Environmental Geochemistry
2nd Edition
Site Characterization, Data Analysis and Case Histories
Description
Environmental Geochemistry: Site Characterization, Data Analysis and Case Histories, Second Edition, reviews the role of geochemistry in the environment and details state-of-the-art applications of these principles in the field, specifically in pollution and remediation situations. Chapters cover both philosophy and procedures, as well as applications, in an array of issues in environmental geochemistry including health problems related to environment pollution, waste disposal and data base management. This updated edition also includes illustrations of specific case histories of site characterization and remediation of brownfield sites.
Key Features
- Covers numerous global case studies allowing readers to see principles in action
- Explores the environmental impacts on soils, water and air in terms of both inorganic and organic geochemistry
- Written by a well-respected author team, with over 100 years of experience combined
- Includes updated content on: urban geochemical mapping, chemical speciation, characterizing a brownsfield site and the relationship between heavy metal distributions and cancer mortality
Readership
Students and professionals working in environmental pollution, site characterization and remediation, environmental scientists, geochemists, geologists, agronomists
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Field Methods in Regional Geochemical Surveys
3. Sampling Methods for Site Characterisation
4. Contaminated Groundwater Sampling and Quality Control of Water Analyses
5. The collection of drainage samples for environmental analyses from active stream channels
6. Data conditioning of environmental geochemical data: quality control procedures used in the British Geological Survey’s Regional Geochemical Mapping Project
7. Gas Chromatographic Methods of Chemical Analysis of Organics and Their Quality Control.
8. Evaluation of geochemical background at regional and local scales by fractal filtering technique: case studies in selected Italian areas
9. Geochemical mapping of urban areas
10. Chemical speciation to assess bioavailability, bioaccessibility and geochemical forms of potentially toxic metals (PTMs) in polluted soils
11. Extraction and characterisation of pore water in contaminated soils
12. Models of geochemical speciation: structure and applications
13. Utility of Lead isotopes as discriminators of anthropogenic versus natural sources in the surficial environment
14. Management of hazardous by–products of urban waste incineration: some considerations on the Italian situation
15. New Developments in the Analysis and Remediation of Brownfields in the United States
16. Characterization and Remediation of the Bagnoli brownfield in Italy: before and after the remediation?
17. Environmental human health issues related to indoor air pollution from domestic biomass use in rural China: a review
18. Applications of geochemistry to medical geology
19. Biological and Environmental Hazards of the Desert Dust to Military Personne
20. Environmental characteristics and utilization potential of metallurgical slag
21. Polyurethane foam-based passive air samplers in monitoring persistent organic pollutants: theory and application
22. The history and the Present of Organochlorine Pesticides (OCPs) in soil in China: a review and cases on the Southwest and the Southeast of China
23. Soil and water contamination by potentially harmful elements: case history in India
24. A microbial analysis primer for biogeochemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 644
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 18th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444637635
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444640079
About the Editor
Benedetto DeVivo
Benedetto De Vivo studied at the University of Napoli Federico II and graduated from there in Geological Sciences. After graduation he worked as consulting geologist for private companies operating in Italy, Africa and Central America in the field of ore deposits, geochemical prospecting, environmental geology and hydrogeology. Later, he was an Associate Professor in Applied Geochemistry at University of Napoli Federico II, and in 2000 he became a Full Professor in Geochemistry at the same University. B. De Vivo served as a research fellow at the Colorado School of Mines in 1978 and with the United States Geological Survey, Reston, VA, in 1982 and 1992. He was invited to serve as a visiting scientist at the Geological Survey of Japan, in 1990 by the EC-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation. He has been Chairman of the Working Group “Inclusions in Minerals” of the International Mineralogical Association, has been member of the Editorial Board of Geochemistry – Exploration, Environment, Analysis (2004-2007). At present is a member of the Board of Associate Editors (since 1996) of Mineralogy and Petrology, Associate Editor of American Mineralogist since 2012 and is Chief Editor of Journal of Geochemical Exploration since 2007. He has been a member of different Experts Government Committees for base-metal mining research activities and for the remediation of industrial sites in Italy. His current research interests span a wide range of topics including geochemical prospecting, fluid and melt inclusions studies applied mostly to study volcanic and sub-volcanic systems, and environmental geochemistry. B. De Vivo has published 190 papers (most of them on top internationally referred journals) and has edited different special volumes of J. Volcanol. Geotherm. Res., Eur. J. Miner., Inst. Mining and Metallurgy, and Mineralogy and Petrology; he is author of 4 text books (in Italian) in geochemical prospecting and environmental geochemistry. In 2001 was nominated as Fellow of the Mineralogical Society of America for “his outstanding contributions to the fields of mineralogy, crystallography, geochemistry and petrology”; in 2006 was appointed as an Adjunct Professor of the Department of Geosciences at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, USA. Selected in a list of 5 elegible, by a Committee of Wises, as a candidate for the nomination by the Ministry of University and Research (MIUR) to the Presidency of Institute National of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).
Affiliations and Expertise
Universita di Napoli Federico II, Naples, Italy
Harvey Belkin
Dr Belkin for almost 50 years has been with the USGS as a Research Geologist whose work focuses on geochemistry geochemistry. Most recently he has been the Project Chief of the Reston Microbeam Facility, where they are creating a baseline of chemical and textural properties of mineral species – specifically on halogens, HAP’s, elements or rare earth elements and a Project Leader on a program focusing on the Geochemistry of Solid Fuels, specific as it relates to coal in China. His total experience includes delving into issues of Health Impacts. He has published 76 papers to date.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Geologist, United States Geological Survey, Ret.
Annamaria Lima
Dr Lima is an Associate Professor in Geochemistry in addition to being a member of the Editorial Boards for the journal Geochemistry: Exploration-Environment-Analysis. She also lectures at Huelva University on Environmental Geochemistry. Her research includes geochemical exploration for mineral resources, both from an exploration perspective as to identify the potential environmental hazards which can relate to these activities; environmental geochemistry and the geochemical characterization of environmental matrices to evaluate anthropogenic pollution, and studying fluid and melt inclusions in minerals.. She has published over 120 papers to date.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universita di Napoli Federico II, Naples, Italy