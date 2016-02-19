Environmental Control of Cell Synthesis and Function
1st Edition
The 5th International symposium on the Continuous Culture of Micro-Organisms, Held at St. Catherine's College, University of Oxford, July 1971
Description
Environmental Control of Cell Synthesis and Function presents the proceedings of the Fifth International Symposium on the Continuous Culture of Micro-organisms, held at St. Catherine’s College, University of Oxford, on July 19-24, 1971. It reflects the symposium’s four main areas of interest, namely, kinetics of growth, advances in equipment design and operation, influence of environment on the control of cell synthesis, and physico-chemical effects on cell structure and functioning, and some 20 individual topics.
With a strong focus on the influence of chemical and physical nature of the growth environment on the structure and functioning of microbial cell, the book starts by presenting the chemostat theory, its validity, extensions, and future challenges. It goes on to discuss the progress in environmental control of continuous culture, the product formation in continuous culture, and internal and external conditions involved in its control. Chapters 3 to 8 explore the hypertrophic and continuously synchronized growths; mixed culture studies with the chemostat; kinetics of growth on aqueous-oil and aqueous-solid dispersed systems; design and operation improvements of the chemostat; and the role of turbidostat. Chapters 9 to 14 focus on the influence of environmental and cellular factors on cell physiology. The concluding chapters discuss the application of continuous culture to research in microbiology, particularly, to problems of microbial physiology. This book is ideal for microbial researchers, microbial physiologists, and cell biologists who are particularly interested in continuous culture techniques.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introductory lecture
Presidential address
Hypertrophic growth
Continuously synchronised growth
Mixed culture studies with the chemostat
Kinetics of growth on aqueous-oil and aqueous-solid dispersed systems
Improvements in the design and operation of the chemostat
The present status and future prospects of the turbidostat
Influence of environment on the control of enzyme synthesis
Environmental factors influencing the synthesis and excretion of exocellular macromolecules
Cellular and environmental factors affecting the synthesis and excretion of metabolites
Environment-mediated changes in the cellular content of the "pool" constituents and their associated changes in cell physiology
Influence of environment on the content and composition of bacterial envelopes
Influence of environment on the growth and cellular content of group A haemolytic streptococci in continuous culture
The use of the multi-stage chemostat for microbial product formation
Physiological effects of dissolved oxygen tension and redox potential on growing populations of micro-organisms
Influence of environment on mitochondrial function in yeast
Influence of growth temperature on the composition and physiology of micro-organisms
Environmental effects on the growth of nitrogen-fixing bacteria
Details
- No. of pages:
- 509
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147668