Engineering Surveying
3rd Edition
Theory and Examination Problems for Students
Engineering Surveying: Theory and Examination Problems for Students, Volume 1, Third Edition discusses topics concerning engineering surveying techniques and instrumentations. The book is comprised of eight chapters that cover several concerns in engineering survey. Chapter 1 discusses the basic concepts of surveying. Chapter 2 deals with simple and precise leveling, while Chapter 3 covers earthworks. The book also talks about the theodolite and its applications, and then discusses optical distance measurement. Curves, underground and hydrographic surveying, and aspects of dimensional control on site are also examined. The text will be useful to both students and practitioners of civil engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Basic Concepts of Surveying
Definition
Basic Measurements
Control Networks
Locating Position
Errors in Measurement
Types of Error
Summary
2 Simple and Precise Leveling
Basic Concepts
Equipment
Instrument Adjustment
Principle of Leveling
Comparison of Methods
Contouring
Precise Leveling
Precise Leveling Equipment
Sources of Error
Accuracy
3 Earthworks
Areas
Volumes
Mass
Haul Diagrams
4 The Theodolite and its Application
Basic Concepts
Tests and Adjustments
Theodolite Traversing
Traverse Computation
Sources of Error
Location of Gross Error
Areas by Coordinates
Partition of Land
5 Optical Distance-Measurement
Vertical-Staff Tacheometry
Application
Subtense Tacheometry
Further Optical Distance
Measuring Equipment
6 Curves
Circular Curves
Setting out Curves
Compound and Reverse Curves
Short and/or Small-Radius Curves
Transition Curves
Setting-out Data
Cubic Spiral and Cubic Parabola
Curve Transitional throughout
The Osculating Circle
Highway Transition Curve Tables (Metric)
Vertical Curves
7 Underground and Hydrographic Surveying
Underground Surveying
Gyro-Theodolite
Line and Level
Hydrographic Surveying
8 Setting Out (Dimensional Control)
Protection and Referencing
Basic Setting-Out Procedures Using Coordinates
Technique for Setting out a Direction
Use of Grids
Setting Out Buildings
Controlling Verticality
Controlling Grading Excavation
Use of Lasers
Rotating Lasers
Laser Hazards
Route Location
Responsibility on Site
Responsibility of the Setting-out Engineer
Appendices to Chapters 3 and 6
Abbreviations
Index
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
- Published:
- 16th March 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483105130
W. Schofield
Formerly Principal Lecturer, Civil Engineering Department, Kingston University; former Chief Examiner with the Engineering Council, UK