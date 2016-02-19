Engineering Properties of Soils and Rocks
2nd Edition
Description
Engineering Properties of Soils and Rocks, Second Edition provides a survey of the engineering properties of the major types of soil and rock. The book is comprised of nine chapters that tackle the various aspects of soils and rocks. Chapter 1 covers the origin of soil and the basis of soil classifications. Chapters 2 to 5 discuss the different types of soils, such as coarse grained soils, cohesive soils, and organic soils. Chapter 6 deals with the engineering behavior of rock masses, while Chapter 7 talks about the engineering classifications of weathered rocks and rock masses. Chapter 8 discusses the engineering properties of rocks, and Chapter 9 covers subsurface waters and ground conditions. The text will be of great use to both undergraduate students and practitioners of engineering geology, civil engineering, and mining engineering.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Soil Classification
Chapter 2. Coarse Grained Soils
Chapter 3. Cohesive Soils
Chapter 4. Soils Formed in Extreme Climates
Chapter 5. Organic Soils and Fills
Chapter 6. Engineering Behavior of Rock Masses
Chapter 7. Engineering Classification of Weathered Rocks and Rock Masses
Chapter 8. Engineering Properties of Rocks
Chapter 9. Subsurface Water and Ground Conditions
