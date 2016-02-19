Engineering Applications of Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121365035, 9781483216690

Engineering Applications of Composites

1st Edition

Composite Materials, Vol. 3

Editors: Bryan R. Noton
eBook ISBN: 9781483216690
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1974
Page Count: 536
Description

Composite Materials, Volume 3: Engineering Applications of Composites covers a variety of applications of both low- and high-cost composite materials in a number of business sectors, including material systems used in the electrical and nuclear industries. The book discusses the utilization of carbon-fiber reinforced plastics for a number of high-volume products; applications in road transportation; and the application of composite materials to civil aircraft structures.
The text also describes the engineering considerations that enter into the selection and application of materials, as well as the composite applications in existing spacecraft hardware and includes projected applications for space vehicles and systems. The application of materials to military aircraft structure; the components applicable to personal and mass-transit vehicles; and composites in the ocean engineering industry are also considered. The book further tackles composite materials or composite structures principally found in buildings; composite uses in the chemical industries; and examples of fiber-glass-reinforced plastic components in key end-product markets.
The text also looks into the most commonly employed molding techniques, mechanical and physical properties of various fiber glass-reinforced thermosets and thermoplastics, the resins and fiber-glass reinforcements available, and code information. The chemical, physical, and mechanical properties and application information about composites in the electrical and nuclear industries; and the potential high-volume applications of advanced composites are also encompassed. Engineers and people involved in the development of composite materials will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface to Volume 3

Contents of Previous Volumes

1 Road Transportation

I. Introduction

II. Principal Materials Used

III. Considerations Relating to Use

IV. Successful Applications

V. Processing

VI. Design Considerations

VII. Recent Developments

2 Civil Aircraft

I. Aircraft Material and Structural Requirements

II. Advantages of Composites

III. Airframe Applications

IV. Engine Applications

V. Design Procedures

VI. Problem Areas

VII. The Future

References

3 Space Vehicles

I. Introduction

II. Engineering Considerations

III. Present Space Vehicle Applications

IV. Potential Future Applications

References

4 Military Aircraft

I. Introduction

II. Wing Application

III. Empennage Structure

IV. Fuselage Structure

V. Miscellaneous Applications

VI. Production and Service Experience

VII. Summary

References

5 Rail Transportation

I. Introduction

II. Glass-Reinforced Plastics in Freight Cars

III. Passenger Transportation Vehicle Design

References

6 Freight Containers

I. Introduction

II. Surface Freight Containers

III. Air Freight Containers

References

7 Composites in the Ocean Engineering Industry

I. Introduction

II. Reinforced-Plastic Composites

III. Ferro-Cement Composites

References

8 The Building Industry

I. Fibrous Composites

II. Laminar

III. Paniculate

IV. Types of Structural Shapes

V. Examples

VI. Membrane Structures

VII. Fire

VIII. Joints

References

9 Chemical Plants

I. The Why of Reinforced Plastics

II. Basic Application Principles

III. The Basic Commercial Standard (PS 15-69)

IV. General Areas of Application

V. Electrically Grounding Reinforced-Plastic Systems

VI. Training, Safety Precautions, Labor Relations

VII. The Plant Fabrication Shop

VIII. Chemical Process Equipment—Some Typical Case Histories

IX. A Look at the Future

References

10 Appliances and Equipment

I. FRP Composite Market Growth

II. Selecting the Ideal Composite Process

III. Types of Fiber Glass Reinforcement for Appliances and Equipment

IV. Resins for Appliances and Equipment

V. Examples of Applications to Appliances and Equipment

VI. Design Procedures

VII. Listing Agencies for Appliances and Equipment

11 Electrical Industry

I. Today's Family of Composites

II. Electrical Contact Applications

III. Electrodes and Related Applications in the Welding Industry

IV. Electrodes for Electrical Discharge or Electrochemical Machining

V. Emission Applications

VI. Permanent Magnets

VII. Looking into the Future

References

12 Nuclear Industry

I. Fuel Elements

II. Nonfuel Elements

III. Existing and Projected Usage

References

13 Potential High-Volume Applications of Advanced Composites

I. Introduction

II. Standard Structural Sections

III. Upgraded Wood

IV. Carbon- and Glass-Woven Tapes

V. Upgraded Automobile Structures

VI. Kayaks and Yachts

VII. Tubular Structural Members

VIII. Some Leisure Products

IX. Machinery

X. Prosthetic Devices

XI. Avoiding Metal Sculpturing

XII. V/STOL Aircraft Components

XIII. Components for Other Aircraft

XIV. Further Applications

References

Appendix I Barriers to the Application of Emerging Engineering Materials

I. Background

II. Why the Time-Lag?

III. What Problems Hinder Growth?

Appendix II Laminate Orientation Code Devised by Air Force Materials Laboratory

I. General Code

II. Standard Laminate Code

III. Condensed Laminate Code

IV. Alternate Arrangements

Index




