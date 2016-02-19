Energy Use in Transportation Contingency Planning emphasizes the evaluation of experiences relative to energy and transportation contingencies and the assessment of knowledge about disaster preparedness and emergency planning in the United States. The book focuses on the role of the government during emergency situations, particularly the disruptions in transportation and energy in the United States. The text then presents opposing views on the role of the government in these kinds of situations. Systems and remedies that are deemed important during emergencies are noted. Some of these emergencies include railroad disasters and earthquakes. The role of government agencies during emergencies, particularly on mobilization preparedness, is highlighted. This role is shown in the programs implemented by the Department of Defense, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Energy. The role of the private sector in lessening the impact of energy disruptions is noted as well. The text is recommended to those involved in emergency planning and preparedness.