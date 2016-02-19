Environmental Control of Cell Synthesis and Function - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122080500, 9780323147668

Environmental Control of Cell Synthesis and Function

1st Edition

The 5th International symposium on the Continuous Culture of Micro-Organisms, Held at St. Catherine's College, University of Oxford, July 1971

Editors: A Dean
eBook ISBN: 9780323147668
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 509
Description

Environmental Control of Cell Synthesis and Function presents the proceedings of the Fifth International Symposium on the Continuous Culture of Micro-organisms, held at St. Catherine’s College, University of Oxford, on July 19-24, 1971. It reflects the symposium’s four main areas of interest, namely, kinetics of growth, advances in equipment design and operation, influence of environment on the control of cell synthesis, and physico-chemical effects on cell structure and functioning, and some 20 individual topics.
With a strong focus on the influence of chemical and physical nature of the growth environment on the structure and functioning of microbial cell, the book starts by presenting the chemostat theory, its validity, extensions, and future challenges. It goes on to discuss the progress in environmental control of continuous culture, the product formation in continuous culture, and internal and external conditions involved in its control. Chapters 3 to 8 explore the hypertrophic and continuously synchronized growths; mixed culture studies with the chemostat; kinetics of growth on aqueous-oil and aqueous-solid dispersed systems; design and operation improvements of the chemostat; and the role of turbidostat. Chapters 9 to 14 focus on the influence of environmental and cellular factors on cell physiology. The concluding chapters discuss the application of continuous culture to research in microbiology, particularly, to problems of microbial physiology. This book is ideal for microbial researchers, microbial physiologists, and cell biologists who are particularly interested in continuous culture techniques.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introductory lecture

Presidential address

Hypertrophic growth

Continuously synchronised growth

Mixed culture studies with the chemostat

Kinetics of growth on aqueous-oil and aqueous-solid dispersed systems

Improvements in the design and operation of the chemostat

The present status and future prospects of the turbidostat

Influence of environment on the control of enzyme synthesis

Environmental factors influencing the synthesis and excretion of exocellular macromolecules

Cellular and environmental factors affecting the synthesis and excretion of metabolites

Environment-mediated changes in the cellular content of the "pool" constituents and their associated changes in cell physiology

Influence of environment on the content and composition of bacterial envelopes

Influence of environment on the growth and cellular content of group A haemolytic streptococci in continuous culture

The use of the multi-stage chemostat for microbial product formation

Physiological effects of dissolved oxygen tension and redox potential on growing populations of micro-organisms

Influence of environment on mitochondrial function in yeast

Influence of growth temperature on the composition and physiology of micro-organisms

Environmental effects on the growth of nitrogen-fixing bacteria


Details

No. of pages:
509
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323147668

About the Editor

A Dean

