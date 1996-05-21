Engineering Turbulence Modelling and Experiments - 3
1st Edition
Description
This book presents and discussses new developments in the area of turbulence modelling and measurements, with particular emphasis on engineering-related problems. At present, turbulence is one of the key issues in tackling engineering flow problems. Powerful computers and numerical methods are now available for solving the flow equations, but the simulation of turbulence effects which are nearly always important in practice, is still in an unsatisfactory state and introduces considerable uncertainities in the accuracy of CFD calculations. These and other aspects of turbulence modelling and measurements are dealt with in detail by experts in the field. The resulting book is an up-to-date review of the most recent research in this exciting area.
Table of Contents
Due to space limitations only a selection of contents is listed. Preface. I. Turbulence Modelling. Invited lecture: Some resolved and unresolved issues in modelling non-equilibrium and unsteady turbulent flows (K. Hanjalić). Second-moment computations of flow and heat transfer through U-bends of moderate curvature (H. Iacovides et al.). 2. Direct and Large-Eddy Simulations. Invited lecture: Recent advances in large-eddy simulation (J.H. Ferziger). First experiences with LES of flows past bluff bodies (M. Breuer, M. Pourquié). 3. Applications of Turbulence Simulations. Invited lecture: Turbulence simulation in the Japanese automotive industry (M. Hashiguchi). Predictions of recirculation zones in turbulent swirl flows (A.V. Smirnov, J. Chomiak). 4. Experimental Techniques. Visualization of flow around circular cylinders at high Reynolds numbers (J.W. Hoyt, R.H.J. Sellin). Particle image velocimetry applied to microstructures in turbulent flows (L. Dieterle, R. Weichert). 5. Experimental Studies. An experimental study on the radial wall jet on a rotating disk (M. Itoh, M. Okada). Radial wall jets - turbulence measurements (M. Myszko, K. Knowles). 6. Transition. Conditionally averaged flow equations to model by-pass transition (J. Steelant, E. Dick). Large-eddy simulation and modelling of transition following a leading-edge separation bubble (P.R. Voke et al.). Heat Transfer. Local characteristics of impinging round jets (S.V. Alekseenko, D.M. Markovich). Experimental and numerical investigation of turbulent heat transfer in a channel with periodically arranged rib roughness elements (H. Braun, H. Neumann). Aerodynamic Flows. A similarity theory for the plane wall jet (W.K. George et al.). Modelling of compressible boundary layer flows over rough surfaces (F. Glikson, B. Aupoix). 9. Turbomachinery Flows. The influence of the film-cooling coolant channel geometry on the jet-mixing (D.T. Vogel). Numerical study of effusion cooling in a double-row discrete-hole configuration using a low-Re Reynolds stress transport model (L.S. Jansson, L. Davidson). 10. Combustion Systems. A study of turbulent isothermal and non-premixed reacting wake flows past a two-dimensional square cylinder (P. Koutmos et al.). Investigation of turbulent field in premixed acetylene flame using conditional and unconditional LDA statistics (S.N. Oka, V.V. Bakic). 11. Two-Phase Flows. Experimental and computational investigations of nearly dense two-phase sudden expension flows (M. Founti, A. Klipfel). 3D numerical simulation and measurement of strongly swirling heavy dust-laden flow inside a cyclone separator (E.D. Cristea et al.). Author Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 942
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- Published:
- 21st May 1996
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444600134
About the Editor
G. Bergeles
Affiliations and Expertise
National Technical University of Athens, Greece
W. Rodi
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut für Hydromechanik, Universität Karlsruhe, Kaiserstrasse 12, Karlsruhe 76128, Germany