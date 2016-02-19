Engineering Properties of Soils and Rocks, Second Edition provides a survey of the engineering properties of the major types of soil and rock. The book is comprised of nine chapters that tackle the various aspects of soils and rocks. Chapter 1 covers the origin of soil and the basis of soil classifications. Chapters 2 to 5 discuss the different types of soils, such as coarse grained soils, cohesive soils, and organic soils. Chapter 6 deals with the engineering behavior of rock masses, while Chapter 7 talks about the engineering classifications of weathered rocks and rock masses. Chapter 8 discusses the engineering properties of rocks, and Chapter 9 covers subsurface waters and ground conditions. The text will be of great use to both undergraduate students and practitioners of engineering geology, civil engineering, and mining engineering.