Enhanced Oil Recovery
1st Edition
Field Planning and Development Strategies
Description
Enhanced-Oil Recovery (EOR) evaluations focused on asset acquisition or rejuvenation involve a combination of complex decisions, using different data sources. EOR projects have been traditionally associated with high CAPEX and OPEX, as well as high financial risk, which tend to limit the number of EOR projects launched. In this book, the authors propose workflows for EOR evaluations that account for different volumes and quality of information. This flexible workflow has been successfully applied to oil property evaluations and EOR feasibility studies in many oil reservoirs. The methodology associated with the workflow relies on traditional (look-up tables, XY correlations, etc.) and more advanced (data mining for analog reservoir search and geology indicators) screening methods, emphasizing identification of analogues to support decision making. The screening phase is combined with analytical or simplified numerical simulations to estimate full-field performance by using reservoir data-driven segmentation procedures.
Key Features
- Case Studies form Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America and the United States
- Assets evaluated include reservoir types ranging from oil sands to condensate reservoirs.
- Different stages of development and information availability are discussed
Readership
Petroleum Engineer, Reservoir Engineer, Production Engineer, Drilling Engineer, Completion Engineer, Operations Engineer, Drilling Manager, Operations Manager, Project Production Engineer, Project Reservoir Engineer
Table of Contents
Introduction, Part One: Methodology
Conventional screening, Geological screening, Advanced screening, Evaluation of "soft variables", Performance prediction
Part Two: Field Cases Type I: Lack of data and time constraints
Case study A, Case study B, Case study C.
Part Three: Field Cases II: Not enough time to use sufficient data
Case study D, Case study E, Case study F.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 2nd June 2010
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781856178563
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856178556