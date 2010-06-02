Enhanced Oil Recovery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856178556, 9781856178563

Enhanced Oil Recovery

1st Edition

Field Planning and Development Strategies

eBook ISBN: 9781856178563
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856178556
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 2nd June 2010
Page Count: 208
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
118.18
100.45
116.00
98.60
86.95
73.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
103.00
87.55
64.99
55.24
106.95
90.91
80.95
68.81
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Enhanced-Oil Recovery (EOR) evaluations focused on asset acquisition or rejuvenation involve a combination of complex decisions, using different data sources. EOR projects have been traditionally associated with high CAPEX and OPEX, as well as high financial risk, which tend to limit the number of EOR projects launched. In this book, the authors propose workflows for EOR evaluations that account for different volumes and quality of information. This flexible workflow has been successfully applied to oil property evaluations and EOR feasibility studies in many oil reservoirs. The methodology associated with the workflow relies on traditional (look-up tables, XY correlations, etc.) and more advanced (data mining for analog reservoir search and geology indicators) screening methods, emphasizing identification of analogues to support decision making. The screening phase is combined with analytical or simplified numerical simulations to estimate full-field performance by using reservoir data-driven segmentation procedures.

Key Features

  • Case Studies form Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America and the United States

  • Assets evaluated include reservoir types ranging from oil sands to condensate reservoirs.

  • Different stages of development and information availability are discussed

Readership

Petroleum Engineer, Reservoir Engineer, Production Engineer, Drilling Engineer, Completion Engineer, Operations Engineer, Drilling Manager, Operations Manager, Project Production Engineer, Project Reservoir Engineer

Table of Contents

Introduction,  Part One: Methodology

Conventional screening, Geological screening, Advanced screening, Evaluation of "soft variables", Performance prediction

Part Two: Field Cases Type I: Lack of data and time constraints

Case study A,  Case study B, Case study C.

Part Three: Field Cases II: Not enough time to use sufficient data

Case study D, Case study E, Case study F.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781856178563
Hardcover ISBN:
9781856178556

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.