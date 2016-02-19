Environmental Design and Human Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080238586, 9781483188898

Environmental Design and Human Behavior

1st Edition

A Psychology of the Individual in Society

Editors: Leonard Krasner
eBook ISBN: 9781483188898
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 532
Description

Environmental Design and Human Behavior: A Psychology of the Individual in Society outlines the fundamental principles that govern the concept of environmental design in the context of human behavior. The first part of the text deals with theorecal and historical influences of environmental design, along with the ethical and value context. The selection also covers methods for assessments of environment and interactionists approach to environmental design. The next part details the application of environmental design; this part tackles topics such as environmental design in the classroom; designing an ""ideal"" classroom; and implementation process and personal experience. The book will be of great use to behavioral scientists, sociologists, community health and social workers, and professionals involved in the designing of environment, such as city planners.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Introduction

Part I - Theoretical and Historical Influences

Chapter

1 Environmental Design in Perspective: Theoretical Model, General Principled and Historical Context

2 Ethical and Value Contexts

3 Environmental Psychology

4 An Interactions Approach to Environmental Design

5 Methods for Assessments of Environments

6 Environmental Design in Closed Institutions

7 Community Mental Health and Environmental Design

Part II - Applications

8 Environmental Design in Action: The Training Program

9 Training and Environmental Design

10 Environmental Design in the Classroom

11 Designing an "Ideal" Classroom

12 Environmental Design in Alternative Societies: Children's Village

13 Environmental Design in Alternative Societies: The People's Republic of China

14 Environmental Design in Practice: Implementation Process and Personal Experience

Appendix: Resources in Environmental Design

Bibliography

Name Index

Subject Index

About the Contributors


Details

No. of pages:
532
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483188898

About the Editor

Leonard Krasner

