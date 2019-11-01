Engineering Drug Delivery Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081025482

Engineering Drug Delivery Systems

1st Edition

Editors: Ali Seyfoddin Seyedehsar Dezfooli
Paperback ISBN: 9780081025482
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 270
Description

Engineering Drug Delivery Systems is an essential resource on a variety of biomaterials engineering approaches for creating drug delivery systems that have market and therapeutic potential. The book comprehensively discusses recent advances in the fields of biomaterials and biomedical sciences in relation to drug delivery. Chapters provide a detailed introduction to various engineering approaches in designing drug delivery systems, delve into the engineering of body functions, cover the selection, design and evaluation of biomaterials, and discuss the engineering of colloids as drug carriers. The book's final chapters address the engineering of implantable drug delivery systems and advances in drug delivery technology.

This book is an invaluable resource for drug delivery, materials scientists and bioengineers within the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Features

  • Examines the properties and synthesis of biomaterials for successful drug delivery
  • Discusses the important connection between drug delivery and tissue engineering
  • Includes techniques and approaches applicable to a wide range of users
  • Reviews innovative technologies in drug delivery systems such as 3-D printed devices for drug delivery

Readership

Drug delivery and materials scientists, bioengineers and the pharmaceutical industry as well as biomedical, bioengineering, medical and pharmacy students

Table of Contents

  1. Drug delivery: A 21st century branch of science
    2. Novel drug delivery systems
    3. Formulation design in drug delivery
    4. Formulation development and characterisation
    5. Pharmacokinetics of drug delivery systems
    6. Nano- and micro-particles as drug carriers
    7. Implantable drug delivery systems
    8. 3D printed drug delivery systems
    9. Intelligent drug delivery systems
    10. Polymers and Hydrogels to Deter Drug Abuse
    11. Glucose sensitive drug delivery systems

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780081025482

About the Editor

Ali Seyfoddin

Ali Seyfoddin is a Senior Lecturer in Drug Delivery and Pharmacology in Auckland University of Technology (AUT), and head of AUT’s Drug Delivery Research Group in Auckland, New Zealand, where he pursues his interests in colloidal and 3D printed drug delivery systems for human and veterinary applications. A pharmacist by training with well-established expertise in pharmaceutical formulation and drug delivery, he obtained his PhD in Pharmacy and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in the School of Pharmacy, the University of Auckland.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Drug Delivery and Pharmacology, Auckland University of Technology (AUT) and Head, AUT’s Drug Delivery Research Group, Auckland, New Zealand

Seyedehsar Dezfooli

Seyedehsara (Sara) Masoomi Dezfooli has a background in biology and a master in Bioprocessing Engineering. She is a PhD candidate and teaching assistant in Auckland University of Technology (AUT), Auckland, New Zealand. Sara is the recipient of the prestigious AUT Vice Chancellor doctoral scholarship and is also involved in teaching and curriculum development in AUT’s biomedical courses. Sara has research expertise in microbiology, biotechnology, protein purification and drug delivery. She is interested in developing efficient and environmentally friendly formulations for delivering bioactive agents to aquaculture species.

Affiliations and Expertise

Teaching Assistant, Auckland University of Technology (AUT), Auckland, New Zealand

