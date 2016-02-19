Environmental Aspects of Housing for Animal Production is concerned with environmental aspects of housing farm animals. The discussions are organized around physical and physiological principles; environmental influences on reproduction; environmental influences on the productivity of farm animals; optimal housing environments for temperate and cool climates; housing environments for hot climates; engineering and control of the house environment; and the constraints of welfare and disease. This text consists of 32 chapters divided into nine sections. The first chapter explores the physiological mechanisms whereby the food- or fiber-producing animals maintain a constant body temperature under climatic extremes and the possible impact that these physiological processes may have on productive systems. This discussion is followed by chapters on the influence of climate on the decision to house livestock; the effect of the environment on animal reproduction; thermal influences on poultry; and the importance of ventilation and temperature control. This text also considers the poultry housing problems in tropical and subtropical climates; insulation of animal houses; and the interaction between feathering and egg production in laying hens. This book will appeal to those working in the field of housing for animal production, both in research and development and at a practical level.

I Physical and Physiological Principles

1 The Environmental Physiology of Animal Production

2 Climate and the Need for Housing

3 Thermal Insulation and Heat Loss from Animals

II Environmental Influences on Reproduction

4 The Environment and Reproduction

5 The Influence of Photoperiod on Reproduction in Farm Animals

6 The Incubation of Eggs

III Environmental Influences on the Productivity of Farm Animals

7 The Environmental Physiology of Juvenile Animals

8 Thermal Influences on Poultry

9 The Climatic Requirements of the Pig

10 Thermal Influences on Ruminants

IV Optimal Housing Environments for Temperate and Cool Climates

11 Practical Ventilation and Temperature Control for Poultry

12 Ventilation and Temperature Control Criteria for Pigs

13 Optimal Housing Criteria for Ruminants

V Housing Environments for Hot Climates

14 Poultry Housing Problems in the Tropics and Subtropics

15 The Housing of Large Mammals in Hot Climates

16 Extreme Heat Stress in Dairy Cattle and its Alleviation: A Case Report

VI Engineering and Control of the House Environment—1

17 Monitoring the House Environment

18 Ventilation Systems

19 Ventilation System Design

20 Control Systems for Animal Houses—The Way Ahead

VII Engineering and Control of the House Environment—2

21 Insulation of Animal Houses

22 Aspects of Heating Animal Houses

23 Housing Systems and their Influence on the Environment

VIII The Constraints of Welfare and Disease

24 Health Problems in Intensive Animal Production

25 Animal Behavior and Welfare

26 The Effect of the Welfare Code Provisions on Animal Housing

IX Poster Session

An Analysis of the Mechanical Problems of Feather Wear in Battery Hens

An Interaction between Feathering and Egg Production in Laying Hens

Temperature Experiments with Early-Weaned Pigs

Eggshell Porosity and Water Losses during Incubation and Storage

Environment and Calf Behavior

The Heat and Water Balance of Goats at High Environmental Temperatures

List of Participants

Index