Environmental Design and Human Behavior
1st Edition
A Psychology of the Individual in Society
Description
Environmental Design and Human Behavior: A Psychology of the Individual in Society outlines the fundamental principles that govern the concept of environmental design in the context of human behavior. The first part of the text deals with theorecal and historical influences of environmental design, along with the ethical and value context. The selection also covers methods for assessments of environment and interactionists approach to environmental design. The next part details the application of environmental design; this part tackles topics such as environmental design in the classroom; designing an ""ideal"" classroom; and implementation process and personal experience. The book will be of great use to behavioral scientists, sociologists, community health and social workers, and professionals involved in the designing of environment, such as city planners.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Part I - Theoretical and Historical Influences
Chapter
1 Environmental Design in Perspective: Theoretical Model, General Principled and Historical Context
2 Ethical and Value Contexts
3 Environmental Psychology
4 An Interactions Approach to Environmental Design
5 Methods for Assessments of Environments
6 Environmental Design in Closed Institutions
7 Community Mental Health and Environmental Design
Part II - Applications
8 Environmental Design in Action: The Training Program
9 Training and Environmental Design
10 Environmental Design in the Classroom
11 Designing an "Ideal" Classroom
12 Environmental Design in Alternative Societies: Children's Village
13 Environmental Design in Alternative Societies: The People's Republic of China
14 Environmental Design in Practice: Implementation Process and Personal Experience
Appendix: Resources in Environmental Design
Bibliography
Name Index
Subject Index
About the Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 532
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188898