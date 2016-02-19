Environmental Aspects of Housing for Animal Production
1st Edition
Description
Environmental Aspects of Housing for Animal Production is concerned with environmental aspects of housing farm animals. The discussions are organized around physical and physiological principles; environmental influences on reproduction; environmental influences on the productivity of farm animals; optimal housing environments for temperate and cool climates; housing environments for hot climates; engineering and control of the house environment; and the constraints of welfare and disease. This text consists of 32 chapters divided into nine sections. The first chapter explores the physiological mechanisms whereby the food- or fiber-producing animals maintain a constant body temperature under climatic extremes and the possible impact that these physiological processes may have on productive systems. This discussion is followed by chapters on the influence of climate on the decision to house livestock; the effect of the environment on animal reproduction; thermal influences on poultry; and the importance of ventilation and temperature control. This text also considers the poultry housing problems in tropical and subtropical climates; insulation of animal houses; and the interaction between feathering and egg production in laying hens. This book will appeal to those working in the field of housing for animal production, both in research and development and at a practical level.
Table of Contents
I Physical and Physiological Principles
1 The Environmental Physiology of Animal Production
2 Climate and the Need for Housing
3 Thermal Insulation and Heat Loss from Animals
II Environmental Influences on Reproduction
4 The Environment and Reproduction
5 The Influence of Photoperiod on Reproduction in Farm Animals
6 The Incubation of Eggs
III Environmental Influences on the Productivity of Farm Animals
7 The Environmental Physiology of Juvenile Animals
8 Thermal Influences on Poultry
9 The Climatic Requirements of the Pig
10 Thermal Influences on Ruminants
IV Optimal Housing Environments for Temperate and Cool Climates
11 Practical Ventilation and Temperature Control for Poultry
12 Ventilation and Temperature Control Criteria for Pigs
13 Optimal Housing Criteria for Ruminants
V Housing Environments for Hot Climates
14 Poultry Housing Problems in the Tropics and Subtropics
15 The Housing of Large Mammals in Hot Climates
16 Extreme Heat Stress in Dairy Cattle and its Alleviation: A Case Report
VI Engineering and Control of the House Environment—1
17 Monitoring the House Environment
18 Ventilation Systems
19 Ventilation System Design
20 Control Systems for Animal Houses—The Way Ahead
VII Engineering and Control of the House Environment—2
21 Insulation of Animal Houses
22 Aspects of Heating Animal Houses
23 Housing Systems and their Influence on the Environment
VIII The Constraints of Welfare and Disease
24 Health Problems in Intensive Animal Production
25 Animal Behavior and Welfare
26 The Effect of the Welfare Code Provisions on Animal Housing
IX Poster Session
An Analysis of the Mechanical Problems of Feather Wear in Battery Hens
An Interaction between Feathering and Egg Production in Laying Hens
Temperature Experiments with Early-Weaned Pigs
Eggshell Porosity and Water Losses during Incubation and Storage
Environment and Calf Behavior
The Heat and Water Balance of Goats at High Environmental Temperatures
List of Participants
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
- Published:
- 19th November 1981
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164335