This book describes the relationship between life and energy through time, outlining how the major revolutions in the evolution of life on earth were driven by developments at the energy frontiers. Energy: Engine of Evolution states that we are on the verge of the next energy revolution, where we will learn how to master new energy forms in a new way. As a result of years of research and discussions by leading experts in the oil and gas industry, this publication offers inspiring insights and examples of new approaches to technological and evolutionary developments, paving the way towards a more sustainable future.

Energy: Engine of Evolution is a compelling book that provides a compact history of energy over the last four billion years, with the aim of creating a sound basis to understanding the possible futures of the energy industry. It describes the role that energy has played in the evolution of nature and culture, the impact it has had on the world over time and the implications that we are faced with concerning the role of energy in the future.

Table of Contents

PART I. THE FIRST FIVE ENERGY REVOLUTIONS -a time journey through the history of life-

Chapter 1. The Photo-Energy Revolution The origin of life The origin of sunlight The origin of planet Earth The origin of the living cell The Thermophilic Regime

Photosynthesis and free oxygen The origin of photosynthesis

Sunlight-driven energy technology

The Phototropic Regime

And the face of the earth changed Two grand carbon cycles

The self-inflicted crisis

Chapter 2. The Oxo-Energy Revolution The origin of aerobic respiration The origin of breathable air

Global oxygen crisis

Aerobic respiration

Oxygen-driven energy technology

Microbial symbiosis The origin of the eukaryotic cell design

The microbial energy majors

The Aerobic Regime

Biological diversification

Ecological growth

And the face of the earth changed The changing landscape

Competition and adaptation

Chapter 3. The Pyro-Energy Revolution The origin of hominids It needed a crisis

The origin of human culture

The quest for the human advantage

Man the fire master The human advantage

The origin of fire

Active use of fire

The Pyrocultural Regime

Societal metabolism

The Symbolisational Signal

And the face of the earth changed A changing lifestyle

And life changed the land

Chapter 4. The Agro-Energy Revolution Man the solar farmer The Agricultural Revolution

The forces that shaped the revolution

The Agrocultural Regime

The emergence of competing energy chains

A new reality emerges The Quantificational Signal

The Scientific Revolution

And the face of the earth changed From farms to nation states

The growing human footprint

Chapter 5. The Carbo-Energy Revolution Hydrocarbon Man The agrocultural energy crisis

The dawn of ancient sunlight

The Carbocultural Regime

The Carbian Explosion An explosion of competing energy chains

Electric energy as information carrier

Carbocultural, non-fossil energy chains

Sensitive scientific senses

And the face of the earth changed The surging human footprint

From fire master to fire addict

PART II. THE NEXT ENERGY REVOLUTION -evolutionary energetics, models and scenarios-

Chapter 6. The Staircase of Energy Regimes Energy regimes The foundation of the Staircase model

The rise and fall of complexity

The evolution of information Generating information

From genes to memes and artefacts

Socio-technological development The rhythm of societal development

The pushes and pulls of progress

The evolution of system earth Chapter 7. The Emerging Helio-Energy Revolution Signs of a coming energy revolution The Macroscopical Signal

Two perceptions of reality

Leaving Carbon Valley

Nuclear Valley

Green Valley

Sustainable development

Limits to nuclear

Limits to green

The next energy revolution Symbian Man

The Helio-Energy Revolution

Socio-metabolic complexes

And the face of the earth will change