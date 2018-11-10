Engineering in Medicine

Section 1: Cardiovascular Engineering

1. Cardiac tissue engineering

2. Benchtop optical mapping approaches to study arrhythmias

3. A new era for improving cardiothoracic transplantations

4. Cardiac Ablation technologies

5. Visible Heart as a novel means to study cardiac device technologies

6. Cardiac pacemakers

7. Less invasive cardiac surgeries and transcatheter technologies

Section 2: Neuroengineering

8. TMS

9. tDCS

10. Optogentics

11. Neural recording and stimulation devices

12. Seizure Prediction

Section 3: Cellular and Molecular Bioengineering

13. Bioengineering Exogenic Organs and Cells for Regenerative Medicine

14. Modelling of cancer cell migration

15. Nano optical biosensing technologies

Section 4: Medical and Biological Imaging

16. Ultrahigh field functional MRI and neuoscience

17. Brain structure and fiber tracking imaging for PD patient at ultrahigh field

18. Advanced metabolic Imaging for studying brain energy and function

19. RF challenges and new solution for ultrahigh filed MRI

20. Ultrahigh field human body imaging

Section 5: Medical Devices

21. The medical device innovation process

22. Teaching innovation: workshops, NPDBD, fellows program, etc

23. 3D printing: role for prototyping and pre-surgical planning

24. The role of a MDC for promoting innovation with an academic institution

25. Virtual prototyping