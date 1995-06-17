Engineering Vibration Analysis with Application to Control Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340631836, 9780080523651

Engineering Vibration Analysis with Application to Control Systems

1st Edition

Authors: C. Beards
eBook ISBN: 9780080523651
Paperback ISBN: 9780340631836
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th June 1995
Page Count: 448
Description

Most machines and structures are required to operate with low levels of vibration as smooth running leads to reduced stresses and fatigue and little noise. This book provides a thorough explanation of the principles and methods used to analyse the vibrations of engineering systems, combined with a description of how these techniques and results can be applied to the study of control system dynamics. Numerous worked examples are included, as well as problems with worked solutions, and particular attention is paid to the mathematical modelling of dynamic systems and the derivation of the equations of motion.

All engineers, practising and student, should have a good understanding of the methods of analysis available for predicting the vibration response of a system and how it can be modified to produce acceptable results. This text provides an invaluable insight into both.

Readership

Final year undergraduate mechanical, civil and aeronautical engineers taking courses in vibration, control systems or dynamics.

Table of Contents

General notation Introduction The vibrations of systems having one degree of freedom The vibrations of systems having more than one degree of freedom The vibrations of systems with mass and elasticity Automatic control systems Problems Answers and solutions to selected problems Bibliography * Index.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080523651
Paperback ISBN:
9780340631836

About the Author

C. Beards

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Dynamics, Noise and Vibration, Newbury, UK

