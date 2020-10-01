Environmental Epigenetics in Toxicology and Public Health
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I. Epigenetic Mechanisms/Machinery
1. DNA methylation/chromatic regulation/non-coding RNAs
2. Tools for the assessment of epigenetic regulation
Section II. Transdisciplinary approaches for the study of environmental epigenetics
3. Model organisms and their application in environmental epigenetics
4. Epidemiological concepts in environmental epigenetics
Section III. Epigenetic programming of disease in relation to the environment
5. Pregnancy and Birth outcomes
6. Neurodevelopment outcomes
7. Cancer
8. Respiratory dysfunction
9. Immune dysfunction
10. Cardio/Metabolic disease
11. Aging
Section IV. Transgenerational epigenetic effects of the environment
12. Transgenerational effects of environmental contaminants
Section V. Epigenome-targeted therapies in environmental health science
13. Nutrition
14. Manipulation of Epigenetic machinery
Section VI. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
15. Conclusions and Future Perspectives: The environment and the epigenome
Description
Environmental Epigenetics in Toxicology and Public Health provides in-depth discussions of the suite of complex environmental factors shown to impact epigenetic components within the cell, as well as evidence that these epigenetic modifications are tied to early and later life health effects. This book offers a translational research perspective, highlighting both in vivo and human population-based evidence for ties between the environment, the epigenome, and health outcomes, with an emphasis on evidence for transgenerational effects of exposures, as well as developmental windows of susceptibility to environmentally-linked epigenetic effects.
This volume in the Translational Epigenetics series aides in the development of new therapeutic options meant to reverse inappropriate epigenetic alterations, helping researchers in their efforts prevent and treat a variety of chronic diseases tied to environmental exposures.
Key Features
- Offers a thorough discussion of the environmental factors influencing epigenetic mechanisms in early and late life, and in transgenerational inheritance
- Examines both animal model and human population-based research in environmental epigenetics, highlighting developmental windows of vulnerability to epigenetic modification
- Features contributions from international experts in the field
Readership
Human geneticists; human genomicists; translational researchers in genomic medicine, epigenetics, molecular biology, toxicology, public health, environmental science; life science researchers; oncologists; immunologists; bioengineers; developmental biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199688
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Rebecca Fry
Affiliations and Expertise
Carol Remmer Angle Distinguished Professor and Associate Chair, Department of Environmental Sciences and Engineering Director, Institute for Environmental Health Solutions Director, Graduate Studies, UNC Chapel Hill, NC, USA
About the Series Editors
Trygve Tollefsbol
Trygve Tollefsbol is a Professor of Biology and a Senior Scientist in the Comprehensive Center for Healthy Aging, the Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Nutrition Obesity Research Center, and the Comprehensive Diabetes Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). He is Director of the UAB Cell Senescence Culture Facility which he established in 1999. Dr. Tollefsbol has doctorate degrees in molecular biology and osteopathic medicine and has edited and co-authored numerous books on the topics of epigenetics, cancer and aging and is Series Editor of Translational Epigenetics. Dr. Tollefsbol is a Professor of Biology and a Senior Scientist in the Center for Aging, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Nutrition Obesity Research Center, and the Comprehensive Diabetes Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). He is Director of the UAB Cell Senescence Culture Facility which he established in 1999 and a Steering Committee Member of the UAB Center for Aging.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biology, Senior Scientist, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Comprehensive Center for Healthy Aging, University of Alabama at Birmingham, AL, USA
