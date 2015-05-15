English for Nurses
2nd Edition
Description
English for Nurses provides a perfect solution to the needs of nursing undergraduates. Based on the INC syllabus, it is an indispensable resource for B.Sc. Nursing students. Students of M.Sc. Nursing and those going for NCLEX, TOEFL and IELTS will also find it tremendously useful.
The book has been written keeping in mind the requirements of the modern Indian nurses to converse well in English. As they serve in different national and international locations, English is their only window to the outside world. This book provides comprehensive study material and practice exercises on English language the way it is used in day-to-day conversations in the hospital environment.
Key Features
• Comprehensive, exhaustive and well-structured coverage
• Lucid presentation with easy language for ease of comprehension
• Ample number of examples, tables and other learning aids
• All the essential elements of communication in modern-day nursing practice like nursing reports, records, etc., discussed, analysed and exemplified
• Examples from real-life health care communications provided
• Exhaustive end-of-chapter exercises
• Solutions for all objective type exercises given
Table of Contents
Section-1 BASIC GRAMMAR
Chapter 1: The Sentence
Chapter 2: Parts of Speech
Chapter 3: Narration and Voice
Chapter 4: Vocabulary
Chapter 5: Remedial Grammar
Section-2 WRITING ENGLISH
Chapter 6: Introduction
Chapter 7: Electronic Mode of Writing
Chapter 8: Letter Writing
Chapter 9: Essay Writing
Chapter 10: Story Writing
Chapter 11: Resume Writing
Chapter 12: Diary Writing
Chapter 13: Report Writing
Section-3 SPEAKING ENGLISH
Chapter 14: Speaking
Chapter 15: Phonetics
Chapter 16: Effective Speaking
Chapter 17: Situational Narratives While Handing Over
Chapter 18: Telephonic Conversation
Chapter 19: Health Education
Chapter 20: Debating
Chapter 21: Discussion
Chapter 22: Panel Discussion (Group Discussion)
Chapter 23: Public Speaking
Section-4 READING AND COMPREHENSION
Chapter 24: Reading
Chapter 25: Precis Writing
Chapter 26: Paraphrasing
Section-5 LISTENING
Chapter 27: Hearing and Listening
Chapter 28: Concentration While Listening
Chapter 29: Notes Taking
Chapter 30: Listening Skills
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 15th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131235836
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131240182