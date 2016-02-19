Engineering Surveying - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780408012270, 9781483105130

Engineering Surveying

3rd Edition

Theory and Examination Problems for Students

Authors: W. Schofield
eBook ISBN: 9781483105130
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th March 1984
Page Count: 302
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Engineering Surveying: Theory and Examination Problems for Students, Volume 1, Third Edition discusses topics concerning engineering surveying techniques and instrumentations. The book is comprised of eight chapters that cover several concerns in engineering survey. Chapter 1 discusses the basic concepts of surveying. Chapter 2 deals with simple and precise leveling, while Chapter 3 covers earthworks. The book also talks about the theodolite and its applications, and then discusses optical distance measurement. Curves, underground and hydrographic surveying, and aspects of dimensional control on site are also examined. The text will be useful to both students and practitioners of civil engineering.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Basic Concepts of Surveying

Definition

Basic Measurements

Control Networks

Locating Position

Errors in Measurement

Types of Error

Summary

2 Simple and Precise Leveling

Basic Concepts

Equipment

Instrument Adjustment

Principle of Leveling

Comparison of Methods

Contouring

Precise Leveling

Precise Leveling Equipment

Sources of Error

Accuracy

3 Earthworks

Areas

Volumes

Mass

Haul Diagrams

4 The Theodolite and its Application

Basic Concepts

Tests and Adjustments

Theodolite Traversing

Traverse Computation

Sources of Error

Location of Gross Error

Areas by Coordinates

Partition of Land

5 Optical Distance-Measurement

Vertical-Staff Tacheometry

Application

Subtense Tacheometry

Further Optical Distance

Measuring Equipment

6 Curves

Circular Curves

Setting out Curves

Compound and Reverse Curves

Short and/or Small-Radius Curves

Transition Curves

Setting-out Data

Cubic Spiral and Cubic Parabola

Curve Transitional throughout

The Osculating Circle

Highway Transition Curve Tables (Metric)

Vertical Curves

7 Underground and Hydrographic Surveying

Underground Surveying

Gyro-Theodolite

Line and Level

Hydrographic Surveying

8 Setting Out (Dimensional Control)

Protection and Referencing

Basic Setting-Out Procedures Using Coordinates

Technique for Setting out a Direction

Use of Grids

Setting Out Buildings

Controlling Verticality

Controlling Grading Excavation

Use of Lasers

Rotating Lasers

Laser Hazards

Route Location

Responsibility on Site

Responsibility of the Setting-out Engineer

Appendices to Chapters 3 and 6

Abbreviations

Index

Details

No. of pages:
302
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483105130

About the Author

W. Schofield

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Principal Lecturer, Civil Engineering Department, Kingston University; former Chief Examiner with the Engineering Council, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.