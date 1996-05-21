Engineering Turbulence Modelling and Experiments - 3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444824639, 9780444600134

Engineering Turbulence Modelling and Experiments - 3

1st Edition

Editors: G. Bergeles W. Rodi
eBook ISBN: 9780444600134
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st May 1996
Page Count: 942
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
250.00
187.50
187.50
187.50
200.00
187.50
187.50
200.00
377.00
282.75
282.75
282.75
301.60
282.75
282.75
301.60
198.50
158.80
158.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book presents and discussses new developments in the area of turbulence modelling and measurements, with particular emphasis on engineering-related problems. At present, turbulence is one of the key issues in tackling engineering flow problems. Powerful computers and numerical methods are now available for solving the flow equations, but the simulation of turbulence effects which are nearly always important in practice, is still in an unsatisfactory state and introduces considerable uncertainities in the accuracy of CFD calculations. These and other aspects of turbulence modelling and measurements are dealt with in detail by experts in the field. The resulting book is an up-to-date review of the most recent research in this exciting area.

Table of Contents

Due to space limitations only a selection of contents is listed. Preface. I. Turbulence Modelling. Invited lecture: Some resolved and unresolved issues in modelling non-equilibrium and unsteady turbulent flows (K. Hanjalić). Second-moment computations of flow and heat transfer through U-bends of moderate curvature (H. Iacovides et al.). 2. Direct and Large-Eddy Simulations. Invited lecture: Recent advances in large-eddy simulation (J.H. Ferziger). First experiences with LES of flows past bluff bodies (M. Breuer, M. Pourquié). 3. Applications of Turbulence Simulations. Invited lecture: Turbulence simulation in the Japanese automotive industry (M. Hashiguchi). Predictions of recirculation zones in turbulent swirl flows (A.V. Smirnov, J. Chomiak). 4. Experimental Techniques. Visualization of flow around circular cylinders at high Reynolds numbers (J.W. Hoyt, R.H.J. Sellin). Particle image velocimetry applied to microstructures in turbulent flows (L. Dieterle, R. Weichert). 5. Experimental Studies. An experimental study on the radial wall jet on a rotating disk (M. Itoh, M. Okada). Radial wall jets - turbulence measurements (M. Myszko, K. Knowles). 6. Transition. Conditionally averaged flow equations to model by-pass transition (J. Steelant, E. Dick). Large-eddy simulation and modelling of transition following a leading-edge separation bubble (P.R. Voke et al.). Heat Transfer. Local characteristics of impinging round jets (S.V. Alekseenko, D.M. Markovich). Experimental and numerical investigation of turbulent heat transfer in a channel with periodically arranged rib roughness elements (H. Braun, H. Neumann). Aerodynamic Flows. A similarity theory for the plane wall jet (W.K. George et al.). Modelling of compressible boundary layer flows over rough surfaces (F. Glikson, B. Aupoix). 9. Turbomachinery Flows. The influence of the film-cooling coolant channel geometry on the jet-mixing (D.T. Vogel). Numerical study of effusion cooling in a double-row discrete-hole configuration using a low-Re Reynolds stress transport model (L.S. Jansson, L. Davidson). 10. Combustion Systems. A study of turbulent isothermal and non-premixed reacting wake flows past a two-dimensional square cylinder (P. Koutmos et al.). Investigation of turbulent field in premixed acetylene flame using conditional and unconditional LDA statistics (S.N. Oka, V.V. Bakic). 11. Two-Phase Flows. Experimental and computational investigations of nearly dense two-phase sudden expension flows (M. Founti, A. Klipfel). 3D numerical simulation and measurement of strongly swirling heavy dust-laden flow inside a cyclone separator (E.D. Cristea et al.). Author Index.

Details

No. of pages:
942
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444600134

About the Editor

G. Bergeles

Affiliations and Expertise

National Technical University of Athens, Greece

W. Rodi

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut für Hydromechanik, Universität Karlsruhe, Kaiserstrasse 12, Karlsruhe 76128, Germany

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.