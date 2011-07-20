Enhancing Performance for Action and Perception, Volume 191

Series Editors

List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1: Naturalistic approaches to sensorimotor control

Introduction

Naturalistic perspectives from animal psychology

Naturalistic perspectives from human cognitive ethology

A naturalistic approach to the visual system

Naturalistic approaches to human behavior

Naturalistic studies of movement kinematics

Naturalistic approaches to object manipulation

Conclusion

Chapter 2: Sensory change following motor learning

Introduction

The effect of motor learning on somatosensory perception of the upper limb

The effect of speech motor learning on the perception of speech sounds

Discussion

Chapter 3: Sensory motor remapping of space in human–machine interfaces

Introduction

Motor learning

What is “ordinary space”?

Euclidean properties of ordinary space

Intrinsic geometry of sensorimotor signals in the central nervous system

Encoding the metric properties of Euclidean space

Learning an inverse geometrical model of space

The dual-learning problem

A clinical perspective: the body–machine interface

Conclusions

Chapter 4: Locomotor adaptation

Chapter 5: Age-related changes in the cognitive function of sleep

Introduction

Changes in sleep with healthy aging

Changes in cognition with healthy aging

Interactions between sleep and cognition in healthy aging

Conclusions and future directions

Chapter 6: Motor adaptation and proprioceptive recalibration

Introduction

General methodology

Chapter 7: Perception and action in singing

Introduction

How well do people sing?

What causes poor singing?

Perceptual deficits

Sensorimotor translation deficits

Motor control deficits

Feedback deficits

Neural bases of singing

Conclusion

Chapter 8: Lifelong plasticity in the rat auditory cortex

Introduction

A succession of cortical sensitive periods of plasticity during early development

Local regulation of CP plasticity in A1 by sensory input patterns

Patterned cortical activity maintains stimulus selectivity in the adult A1

Conclusion

Chapter 9: Enhancing visual cues to orientation

Introduction

Visual cues to orientation

How can perception be influenced by visual cues to orientation?

When is it desirable to use vision to influence perceived orientation?

How can the contribution of vision be enhanced?

Conclusions

Chapter 10: Organization and plasticity in multisensory integration

The mature superior colliculus

Semantic issues in multisensory integration

The generality of the SC model

The essential circuit for SC multisensory integration

The development of multisensory integration

How experience changes the circuit for multisensory integration

Multisensory plasticity in adulthood

Chapter 11: Multisensory object representation

Introduction

View-dependence

Size-dependence

Integration of structural and surface properties

Multisensory cortical processing

What role does visual imagery play?

A model of multisensory object representation

Summary

Chapter 12: Adaptation and maladaptation

Lessons from evolution

The vision from the brain

Maladaptation

Final remarks

Chapter 13: Sensory integration for reaching

Introduction

Modeling the psychophysics of sensory integration

Sensory integration during reach behavior

Modeling sensory integration in neural populations

Sensory integration in the cortical circuits for reaching

From local to global optimality

Chapter 14: Sensory rehabilitation in the plastic brain

Introduction

Rehabilitation in blindness

Rehabilitation in deafness

Conclusion

Chapter 15: Crossmodal plasticity in sensory loss

Introduction

Blindness

Deafness

Anosmia, ageusia, loss of trigeminal chemosensation

Conclusion

Chapter 16: Adaptive crossmodal plasticity in deaf auditory cortex

Introduction

Congenitally deaf cat: a model for adaptive crossmodal plasticity

Study 1: supranormal visual abilities of congenitally deaf cats

Study 2: contributions of “deaf” auditory cortex to supranormal visual localization and detection

Study 3: laminar contributions to supranormal vision in the deaf

Significance

Subject Index

Volume in Series