Engineering Tribology
3rd Edition
Description
As with the previous edition, the third edition of Engineering Tribology provides a thorough understanding of friction and wear using technologies such as lubrication and special materials. Tribology is a complex topic with its own terminology and specialized concepts, yet is vitally important throughout all engineering disciplines, including mechanical design, aerodynamics, fluid dynamics and biomedical engineering. This edition includes updated material on the hydrodynamic aspects of tribology as well as new advances in the field of biotribology, with a focus throughout on the engineering applications of tribology.
This book offers an extensive range if illustrations which communicate the basic concepts of tribology in engineering better than text alone. All chapters include an extensive list of references and citations to facilitate further in-depth research and thorough navigation through particular subjects covered in each chapter.
Key Features
Includes newly devised end-of-chapter problems
Provides a comprehensive overview of the mechanisms of wear, lubrication and friction in an accessible manner designed to aid non-specialists.
* Gives a reader-friendly approach to the subject using a graphic illustrative method to break down the typically complex problems associated with tribology.
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in mechanical/materials engineering, involved in the design of gears, bearings, or wear-resistant components. Professional engineers involved with fluid mechanics, lubrication, biomedical technology and other related areas.
Table of Contents
1 INTRODUCTION 2 PHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF LUBRICANTS 3 LUBRICANTS AND THEIR COMPOSITION 4 HYDRODYNAMIC LUBRICATION 5 COMPUTATIONAL HYDRODYNAMICS 6 HYDROSTATIC LUBRICATION 7 ELASTOHYDRODYNAMIC LUBRICATION 8 BOUNDARY AND EXTREME PRESSURE LUBRICATION 9 SOLID LUBRICATION AND SURFACE TREATMENTS 10 FUNDAMENTALS OF CONTACT BETWEEN SOLIDS 11 ABRASIVE, EROSIVE AND CAVITATION WEAR 12 ADHESION AND ADHESIVE WEAR 13 CORROSIVE AND OXIDATIVE WEAR 14 FATIGUE WEAR 15 FRETTING AND MINOR WEAR MECHANISMS 16 WEAR OF NON-METALLIC MATERIALS 17 FUTURE DIRECTIONS IN TRIBOLOGY APPENDIX INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 7th September 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531038
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750678360
About the Author
Gwidon Stachowiak
Gwidon Stachowiak is a Professor at Curtin University, Perth, Western Australia, specializing in tribology. His research interests include the development of methods for description of multiscale 3D surface topographies, tribocorrosion, and optimization of 3D surface textures for hydrodynamic contacts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tribology Laboratory, University of Western Australia
Andrew Batchelor
Andrew W. Batchelor has been involved in tribology for 30 years and has taught tribology at universities in Australia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia and India. He has written books on topics relating to materials degradation, biomaterials and bioengineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Saudi Aramco, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia