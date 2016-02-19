Energy Use in Transportation Contingency Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080311203, 9781483151335

Energy Use in Transportation Contingency Planning

1st Edition

Proceedings of Workshop Held 28-30 March 1982

Editors: George Horwich
eBook ISBN: 9781483151335
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 175
Description

Energy Use in Transportation Contingency Planning emphasizes the evaluation of experiences relative to energy and transportation contingencies and the assessment of knowledge about disaster preparedness and emergency planning in the United States. The book focuses on the role of the government during emergency situations, particularly the disruptions in transportation and energy in the United States. The text then presents opposing views on the role of the government in these kinds of situations. Systems and remedies that are deemed important during emergencies are noted. Some of these emergencies include railroad disasters and earthquakes. The role of government agencies during emergencies, particularly on mobilization preparedness, is highlighted. This role is shown in the programs implemented by the Department of Defense, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Energy. The role of the private sector in lessening the impact of energy disruptions is noted as well. The text is recommended to those involved in emergency planning and preparedness.

Table of Contents


Introduction and Summary

Overview

Summary of Transportation Research Board Conference, 1980

The Role of Government in Emergency Transportation Planning

Transportation in Transition

Government Management of Energy-Related and other Transportation Disruptions

New York State's Perspective on Transportation Energy Contingency Planning

Reducing Vulnerability to Oil Shortages

Preliminary Analysis of Federal Energy Emergency Preparedness Strategies: the EPAA Experience and Current Programs at the Department of Energy

Coping with Oil-Supply Disruptions

Office of Emergency Transportation: Mission and Function

Federal Management of Emergencies

Contingency Planning in Transportation

The National Air-Space System Contingency Plan

Problems in Emergency Planning

Private-Sector Responses and Initiatives in Transportation Disruptions 661

Options for Auto Manufacturers in Dealing with Fuel Supply Shortfalls

Railroads in Emergency Planning

Contingency Planning for Motor Carriers

Corporate Response to Transportation Disruptions: Options and Opportunities

Special Topics

Synthetic Liquid Fuels for the U.S.

Earthquakes in Transportation Contingency Planning

Network Systems in Contingency Planning

Network Location Theory and Contingency Planning

Networks as an Aid in Transportation and Contingency Planning

Workshop Synthesis

Summary Statement on Emergency Planning for Transportation

New Problems Do Not Demand New Solutions: The Principle of Least Disruption

A Research Agenda


Details

No. of pages:
175
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483151335

About the Editor

George Horwich

