Enhancing Performance for Action and Perception, Volume 191
1st Edition
Multisensory integration, Neuroplasticity and Neuroprosthetics, Part I
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Naturalistic approaches to sensorimotor control
Introduction
Naturalistic perspectives from animal psychology
Naturalistic perspectives from human cognitive ethology
A naturalistic approach to the visual system
Naturalistic approaches to human behavior
Naturalistic studies of movement kinematics
Naturalistic approaches to object manipulation
Conclusion
Chapter 2: Sensory change following motor learning
Introduction
The effect of motor learning on somatosensory perception of the upper limb
The effect of speech motor learning on the perception of speech sounds
Discussion
Chapter 3: Sensory motor remapping of space in human–machine interfaces
Introduction
Motor learning
What is “ordinary space”?
Euclidean properties of ordinary space
Intrinsic geometry of sensorimotor signals in the central nervous system
Encoding the metric properties of Euclidean space
Learning an inverse geometrical model of space
The dual-learning problem
A clinical perspective: the body–machine interface
Conclusions
Chapter 4: Locomotor adaptation
Chapter 5: Age-related changes in the cognitive function of sleep
Introduction
Changes in sleep with healthy aging
Changes in cognition with healthy aging
Interactions between sleep and cognition in healthy aging
Conclusions and future directions
Chapter 6: Motor adaptation and proprioceptive recalibration
Introduction
General methodology
Chapter 7: Perception and action in singing
Introduction
How well do people sing?
What causes poor singing?
Perceptual deficits
Sensorimotor translation deficits
Motor control deficits
Feedback deficits
Neural bases of singing
Conclusion
Chapter 8: Lifelong plasticity in the rat auditory cortex
Introduction
A succession of cortical sensitive periods of plasticity during early development
Local regulation of CP plasticity in A1 by sensory input patterns
Patterned cortical activity maintains stimulus selectivity in the adult A1
Conclusion
Chapter 9: Enhancing visual cues to orientation
Introduction
Visual cues to orientation
How can perception be influenced by visual cues to orientation?
When is it desirable to use vision to influence perceived orientation?
How can the contribution of vision be enhanced?
Conclusions
Chapter 10: Organization and plasticity in multisensory integration
The mature superior colliculus
Semantic issues in multisensory integration
The generality of the SC model
The essential circuit for SC multisensory integration
The development of multisensory integration
How experience changes the circuit for multisensory integration
Multisensory plasticity in adulthood
Chapter 11: Multisensory object representation
Introduction
View-dependence
Size-dependence
Integration of structural and surface properties
Multisensory cortical processing
What role does visual imagery play?
A model of multisensory object representation
Summary
Chapter 12: Adaptation and maladaptation
Lessons from evolution
The vision from the brain
Maladaptation
Final remarks
Chapter 13: Sensory integration for reaching
Introduction
Modeling the psychophysics of sensory integration
Sensory integration during reach behavior
Modeling sensory integration in neural populations
Sensory integration in the cortical circuits for reaching
From local to global optimality
Chapter 14: Sensory rehabilitation in the plastic brain
Introduction
Rehabilitation in blindness
Rehabilitation in deafness
Conclusion
Chapter 15: Crossmodal plasticity in sensory loss
Introduction
Blindness
Deafness
Anosmia, ageusia, loss of trigeminal chemosensation
Conclusion
Chapter 16: Adaptive crossmodal plasticity in deaf auditory cortex
Introduction
Congenitally deaf cat: a model for adaptive crossmodal plasticity
Study 1: supranormal visual abilities of congenitally deaf cats
Study 2: contributions of “deaf” auditory cortex to supranormal visual localization and detection
Study 3: laminar contributions to supranormal vision in the deaf
Significance
Description
This volume of Progess in Brain Research follows on from the 32nd International Symposium of the Groupe de recherche sur le système nerveux central (GRSNC), May 2010, and aims to provide an overview of the various neural mechanisms that contribute to learning new motor and sensory skills, and to adapting to changed circumstances, including the use of devices and implants to substitute for lost sensory or motor abilities (brain machine interfaces). The focus is on recent developments covering five major themes:
- Mechanisms to improve motor performance
- Neuro-rehabilitation of motor function
- Mechanisms to enhance sensory perception
- Cross modal interationc for enhancing sensorimotor performance
- Assistive technologies to enhance sensorimotor performance
Key Features
- Leading authors review the state-of-the-art in their field of investigation and provide their views and perspectives for future research
- Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered
- All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists
"This is a great resource for those looking for a collection of studies on topics pertaining to neural plasticity and neural mechanisms covered at the annual international symposium. It clearly highlights some of the innovations made in the field and does so in a concise and organized manner." --Doody.com, September 2013
