Engineering in Medicine
1st Edition
Advances and Challenges
Description
Engineering in Medicine: Advances and Challenges documents the historical development, cutting-edge research and future perspectives on applying engineering technology to medical and healthcare challenges. The book has 22 chapters under 5 sections: cardiovascular engineering, neuroengineering, cellular and molecular bioengineering, medical and biological imaging, and medical devices.The challenges and future perspectives of engineering in medicine are discussed, with novel methodologies that have been implemented in innovative medical device development being described.This is an ideal general resource for biomedical engineering researchers at both universities and in industry as well as for undergraduate and graduate students.
Key Features
- Presents a broad perspective on the state-of-the-art research in applying engineering technology to medical and healthcare challenges that cover cardiovascular engineering, neuroengineering, cellular and molecular bioengineering, medical and biological imaging, and medical devices
- Presents the challenges and future perspectives of engineering in medicine
- Written by members of the University of Minnesota’s prestigious Institute of Engineering in Medicine (IEM), in collaboration with other experts around the world
Readership
Researchers and Graduate students in biomedical engineering. Ideal Reference for courses in biomedical engineering
Table of Contents
Section 1: Cardiovascular Engineering
1. Cardiac tissue engineering
2. Benchtop optical mapping approaches to study arrhythmias
3. A new era for improving cardiothoracic transplantations
4. Cardiac Ablation technologies
5. Visible Heart as a novel means to study cardiac device technologies
6. Cardiac pacemakers
7. Less invasive cardiac surgeries and transcatheter technologies
Section 2: Neuroengineering
8. TMS
9. tDCS
10. Optogentics
11. Neural recording and stimulation devices
12. Seizure Prediction
Section 3: Cellular and Molecular Bioengineering
13. Bioengineering Exogenic Organs and Cells for Regenerative Medicine
14. Modelling of cancer cell migration
15. Nano optical biosensing technologies
Section 4: Medical and Biological Imaging
16. Ultrahigh field functional MRI and neuoscience
17. Brain structure and fiber tracking imaging for PD patient at ultrahigh field
18. Advanced metabolic Imaging for studying brain energy and function
19. RF challenges and new solution for ultrahigh filed MRI
20. Ultrahigh field human body imaging
Section 5: Medical Devices
21. The medical device innovation process
22. Teaching innovation: workshops, NPDBD, fellows program, etc
23. 3D printing: role for prototyping and pre-surgical planning
24. The role of a MDC for promoting innovation with an academic institution
25. Virtual prototyping
Details
- No. of pages:
- 606
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 10th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135143
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128130681
About the Editor
Paul Iaizzo
Dr. Paul Iaizzo has been at the University of Minnesota since 1990, performing research and teaching graduate and undergraduate courses. In 1997, Dr. Iaizzo and his coworkers began working on large mammalian isolated heart models, and thus the Visible Heart® laboratory was created in collaboration with Medtronic, Inc. Today, this lab is a premiere place to perform translational systems physiology research which ranges from cellular and tissue studies to organ and whole body investigations. The Visible Heart® lab embodies a creative atmosphere which is energized by some of the best and brightest students at the University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery; Integrative Biology and Physiology; and the Carlson School of Management, Associate Director, Institute for Engineering in Medicine, Distinguished University Teaching Professor, Medtronic Professor of Visible Heart® Research, Director for Education of the Lillehei Heart Institute, Director of the Malignant Hyperthermia Muscle Biopsy Center