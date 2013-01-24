Engineering Design, Planning and Management covers engineering design methodology with an interdisciplinary approach, concise discussions, and a visual format. The book explores project management and creative design in the context of both established companies and entrepreneurial start-ups. Readers will discover the usefulness of the design process model through practical examples and applications from across the engineering disciplines.

The book explains useful design techniques such as concept mapping and weighted decision matrices, supported with extensive graphics, flowcharts, and accompanying interactive templates. The discussions are organized around 12 chapters dealing with topics such as needs identification and specification; design concepts and embodiments; decision making; finance, budgets, purchasing, and bidding; communication, meetings, and presentations; reliability and system design; manufacturing design; and mechanical design. Methods in the book are applied to practical situations where appropriate. The design process model is fully demonstrated via examples and applications from a variety of engineering disciplines. The text also includes end-of-chapter exercises for personal practice.

This book will be of interest to product designers/product engineers, product team managers, and students taking undergraduate product design courses in departments of mechanical engineering and engineering technology.