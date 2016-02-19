Engineering Applications of Composites
1st Edition
Composite Materials, Vol. 3
Description
Composite Materials, Volume 3: Engineering Applications of Composites covers a variety of applications of both low- and high-cost composite materials in a number of business sectors, including material systems used in the electrical and nuclear industries. The book discusses the utilization of carbon-fiber reinforced plastics for a number of high-volume products; applications in road transportation; and the application of composite materials to civil aircraft structures.
The text also describes the engineering considerations that enter into the selection and application of materials, as well as the composite applications in existing spacecraft hardware and includes projected applications for space vehicles and systems. The application of materials to military aircraft structure; the components applicable to personal and mass-transit vehicles; and composites in the ocean engineering industry are also considered. The book further tackles composite materials or composite structures principally found in buildings; composite uses in the chemical industries; and examples of fiber-glass-reinforced plastic components in key end-product markets.
The text also looks into the most commonly employed molding techniques, mechanical and physical properties of various fiber glass-reinforced thermosets and thermoplastics, the resins and fiber-glass reinforcements available, and code information. The chemical, physical, and mechanical properties and application information about composites in the electrical and nuclear industries; and the potential high-volume applications of advanced composites are also encompassed. Engineers and people involved in the development of composite materials will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface to Volume 3
Contents of Previous Volumes
1 Road Transportation
I. Introduction
II. Principal Materials Used
III. Considerations Relating to Use
IV. Successful Applications
V. Processing
VI. Design Considerations
VII. Recent Developments
2 Civil Aircraft
I. Aircraft Material and Structural Requirements
II. Advantages of Composites
III. Airframe Applications
IV. Engine Applications
V. Design Procedures
VI. Problem Areas
VII. The Future
References
3 Space Vehicles
I. Introduction
II. Engineering Considerations
III. Present Space Vehicle Applications
IV. Potential Future Applications
References
4 Military Aircraft
I. Introduction
II. Wing Application
III. Empennage Structure
IV. Fuselage Structure
V. Miscellaneous Applications
VI. Production and Service Experience
VII. Summary
References
5 Rail Transportation
I. Introduction
II. Glass-Reinforced Plastics in Freight Cars
III. Passenger Transportation Vehicle Design
References
6 Freight Containers
I. Introduction
II. Surface Freight Containers
III. Air Freight Containers
References
7 Composites in the Ocean Engineering Industry
I. Introduction
II. Reinforced-Plastic Composites
III. Ferro-Cement Composites
References
8 The Building Industry
I. Fibrous Composites
II. Laminar
III. Paniculate
IV. Types of Structural Shapes
V. Examples
VI. Membrane Structures
VII. Fire
VIII. Joints
References
9 Chemical Plants
I. The Why of Reinforced Plastics
II. Basic Application Principles
III. The Basic Commercial Standard (PS 15-69)
IV. General Areas of Application
V. Electrically Grounding Reinforced-Plastic Systems
VI. Training, Safety Precautions, Labor Relations
VII. The Plant Fabrication Shop
VIII. Chemical Process Equipment—Some Typical Case Histories
IX. A Look at the Future
References
10 Appliances and Equipment
I. FRP Composite Market Growth
II. Selecting the Ideal Composite Process
III. Types of Fiber Glass Reinforcement for Appliances and Equipment
IV. Resins for Appliances and Equipment
V. Examples of Applications to Appliances and Equipment
VI. Design Procedures
VII. Listing Agencies for Appliances and Equipment
11 Electrical Industry
I. Today's Family of Composites
II. Electrical Contact Applications
III. Electrodes and Related Applications in the Welding Industry
IV. Electrodes for Electrical Discharge or Electrochemical Machining
V. Emission Applications
VI. Permanent Magnets
VII. Looking into the Future
References
12 Nuclear Industry
I. Fuel Elements
II. Nonfuel Elements
III. Existing and Projected Usage
References
13 Potential High-Volume Applications of Advanced Composites
I. Introduction
II. Standard Structural Sections
III. Upgraded Wood
IV. Carbon- and Glass-Woven Tapes
V. Upgraded Automobile Structures
VI. Kayaks and Yachts
VII. Tubular Structural Members
VIII. Some Leisure Products
IX. Machinery
X. Prosthetic Devices
XI. Avoiding Metal Sculpturing
XII. V/STOL Aircraft Components
XIII. Components for Other Aircraft
XIV. Further Applications
References
Appendix I Barriers to the Application of Emerging Engineering Materials
I. Background
II. Why the Time-Lag?
III. What Problems Hinder Growth?
Appendix II Laminate Orientation Code Devised by Air Force Materials Laboratory
I. General Code
II. Standard Laminate Code
III. Condensed Laminate Code
IV. Alternate Arrangements
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th November 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216690