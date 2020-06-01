Engaged Research for Community Resilience to Climate Change
1st Edition
Engaged Research for Community Resilience to Climate Change is a guide to successfully integrating science into urban, regional, and coastal planning activities to build truly sustainable communities that can withstand climate change. It calls for a shift in academic researchers’ traditional thinking by working across disciplines to solve complex societal and environmental problems, focusing on the real-world human impacts of climate change, and providing an overview of how science can be used to advocate for institutional change.
Engaged Research for Community Resilience to Climate Change appeals to a wide variety of audiences, including university administrators looking to create and sustain interdisciplinary research groups, community and state officials, non-profit and community advocates, and community organizers seeking guidance for generating and growing meaningful, productive relationships with university researchers to support change in their communities.
- Focuses on the process of building a successful, active partnership between climate change researchers and climate resilience professionals
- Provides case studies of university-community partnerships in building climate resilience
- Includes interviews and contributors from a wide variety of disciplines engaged in climate resilience partnerships
University administrators and researchers in climate adaptation or related fields including climatology, meteorology, coastal science, ecology, geosciences, geography, and land use planning and policy
Part I. Discovery
1. Introduction: The Case for Citizen-Engaged Science
2. Planning Theory/Traditions in Urban Planning
3. Transformative Research: Resilience is Rawlsian
4. The Origin of the Institute for Sustainable Communities
5. Discoveries & Research
6. Breaking Down Interdisciplinary Walls
Part II. Process for Creating Citizen-Engaged Science
7. The Community in Work
8. Empowering Learners
9. Integrated Impact
10. Ethics of Community-based Research
11. Program Evaluation
12. Conclusion - Lessons and Regrets
Shannon Van Zandt
Shannon Van Zandt is professor and practitioner of urban planning. She currently leads the Department of Landscape Architecture & Urban Planning at Texas A&M University, Texas, United States. As a researcher, she engages in applied research on social vulnerability and the recovery of neighborhoods and communities after disaster. As a planner, she works with communities to develop programs, plans, and policies to increase their resilience and advocate for themselves.
Professor, Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning, Texas A&M University, Texas, USA
Jaimie Masterson
Jaimie Hicks Masterson is a certified planner, instructor, and director of Texas Target Communities at Texas A&M University, Texas, United States. In this capacity, she liaises between researchers and community members to develop and execute research and applied planning projects that are responsive to the expressed needs of the community.
Director of Texas Target Communities, Texas A&M University, Texas, USA
Galen Newman
Galen Newman is an associate professor in the Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning at Texas A&M University, Texas, United States. His research focuses on urban regeneration and community resilience. Within these foci, Dr. Newman crosses interdisciplinary fields in land use science, spatial analytics, landscape performance, and participatory urban design. His design and research have been rewarded numerous times at national, state and local levels.
Associate Professor, Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning, Texas A&M University, College Satation, Texas, USA
Michelle Meyer
Michelle Annette Meyer, Ph.D., is the Director of the Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center and an assistant professor in the Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning at Texas A&M University, Texas, United States. She received a BA in sociology from Murray State University, Kentucky, United States, and a PhD in sociology from Colorado State University, Colorado, United States. Dr. Meyer’s research addresses disaster recovery and mitigation, environmental sociology and community sustainability, and the interplay between environmental conditions and social vulnerability and stratification. She regularly works with scholars, practitioners, and students in sociology, planning, engineering, construction science, landscape architecture, public administration, and anthropology.
Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas, USA