Engineering Design, Planning, and Management
1st Edition
Description
Engineering Design, Planning and Management covers engineering design methodology with an interdisciplinary approach, concise discussions, and a visual format. The book explores project management and creative design in the context of both established companies and entrepreneurial start-ups. Readers will discover the usefulness of the design process model through practical examples and applications from across the engineering disciplines.
The book explains useful design techniques such as concept mapping and weighted decision matrices, supported with extensive graphics, flowcharts, and accompanying interactive templates. The discussions are organized around 12 chapters dealing with topics such as needs identification and specification; design concepts and embodiments; decision making; finance, budgets, purchasing, and bidding; communication, meetings, and presentations; reliability and system design; manufacturing design; and mechanical design. Methods in the book are applied to practical situations where appropriate. The design process model is fully demonstrated via examples and applications from a variety of engineering disciplines. The text also includes end-of-chapter exercises for personal practice.
This book will be of interest to product designers/product engineers, product team managers, and students taking undergraduate product design courses in departments of mechanical engineering and engineering technology.
Key Features
- Chapter objectives and end-of-chapter exercises for each chapter
- Supported by a set of PowerPoint slides for instructor use
- Available correlation table links chapter content to ABET criteria
Readership
Product Designers/Product Engineers, Product Team Managers, undergraduate product design courses in departments of mechanical engineering and engineering technology.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Ancillaries
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. An Overview of Design Projects
Introduction
1.1 Projects and design
1.2 Project planning and management
1.3 Businesses
1.4 Decision making
Further reading
Chapter 2. Needs Identification and Specifications
Introduction
2.1 Needs
2.2 Specifications
2.3 Quality functional deployment
Further reading
Chapter 3. Design Concepts and Embodiments
Introduction
3.1 Concepts
3.2 Concept generation
3.3 Concept selection
3.4 Embodiment designs
3.5 Intellectual property
References
Further reading
Chapter 4. People and Teams
Introduction
4.1 Individuals
4.2 Organizations
4.3 Managing individuals in organizations
4.4 Teams
4.5 Professionalism
References
Further reading
Chapter 5. Decision Making
Introduction
5.1 Critical thinking
5.2 Risk
5.3 Risk analysis
5.4 Business strategy
Further reading
Chapter 6. Planning and Managing Projects
Introduction
6.1 Chunking the project
6.2 Task identification
6.3 Schedule synthesis and analysis
6.4 Plan review and documentation
6.5 Project tracking and control
6.6 Assessment
Further reading
Chapter 7. Finance, Budgets, Purchasing, and Bidding
Introduction
7.1 Corporate finance
7.2 Project costs
7.3 Business decisions
Reference
Further reading
Chapter 8. Communication, Meetings, and Presentations
Introduction
8.1 Speakers/writers and listeners/readers
8.2 Interpersonal communication skills
8.3 Meetings
8.4 Presentations
Further reading
Chapter 9. Universal Design Topics
Introduction
9.1 Human factors
9.2 Quality
9.3 Identification of problem causes and control variables
9.4 Statistical process control
9.5 Parametric design and optimization
Further reading
Chapter 10. Reliability and System Design
Introduction
10.1 Human and equipment safety
10.2 System reliability
10.3 Component failure
10.4 System reliability
10.5 Passive and active redundancy
10.6 Modeling system failures
10.7 Designing reliable systems
Reference
Further reading
Chapter 11. Manufacturing Design
Introduction
11.1 Design for assembly
11.2 Design for manufacturing
11.3 Tolerances
11.4 Lean manufacturing
References
Further reading
Chapter 12. Mechanical Design
Introduction
12.1 Back-of-the-envelope calculations and simple prototypes
12.2 Factor of safety
12.3 Mechanics
12.4 Four-bar linkages
12.5 Connections and springs
12.6 Screws
12.7 Gears
12.8 Rotating components
12.9 Bearings
12.10 Cams
12.11 Noise, vibration, and harshness
12.12 Material selection and part design
12.13 Mechanical design checklist
References
Further reading
Appendix A. Checklists
A.1 Work breakdown structure
A.2 Project details
A.3 Design details
A.4 Meeting details
A.5 TRIZ contradiction categories
A.6 TRIZ design principles
Appendix B. Technical Drawing
B.1 Oblique and isometric projections
B.2 Auxiliary views
B.3 Notations and features
B.4 Professional drawing practices
B.5 Assembly drawings
B.6 Special part views
Further Reading
Appendix C. Technical Writing
C.1 Report and document types
C.2 Document formatting
C.3 Technical style, grammar, and syntax
C.4 Writing process
Further Reading
Appendix D. Accreditation Requirements Mapping
D.1 United States of America
D.2 Canada
D.3 Australia
D.4 Europe
D.5 United Kingdom
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 24th January 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123977717
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123971586
About the Author
Hugh Jack
Dr. Hugh Jack is Cass Ballenger Distinguished Professor & Department Head in the Department of Engineering and Technology at Western Carolina University. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering and a Masters and Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering. His areas of interest include Manufacturing Controls, Robotics, Rapids Prototyping and Process Planning. In 2000 he was awarded the John T. Parsons Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineer by the SME.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering and Technology, Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, NC, USA