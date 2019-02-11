Engineering Tools in the Beverage Industry
1st Edition
Volume 3: The Science of Beverages
Description
Engineering Tools in the Beverage Industry, Volume Three in The Science of Beverages series, is an invaluable resource for anyone in the beverages field who is involved with quality assurance, lab analysis, and the safety of beverage products. The book offers updates on the latest techniques and applications, including extraction, biochemical isotope analysis, metabolomics, microfiltration, and encapsulation. Users will find this book to be an excellent resource for industrial research in an ever-changing field.
Key Features
- Provides practical tools and techniques for research and development in beverages
- Offers analysis strategies for beverage quality evaluation
- Presents analytical methods for ingredient authenticity
Readership
Food scientists, food chemists, food microbiologists, food engineers in the beverages sector R&D, Gov. and academia
Table of Contents
1. Engineering Approach in the Beverage Industry
Alok Prakash, Chaitali Patil, Vinodhini. S, A.Panneerselvam and Devi Rajeswari V
2. Artificial Intelligence in the Production Process
Vahid Mohammadi and Saeid Minaei
3. Quantitative Structure–property Relationship (QSPR) Studies of Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic Beverages, Including Wines, Beers, and Citrus Juices
Alicia B. Pomilio, Andrew G. Mercader and Pablo R. Duchowicz
4. Technological Advancement of Functional Fermented Dairy Beverages
Subrota Hati, Sujit Das, and Surajit Mandal
5. Vitamin Analysis in Juices and Non-alcoholic Beverages
Maria Katsa and Charalampos Proestos
6. Membrane Filtration Processes for the Treatment of Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Miria Hespanhol Miranda Reis, Grasiele Scaramal Madrona, Franz Berbert Ferreira, Flávia de Santana Magalhães, Marlon Menezes Maciel Bindes, Vicelma Luiz Cardoso
7. Biochemical Stable Isotope Analysis for Advances in Food Authenticity
Takashi Korenaga, Yaeko Suzuki, and Yoshito Chikaraishi
8. Application of Electronic Nose and Tongue for Beverage Quality Evaluation
Runu Banerjee (Roy), Bipan Tudu, Rajib Bandyopadhyay, Nabarun Bhattacharyya
9. Microbial enzymes in Food and Beverages Processing
Harmanpreet Kaur and Prabhjot Kaur Gill
10. Extraction Techniques of Phenolic Compounds and Other Bioactive Compounds from Medicinal and Aromatic Plants
Natalia Manousi, Ioannis Sarakatsianos, Victoria Samanidou
11. Metabolomics: An Emerging Tool for Wine Characterization and the Investigation of Health Benefits
Raúl González-Domínguez, Ana Sayago, Ángeles Fernández-Recamales
12. Fortification of Functional and Medicinal Beverages with Botanical Products and their Analysis
Gulnur Eksi, Sevinc Kurbanoglu, Sibel A. Özkan
13. Microfiltration for Filtration and Pasteurization of Beers
Guilherme dos Santos Bernardi, Jacir Dal Magro, Marcio A. Mazutti, J. Vladimir Oliveira, Marco Di Luccio, Giovani Leone Zabot and Marcus V. Tres
14. Recent Advances in Application of Biosensors in Beverages
Semih Otles, Seda Nur Topkaya, Vasfiye Hazal Ozyurt
15. Biosensors Applied to Quantification of Ethanol in Beverages
J. M. Lorenzo, P.E. Munekata, Voster Muchenje, Jorge A. Saraiva, Carlos A. Pinto, Francisco J. Barba, Eva M. Santos
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 11th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128156988
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128152584
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania