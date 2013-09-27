Engineering Tribology
4th Edition
Description
Engineering Tribology, Fourth Edition is an established introductory reference focusing on the key concepts and engineering implications of tribology. Taking an interdisciplinary view, the book brings together the relevant knowledge from different fields needed to achieve effective analysis and control of friction and wear.
Updated to cover recent advances in tribology, this new edition includes new sections on ionic and mesogenic lubricants, surface texturing, and multiscale characterization of 3D surfaces and coatings. Current trends in nanotribology are discussed, such as those relating to lubricants, coatings and composites, and geotribology is introduced.
Suitable as an introductory text, a refresher or an on-the-job reference, Engineering Tribology, 4th Edition is intended for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students in mechanical engineering as well as professional engineers. It is also relevant to those working in materials engineering, applied chemistry, physics and bioengineering.
Key Features
- Offers a comprehensive overview of the mechanisms of wear, lubrication and friction in an accessible manner designed to aid novice engineers, non-specialists and students
- Provides a reader-friendly approach to the subject using illustrations to break down the typically complex problems associated with tribology
- Includes end-of-chapter problems to test understanding
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in mechanical/materials engineering, involved in the design of gears, bearings, or wear-resistant components. Professional engineers involved with fluid mechanics, lubrication, biomedical technology and other related areas
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Physical properties of lubricants
3. Lubricants and their composition
4. Hydrodynamic lubrication
5. Computational hydrodynamics
6. Hydrostatic lubrication
7. Elastohydrodynamic lubrication
8. Boundary and extreme pressure lubrication
9. Solid lubrication and surface treatments
10. Fundamentals of contact between solids
11. Abrasive, erosive and cavitation wear
12. Adhesion and adhesive wear
13. Corrosive and oxidative wear
14. Fatigue wear
15. Fretting and minor wear mechanisms
16. Wear of non-metallic materials
17. Future directions in tribology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 884
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 27th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123977762
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123970473
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128100318
About the Author
Gwidon Stachowiak
Gwidon Stachowiak is a Professor at Curtin University, Perth, Western Australia, specializing in tribology. His research interests include the development of methods for description of multiscale 3D surface topographies, tribocorrosion, and optimization of 3D surface textures for hydrodynamic contacts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tribology Laboratory, University of Western Australia
Andrew Batchelor
Andrew W. Batchelor has been involved in tribology for 30 years and has taught tribology at universities in Australia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia and India. He has written books on topics relating to materials degradation, biomaterials and bioengineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Saudi Aramco, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Reviews
"Tribology is the science of friction, wear, and lubrication of surfaces in relative motion. This tome is intended to provide a more interdisciplinary and comprehensive approach to tribology than the numerous other books on this subject; it may also be considered more of an encyclopedia than a text." Summing Up: Recommended --Choice Reviews Online, June 2014