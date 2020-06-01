Engaged Research for Community Resilience to Climate Change - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128155752

Engaged Research for Community Resilience to Climate Change

1st Edition

Authors: Shannon Van Zandt Jaimie Masterson Galen Newman Michelle Meyer
Paperback ISBN: 9780128155752
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 260
Description

Engaged Research for Community Resilience to Climate Change is a guide to successfully integrating science into urban, regional, and coastal planning activities to build truly sustainable communities that can withstand climate change. It calls for a shift in academic researchers’ traditional thinking by working across disciplines to solve complex societal and environmental problems, focusing on the real-world human impacts of climate change, and providing an overview of how science can be used to advocate for institutional change.

Engaged Research for Community Resilience to Climate Change appeals to a wide variety of audiences, including university administrators looking to create and sustain interdisciplinary research groups, community and state officials, non-profit and community advocates, and community organizers seeking guidance for generating and growing meaningful, productive relationships with university researchers to support change in their communities.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the process of building a successful, active partnership between climate change researchers and climate resilience professionals
  • Provides case studies of university-community partnerships in building climate resilience
  • Includes interviews and contributors from a wide variety of disciplines engaged in climate resilience partnerships

Readership

University administrators and researchers in climate adaptation or related fields including climatology, meteorology, coastal science, ecology, geosciences, geography, and land use planning and policy

Table of Contents

Part I. Discovery
1. Introduction: The Case for Citizen-Engaged Science
2. Planning Theory/Traditions in Urban Planning
3. Transformative Research: Resilience is Rawlsian
4. The Origin of the Institute for Sustainable Communities
5. Discoveries & Research
6. Breaking Down Interdisciplinary Walls

Part II. Process for Creating Citizen-Engaged Science
7. The Community in Work
8. Empowering Learners
9. Integrated Impact
10. Ethics of Community-based Research
11. Program Evaluation
12. Conclusion - Lessons and Regrets

About the Author

Shannon Van Zandt

Shannon Van Zandt is professor and practitioner of urban planning. She currently leads the Department of Landscape Architecture & Urban Planning at Texas A&M University, Texas, United States. As a researcher, she engages in applied research on social vulnerability and the recovery of neighborhoods and communities after disaster. As a planner, she works with communities to develop programs, plans, and policies to increase their resilience and advocate for themselves.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning, Texas A&M University, Texas, USA

Jaimie Masterson

Jaimie Hicks Masterson is a certified planner, instructor, and director of Texas Target Communities at Texas A&M University, Texas, United States. In this capacity, she liaises between researchers and community members to develop and execute research and applied planning projects that are responsive to the expressed needs of the community.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Texas Target Communities, Texas A&M University, Texas, USA

Galen Newman

Galen Newman is an associate professor in the Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning at Texas A&M University, Texas, United States. His research focuses on urban regeneration and community resilience. Within these foci, Dr. Newman crosses interdisciplinary fields in land use science, spatial analytics, landscape performance, and participatory urban design. His design and research have been rewarded numerous times at national, state and local levels.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning, Texas A&M University, College Satation, Texas, USA

Michelle Meyer

Michelle Annette Meyer, Ph.D., is the Director of the Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center and an assistant professor in the Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning at Texas A&M University, Texas, United States. She received a BA in sociology from Murray State University, Kentucky, United States, and a PhD in sociology from Colorado State University, Colorado, United States. Dr. Meyer’s research addresses disaster recovery and mitigation, environmental sociology and community sustainability, and the interplay between environmental conditions and social vulnerability and stratification. She regularly works with scholars, practitioners, and students in sociology, planning, engineering, construction science, landscape architecture, public administration, and anthropology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas, USA

