwal
eBook ISBN: 9781483102702
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st July 1992
Page Count: 260
Description

Environmental Impact Assessment for Developing Countries is based on selected papers presented at the 1991 International Conference on Environment Impact Assessment, held at New Delhi, India.

This work is organized into four parts encompassing 18 chapters. Part I provides an overview and general considerations of balance environmental impact assessment (EIA), with particular emphasis in the developing countries in Asia. Part II highlights various EIA performed in different industry, including chemical plants, coal mining, thermal and power plant, and solid waste disposal. This part also describes the simulation modeling in EIA. Part III discusses the national experiences in EIA. This part elaborates on EIA of development projects in Netherlands, Sweden, Philippines, Tanzania, Canada, India, and United Kingdom. Part IV provides a summary and recommendations.

This book will prove useful to environmental and research scientists.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Part I Overview and General Considerations

1 Environmental Protection and Development: How to Achieve a Balance?

2 EIA in Asia

Part II Environment Impact Analyses

3 Air Pollution Impact Assessment of Chemical Plants in Israel

4 Environmental Impact Assessment of an Opencast Coalmining Project

5 A Strategy for Sustainable Program of Thermal Power Generation

6 Ambient Air Impact Assessment of Unchahar Thermal Power Plant

7 Evaluation of Environmental Impact of a New Aluminum Factory

8 Environmental Impact Assessment of Jubail Industrial City, 1978-88

9 Environmental Aspects of Hazardous Solid Waste Disposal

10 New Monitor for Process and Accidental Hazards

11 Simulation Modeling in Environmental Impact Assessment

Part III National Experiences

12 Contribution of Environmental Impact Assessment to Decision Making Experiences from Netherlands

13 Environmental Impact Assessment of Development Projects: Experience from Nordic Aid

14 Environmental Assessment and Review During the Project Cycle: Asian Development Bank's Approach

15 Application of Environmental Impact Assessment in the Appraisal of Major Development Projects in Tanzania

16 Canada's Environmental Assessment Procedure for a Water-Related Development

17 Proposed EIA Methodology for India

18 Devising an Effective EIA System for a Developing Country: The Case of the Turks and Caicos Islands

Part IV Summary and Recommendations

Summary and Recommendations

Index

About the Editor

Asit K. Biswas

S. B. C. Agarwal

