Environmental Impact Assessment for Developing Countries
1st Edition
Description
Environmental Impact Assessment for Developing Countries is based on selected papers presented at the 1991 International Conference on Environment Impact Assessment, held at New Delhi, India.
This work is organized into four parts encompassing 18 chapters. Part I provides an overview and general considerations of balance environmental impact assessment (EIA), with particular emphasis in the developing countries in Asia. Part II highlights various EIA performed in different industry, including chemical plants, coal mining, thermal and power plant, and solid waste disposal. This part also describes the simulation modeling in EIA. Part III discusses the national experiences in EIA. This part elaborates on EIA of development projects in Netherlands, Sweden, Philippines, Tanzania, Canada, India, and United Kingdom. Part IV provides a summary and recommendations.
This book will prove useful to environmental and research scientists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I Overview and General Considerations
1 Environmental Protection and Development: How to Achieve a Balance?
2 EIA in Asia
Part II Environment Impact Analyses
3 Air Pollution Impact Assessment of Chemical Plants in Israel
4 Environmental Impact Assessment of an Opencast Coalmining Project
5 A Strategy for Sustainable Program of Thermal Power Generation
6 Ambient Air Impact Assessment of Unchahar Thermal Power Plant
7 Evaluation of Environmental Impact of a New Aluminum Factory
8 Environmental Impact Assessment of Jubail Industrial City, 1978-88
9 Environmental Aspects of Hazardous Solid Waste Disposal
10 New Monitor for Process and Accidental Hazards
11 Simulation Modeling in Environmental Impact Assessment
Part III National Experiences
12 Contribution of Environmental Impact Assessment to Decision Making Experiences from Netherlands
13 Environmental Impact Assessment of Development Projects: Experience from Nordic Aid
14 Environmental Assessment and Review During the Project Cycle: Asian Development Bank's Approach
15 Application of Environmental Impact Assessment in the Appraisal of Major Development Projects in Tanzania
16 Canada's Environmental Assessment Procedure for a Water-Related Development
17 Proposed EIA Methodology for India
18 Devising an Effective EIA System for a Developing Country: The Case of the Turks and Caicos Islands
Part IV Summary and Recommendations
Summary and Recommendations
Index
