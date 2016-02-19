Energy Transfer Parameters of Aromatic Compounds
1st Edition
Description
Energy Transfer Parameters of Aromatic Compounds focuses on the mechanisms underlying intramolecular and intermolecular electronic energy transfer in aromatic compounds, with emphasis on dipole-dipole interactions. The compounds covered range from benzene and toluene to phenyl ether, aniline, phenol, styrene, indole, and dibenzofuran. This book is comprised of eight chapters and begins with an overview of the transfer of electronic energy in reactions in radiation, photochemistry, physics, and biology. A short historical sketch is also provided to give the reader a proper perspective of some of the concepts. Material diffusion or collisional transfer, energy migration, and solvent and host effects are explained, along with phenomenological processes such as singlet-singlet transfer and sensitized fluorescence. The discussion then turns to intermolecular and intramolecular electronic energy transfer, paying particular attention to radiation and radiationless transfer, conjugated and nonconjugated chromophores, and rare-earth chelates. Studies related to electronic energy transfer are also presented. The final chapter includes tables listing compounds in their numbered sequence. The spectroscopic data are taken on solutes that are soluble in cyclohexane. This monograph will be of interest to organic chemists and physicists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
2. Spectroscopic Concepts
2.1 Energy Levels
2.2 Energy Transfer
2.3 Material Diffusion or Collisional Transfer
2.4 Energy Migration
2.5 Solvent and Host Effects
2.6 Phenomenological Processes
3. Historical Sketch
4. Intermolecular Electronic Energy Transfer
4.1 Definitions
4.2 Radiation Transfer—The Trivial Process
4.3 Radiationless Transfer
5. Intramolecular Electronic Energy Transfer
5.1 Conjugated Chromophores
5.2 Nonconjugated Chromophores
5.3 Rare-Earth Chelates
6. Studies Related to Electronic Energy Transfer
6.1 Chemical Studies
6.2 Electron-Spin Resonance
6.3 Biological Studies
6.4 Laser Studies
7. Data
7.1 Definition
7.2 Evaluation of the Data
7.3 List of Numbered Compounds
References
8. Tables
Author Index
Subject Index
