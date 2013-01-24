Engineering Design, Planning, and Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123971586, 9780123977717

Engineering Design, Planning, and Management

1st Edition

Authors: Hugh Jack
eBook ISBN: 9780123977717
Paperback ISBN: 9780123971586
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th January 2013
Page Count: 592
Description

Engineering Design, Planning and Management covers engineering design methodology with an interdisciplinary approach, concise discussions, and a visual format. The book explores project management and creative design in the context of both established companies and entrepreneurial start-ups. Readers will discover the usefulness of the design process model through practical examples and applications from across the engineering disciplines.

The book explains useful design techniques such as concept mapping and weighted decision matrices, supported with extensive graphics, flowcharts, and accompanying interactive templates. The discussions are organized around 12 chapters dealing with topics such as needs identification and specification; design concepts and embodiments; decision making; finance, budgets, purchasing, and bidding; communication, meetings, and presentations; reliability and system design; manufacturing design; and mechanical design. Methods in the book are applied to practical situations where appropriate. The design process model is fully demonstrated via examples and applications from a variety of engineering disciplines. The text also includes end-of-chapter exercises for personal practice.

This book will be of interest to product designers/product engineers, product team managers, and students taking undergraduate product design courses in departments of mechanical engineering and engineering technology.

Key Features

  • Chapter objectives and end-of-chapter exercises for each chapter
  • Supported by a set of PowerPoint slides for instructor use
  • Available correlation table links chapter content to ABET criteria

Readership

Product Designers/Product Engineers, Product Team Managers, undergraduate product design courses in departments of mechanical engineering and engineering technology. 

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Ancillaries

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. An Overview of Design Projects

Introduction

1.1 Projects and design

1.2 Project planning and management

1.3 Businesses

1.4 Decision making

Further reading

Chapter 2. Needs Identification and Specifications

Introduction

2.1 Needs

2.2 Specifications

2.3 Quality functional deployment

Further reading

Chapter 3. Design Concepts and Embodiments

Introduction

3.1 Concepts

3.2 Concept generation

3.3 Concept selection

3.4 Embodiment designs

3.5 Intellectual property

References

Further reading

Chapter 4. People and Teams

Introduction

4.1 Individuals

4.2 Organizations

4.3 Managing individuals in organizations

4.4 Teams

4.5 Professionalism

References

Further reading

Chapter 5. Decision Making

Introduction

5.1 Critical thinking

5.2 Risk

5.3 Risk analysis

5.4 Business strategy

Further reading

Chapter 6. Planning and Managing Projects

Introduction

6.1 Chunking the project

6.2 Task identification

6.3 Schedule synthesis and analysis

6.4 Plan review and documentation

6.5 Project tracking and control

6.6 Assessment

Further reading

Chapter 7. Finance, Budgets, Purchasing, and Bidding

Introduction

7.1 Corporate finance

7.2 Project costs

7.3 Business decisions

Reference

Further reading

Chapter 8. Communication, Meetings, and Presentations

Introduction

8.1 Speakers/writers and listeners/readers

8.2 Interpersonal communication skills

8.3 Meetings

8.4 Presentations

Further reading

Chapter 9. Universal Design Topics

Introduction

9.1 Human factors

9.2 Quality

9.3 Identification of problem causes and control variables

9.4 Statistical process control

9.5 Parametric design and optimization

Further reading

Chapter 10. Reliability and System Design

Introduction

10.1 Human and equipment safety

10.2 System reliability

10.3 Component failure

10.4 System reliability

10.5 Passive and active redundancy

10.6 Modeling system failures

10.7 Designing reliable systems

Reference

Further reading

Chapter 11. Manufacturing Design

Introduction

11.1 Design for assembly

11.2 Design for manufacturing

11.3 Tolerances

11.4 Lean manufacturing

References

Further reading

Chapter 12. Mechanical Design

Introduction

12.1 Back-of-the-envelope calculations and simple prototypes

12.2 Factor of safety

12.3 Mechanics

12.4 Four-bar linkages

12.5 Connections and springs

12.6 Screws

12.7 Gears

12.8 Rotating components

12.9 Bearings

12.10 Cams

12.11 Noise, vibration, and harshness

12.12 Material selection and part design

12.13 Mechanical design checklist

References

Further reading

Appendix A. Checklists

A.1 Work breakdown structure

A.2 Project details

A.3 Design details

A.4 Meeting details

A.5 TRIZ contradiction categories

A.6 TRIZ design principles

Appendix B. Technical Drawing

B.1 Oblique and isometric projections

B.2 Auxiliary views

B.3 Notations and features

B.4 Professional drawing practices

B.5 Assembly drawings

B.6 Special part views

Further Reading

Appendix C. Technical Writing

C.1 Report and document types

C.2 Document formatting

C.3 Technical style, grammar, and syntax

C.4 Writing process

Further Reading

Appendix D. Accreditation Requirements Mapping

D.1 United States of America

D.2 Canada

D.3 Australia

D.4 Europe

D.5 United Kingdom

Index

About the Author

Hugh Jack

Dr. Hugh Jack is Cass Ballenger Distinguished Professor & Department Head in the Department of Engineering and Technology at Western Carolina University. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering and a Masters and Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering. His areas of interest include Manufacturing Controls, Robotics, Rapids Prototyping and Process Planning. In 2000 he was awarded the John T. Parsons Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineer by the SME.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Engineering and Technology, Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, NC, USA

Ratings and Reviews

