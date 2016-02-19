Environmental Design and Human Behavior: A Psychology of the Individual in Society outlines the fundamental principles that govern the concept of environmental design in the context of human behavior. The first part of the text deals with theorecal and historical influences of environmental design, along with the ethical and value context. The selection also covers methods for assessments of environment and interactionists approach to environmental design. The next part details the application of environmental design; this part tackles topics such as environmental design in the classroom; designing an ""ideal"" classroom; and implementation process and personal experience. The book will be of great use to behavioral scientists, sociologists, community health and social workers, and professionals involved in the designing of environment, such as city planners.