Dr. Stavros G. Poulopoulos has studied Chemical Engineering at the National Technical University of Athens (Greece). He holds M.Sc. in Process Analysis and Plant Design and a second M.Sc. in the interdisciplinary field of Environment and Development. He conducted his Ph.D. research in the field of environmental protection. Specifically, his Thesis was entitled “Catalytic Oxidation of Oxygenated Organic Compounds in Exhaust Emissions”. Subsequently, he conducted post-doc research for three years on the development of combined biological and chemical methods for the treatment of highly toxic wastewaters. He has conducted research for over 15 years on the treatment of gaseous emissions and toxic wastewaters. His work as an author includes more than 70 publications in the fields of Chemical Engineering and Environmental Science & Technology, which resulted in more than 700 citations. Moreover, he has co-authored one book on Adsorption, Ion Exchange and Catalysis (Elsevier) and has published also a chapter on the Gaseous Emissions and Pollution Prevention from the Incineration of Sewage Sludge (Nova). He has been acting as a reviewer for 22 international scientific journals. Besides his academic activities, he has offered his services as environmental specialist at the Hellenic Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks since 2007 and has cooperated with various companies. He has been working as an Associate Professor at the School of Chemical Engineering of Kazakh-British Technical University since 2013, teaching courses at the core of chemical engineering such as Chemical Reaction Engineering, Momentum Transfer, Heat & Mass Transfer, Plant and Processes Design, Chemical Engineering Lab., and Design of Chemical Utilities, at the undergraduate and master level. He is the editor along with Dr. Inglezakis of a new book entitled “Environment and Development. Basic Principles, Human Activities, and Environmental Implications.” published by Elsevier in May 2016. The publication of this book has been a dream to come true for Dr. Poulopoulos.