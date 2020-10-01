Engine Testing
5th Edition
Electrical, Hybrid, IC Engine and Power Storage Testing and Test Facilities
Description
Since publication of the 1st edition in 1995, this and subsequent editions have tracked the evolution of the technologies incorporated in both automotive powertrains, internal combustion engines, their test facilities and the legislation under which they can operate around the world. The 5th edition of Engine Testing deals not only with the continuing evolution but, with the revolution that is represented by the development of the electric vehicle and its precursor variations of hybrids.
The new edition covers the requirements of a test facility dealing with e-vehicle systems together with their different configurations and operation. Chapters dealing with the rigging and operation of Units Under Test (UUT) are updated to include electric motor-based systems, along with those dealing with test cell services and thermo-dynamics. Control module and system testing using advanced, in-the-Loop (XiL) methods is described, including powertrain component integrated simulation and testing. All other chapters dealing with test cell design, installation, safety and use together with the cell support systems where electrical machines and batteries require special consideration and differ from IC engine testing, are updated to reflect the current developments and research. The vast amounts of data being generated by, and required to operate, the new generation test facilities require appropriate data management techniques to be used, these are covered in new chapter that introduces data science, as applied to powertrain testing.
Key Features
- Covers all the multiple technical disciplines for anyone required to design, modify or operate an automotive powertrain test facility as the prime-mover transitions from IC engine to electric motor
- The development of electrical and hybrid powertrains and energy storage systems has influenced every chapter of this edition which includes new chapters on e-vehicle powertrain testing and data science applicable to the test industry
- Provides coverage of the housing and testing of automotive battery systems in addition to the use of ‘virtual’ testing in the form of "x-in-the-loop’ throughout the powertrain’s development and test life
Readership
Automotive engineers; Test facility managers; Engine and component designers; Test engineers; Lab technicians, and Emission technicians
Table of Contents
1. The test facility project
2. Quality and H and S legislation
3. Test facility design/construction
4. Electrical design requirements
5. Ventilation and air-con
6. Cooling water and exhaust
7. Energy storage, batteries, hydrogen and fuel
8. Vibration and noise
9. Dynamometers
10. Chassis and hub dynos
11. Rigging and running the ICE including turbo-chargers
12. Rigging and running of electrical drive systems
13. Test Cell Control and data acquisition
14. Data Handling and modelling
15. Measurement of air fuel and oil
16. Combustion analysis
17. Exhaust emissions
18. Anechoic and EMC Cells
19. Accuracy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128212264
About the Author
A. J. Martyr
A.J. (Tony) Martyr has been either the sole or a co-author of all editions of ‘Engine Testing’. For the last 50 years he has held senior technical positions in companies, internationally involved in the design and testing of automotive and marine powertrains. His published works include a book on Project Management, and papers on subjects covering Dynamometry and the International Transfer of Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Visiting Professor of Powertrain Engineering, Bradford University, Bradford, UK
David Rogers
David. R. Rogers has been working in technical and commercial roles in engine testing and powertrain development for over 20 years. He has expert knowledge and experience in the areas of powertrain testing, instrumentation, test systems, tools and workflows. Professionally he is a Chartered Engineer, Fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and a member of SAE International.
Affiliations and Expertise
Global Business and Sales Development, Kistler Group, Winterthur, Switzerland
Ratings and Reviews
