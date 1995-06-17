Engineering Vibration Analysis with Application to Control Systems
1st Edition
Description
Most machines and structures are required to operate with low levels of vibration as smooth running leads to reduced stresses and fatigue and little noise. This book provides a thorough explanation of the principles and methods used to analyse the vibrations of engineering systems, combined with a description of how these techniques and results can be applied to the study of control system dynamics. Numerous worked examples are included, as well as problems with worked solutions, and particular attention is paid to the mathematical modelling of dynamic systems and the derivation of the equations of motion.
All engineers, practising and student, should have a good understanding of the methods of analysis available for predicting the vibration response of a system and how it can be modified to produce acceptable results. This text provides an invaluable insight into both.
Readership
Final year undergraduate mechanical, civil and aeronautical engineers taking courses in vibration, control systems or dynamics.
Table of Contents
General notation Introduction The vibrations of systems having one degree of freedom The vibrations of systems having more than one degree of freedom The vibrations of systems with mass and elasticity Automatic control systems Problems Answers and solutions to selected problems Bibliography * Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 17th June 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080523651
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340631836
About the Author
C. Beards
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Dynamics, Noise and Vibration, Newbury, UK