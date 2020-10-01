Since publication of the 1st edition in 1995, this and subsequent editions have tracked the evolution of the technologies incorporated in both automotive powertrains, internal combustion engines, their test facilities and the legislation under which they can operate around the world. The 5th edition of Engine Testing deals not only with the continuing evolution but, with the revolution that is represented by the development of the electric vehicle and its precursor variations of hybrids.

The new edition covers the requirements of a test facility dealing with e-vehicle systems together with their different configurations and operation. Chapters dealing with the rigging and operation of Units Under Test (UUT) are updated to include electric motor-based systems, along with those dealing with test cell services and thermo-dynamics. Control module and system testing using advanced, in-the-Loop (XiL) methods is described, including powertrain component integrated simulation and testing. All other chapters dealing with test cell design, installation, safety and use together with the cell support systems where electrical machines and batteries require special consideration and differ from IC engine testing, are updated to reflect the current developments and research. The vast amounts of data being generated by, and required to operate, the new generation test facilities require appropriate data management techniques to be used, these are covered in new chapter that introduces data science, as applied to powertrain testing.