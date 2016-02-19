Energy Use in Transportation Contingency Planning
1st Edition
Proceedings of Workshop Held 28-30 March 1982
Description
Energy Use in Transportation Contingency Planning emphasizes the evaluation of experiences relative to energy and transportation contingencies and the assessment of knowledge about disaster preparedness and emergency planning in the United States. The book focuses on the role of the government during emergency situations, particularly the disruptions in transportation and energy in the United States. The text then presents opposing views on the role of the government in these kinds of situations. Systems and remedies that are deemed important during emergencies are noted. Some of these emergencies include railroad disasters and earthquakes. The role of government agencies during emergencies, particularly on mobilization preparedness, is highlighted. This role is shown in the programs implemented by the Department of Defense, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Energy. The role of the private sector in lessening the impact of energy disruptions is noted as well. The text is recommended to those involved in emergency planning and preparedness.
Table of Contents
Introduction and Summary
Overview
Summary of Transportation Research Board Conference, 1980
The Role of Government in Emergency Transportation Planning
Transportation in Transition
Government Management of Energy-Related and other Transportation Disruptions
New York State's Perspective on Transportation Energy Contingency Planning
Reducing Vulnerability to Oil Shortages
Preliminary Analysis of Federal Energy Emergency Preparedness Strategies: the EPAA Experience and Current Programs at the Department of Energy
Coping with Oil-Supply Disruptions
Office of Emergency Transportation: Mission and Function
Federal Management of Emergencies
Contingency Planning in Transportation
The National Air-Space System Contingency Plan
Problems in Emergency Planning
Private-Sector Responses and Initiatives in Transportation Disruptions 661
Options for Auto Manufacturers in Dealing with Fuel Supply Shortfalls
Railroads in Emergency Planning
Contingency Planning for Motor Carriers
Corporate Response to Transportation Disruptions: Options and Opportunities
Special Topics
Synthetic Liquid Fuels for the U.S.
Earthquakes in Transportation Contingency Planning
Network Systems in Contingency Planning
Network Location Theory and Contingency Planning
Networks as an Aid in Transportation and Contingency Planning
Workshop Synthesis
Summary Statement on Emergency Planning for Transportation
New Problems Do Not Demand New Solutions: The Principle of Least Disruption
A Research Agenda
Details
- No. of pages:
- 175
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151335