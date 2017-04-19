Enterprise Content Management, Records Management and Information Culture Amidst E-Government Development
1st Edition
This book identifies key factors necessary for a well-functioning information infrastructure and explores how information culture impacts the management of public information, stressing the need for a proactive and holistic information management approach amidst e-Government development.
In an effort to deal with an organization's scattered information resources, Enterprise Content Management, Records Management and Information Culture Amidst E-Government Development investigates the key differences between Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Records Management (RM), the impact of e-Government development on information management and the role of information in enhancing accountability and transparency of government institutions. The book hence identifies factors that contribute to a well-functioning information infrastructure and further explores how information culture impacts the management of public information. It highlights the Records Continuum Model (RCM) thinking as a more progressive way of managing digital information in an era of pluralization of government information. It also emphasizes the need for information/records management skills amidst e-Government development. Ideas about records, information, and content management have fundamentally changed and developed because of increasing digitalization. Though not fully harmonized, these new ideas commonly stress and underpin the need for a proactive and holistic information management approach. The proactive approach entails planning for the management of the entire information continuum before the information is created. For private enterprises and government institutions endeavoring to meet new information demands from customers, citizens and the society at large, such an approach is a prerequisite for accomplishing their missions. It could be argued that information is and has always been essential to all human activities and we are witnessing a transformation of the information landscape.
- Presents research with broad application based on archives and information science, but relevant for information systems, records management, information culture, and e-government
- Examines the differences between Enterprise Content Management and Records Management
- Bridges a gap between the proponents of Enterprise Content Management and information professionals, such as records managers and archivists
Academic librarians and information professionals, teachers and researchers in archives and information management, information management professionals, department heads in IT and information management units, policy-makers in e-government
1. e-Government development and its impact on information management
- 1.1 e-Government development
- 1.2 The public sector information directive
- 1.3 Information infrastructure
- 1.4 Conclusion
2. Records management
- 2.1 The current information landscape and the proliferating information acronyms
- 2.2 Records management
- 2.3 Records and their role in society
- 2.4 Provenance
- 2.5 Electronic records management systems
- 2.6 Conclusion
3. Enterprise content management (ECM)
- 3.1 Enterprise content management
- 3.2 Enterprise content management definitions
- 3.3 ECM development driving factors
- 3.4 Structured, weakly structured, and unstructured content
- 3.5 The ECM salient factors
- Conclusion
4. Two principles governing the management of records
- 4.1 The life-cycle model
- 4.2 The Records Continuum Model
- 4.3 The use of the models in practice
- 4.4 Conclusion
5. Differences and similarities between enterprise content management and records management
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 The study on the information management strategies of the two Swedish municipalities
- 5.3 The literature review results
- 5.4 The overlap between enterprise content management and the information management strategies of the two municipalities
- 5.5 Conclusion
- Appendix A Interview guide—The study on the information management strategies of the municipalities
- A.1 The management of structured and unstructured information
- A.2 ECM is closely linked to business process analysis (; Butler Group, 2003). In order to identify relevant information, the processes that generate it need to be identified
- A.3 Information management systems and enterprise architecture
- A.4 E-Government and e-services have meant increased transparency, accountability, and interaction with the citizens through information made available via government agencies’ websites (Navarra and Cornford, 2005)
- A.5 Organizational changes
- A.6 Effective information management aims to elevate efficiency, enable organizations to meet with compliance and to deliver quality services. These are some of the reasons behind the ECM initiative
- A.7 Collaboration and information dissemination
- A.8 Repurposing of information
- A.9 Information overload
- A.10 Knowledge capture is an important aspect of the ECM strategy and this might be of great disadvantage when employees retire or leave
- A.11 Long-term preservation of information
6. Information culture
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Definitions of information culture
- 6.3 Information culture models and typologies
- 6.4 Information culture and business success
- 6.5 Exploring information culture using the Information Culture Framework (ICF)
- 6.6 The records governance model and trust in organizational systems
- 6.7 Conclusion
- Interview Schedule
7. Accountability, transparency, and the role of information management
- Abstract
- 7.2 Transparency and accountability
- 7.3 Access to government information
- 7.4 Promoting transparency and accountability
- 7.5 Addressing past harms in postconflict societies
- 7.6 Conclusion
- No. of pages:
- 112
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 19th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081009000
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081008744
Proscovia Svärd
Proscovia Svard is Senior Lecturer at Södertörn University, School of History and Contemporary Studies, Flemingsberg, Stockholm, Sweden. Proscovia’s research interests are; Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Records Management, Information Culture, long-term preservation challenges of electronic information, freedom of information issues, truth and reconciliation commissions and their documentation processes, the role of archives in enhancing accountability and transparency and information access and its link to democracy and development.
Senior Lecturer, The School of Historical and Contemporary Studies, Sodertorn University, Flemingsberg, Stockholm, Sweden