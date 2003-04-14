Environmental Engineering - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780750672948, 9780080494777

Environmental Engineering

4th Edition

Editors: Ruth Weiner Robin Matthews
eBook ISBN: 9780080494777
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750672948
Paperback ISBN: 9781493302925
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 14th April 2003
Page Count: 484
Description

Environmental Engineering, Second Edition provides a comprehensive introduction to air, water, noise, and radioactive materials pollution and its control. Legal and regulatory principles and risk analysis are included in addition to engineering principles.

The text presents the engineering principles governing the generation and control of air and water pollutants, solid and hazardous waste, and noise. Water quality and drinking water treatment are discussed, as well as the elements of risk analysis. Radioactive waste generation and treatment in relation to the nuclear fuel cycle, are discussed. The health and environmental effects of all these pollutants are discussed. An introduction to the Federal laws and regulations governing pollution is included.

Key Features

  • This text embraces the latest thinking in environmental engineering
  • Includes updates in regulation and current pollution abatement technologies

Readership

Environmental, civil, and mechanical engineering students; chemical engineering students; environmental chemistry & environmental science majors

Table of Contents

  1. Environmental Engineering
    2. Assessing Environmental Impact
    3. Risk Analysis
    4. Water Pollution
    5. Measurement of Water Quality
    6. Water Supply
    7. Water Treatment
    8. Collection of Wastewater
    9. Wastewater Treatment
    10. Sludge Treatment and Disposal
    11. Nonpoint Source Water Pollution
    12. Solid Waste
    13. Solid Waste Disposal
    14. Reuse, Recycling, Resource Recovery, Pollution Prevention
    15. Hazardous Waste
    16. Radioactive Waste
    17. Solid and Hazardous Waste Law: RCRA and CERCLA-
    18. Meteorology and Air Pollution
    19. Measurement of Air Quality
    20. Air Pollution Control
    21. Air Pollution Law:
    22. Noise Pollution

About the Editor

Ruth Weiner

Member of the National Academy of Sciences advisory panel. Former Professor of Environmental Studies at Western Washington University for 19 years.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Member of the Technical Staff, Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, NM

Robin Matthews

Robin Matthews is the Director of the Institute for Watershed Studies, a Professor in Huxley College of Environmental Studies at Western Washington University. Dr. Matthews received her graduate training in aquatic ecology at Indiana University (M.S.) and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Ph.D). Her undergraduate work was done at the University of California, Riverside. Prior to coming to Western Washington University, she worked as a full-time consultant in the areas of hazardous waste management and pollution control, and as an environmental scientist for DuPont at the Savannah River Laboratory studying the effects of heated effluents from nuclear production reactors on 150 miles of the Savannah River and adjacent swamps. Dr. Matthews has published and presented over 100 journal articles, reports, and conference papers. Her major research areas include aquatic ecology and pattern analysis of large ecological data sets. She is the principal investigator on the Lake Whatcom monitoring program funded by the City of Bellingham. She teaches limnology, stream ecology, aquatic and environmental pollution, and statistical ecology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of the Institute for Watershed Studies; Professor of Environmental Studies, Western Washington University

