Engineering Properties of Soils and Rocks - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780408014571, 9781483105215

Engineering Properties of Soils and Rocks

2nd Edition

Authors: F. G. Bell
eBook ISBN: 9781483105215
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 10th November 1983
Page Count: 158
Description

Engineering Properties of Soils and Rocks, Second Edition provides a survey of the engineering properties of the major types of soil and rock. The book is comprised of nine chapters that tackle the various aspects of soils and rocks. Chapter 1 covers the origin of soil and the basis of soil classifications. Chapters 2 to 5 discuss the different types of soils, such as coarse grained soils, cohesive soils, and organic soils. Chapter 6 deals with the engineering behavior of rock masses, while Chapter 7 talks about the engineering classifications of weathered rocks and rock masses. Chapter 8 discusses the engineering properties of rocks, and Chapter 9 covers subsurface waters and ground conditions. The text will be of great use to both undergraduate students and practitioners of engineering geology, civil engineering, and mining engineering.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1. Soil Classification

Chapter 2. Coarse Grained Soils

Chapter 3. Cohesive Soils

Chapter 4. Soils Formed in Extreme Climates

Chapter 5. Organic Soils and Fills

Chapter 6. Engineering Behavior of Rock Masses

Chapter 7. Engineering Classification of Weathered Rocks and Rock Masses

Chapter 8. Engineering Properties of Rocks

Chapter 9. Subsurface Water and Ground Conditions

Index

158
English
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
Butterworth-Heinemann
9781483105215

