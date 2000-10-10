Energy Systems
1st Edition
Adaptive Complexity
This book consists mainly of revised versions of the papers presented at the "Energy Systems and Technologies: as Approached from Adaptive Complexity" symposium sessions during the 4th International Conference on "New Energy Systems and Conversions" (20-30 June 1999; Osaka University, Japan), as well as some pertinent additional research reports.
In order to realise the adaptive complexity of a system, it is necessary to know the energy conversion mechanisms of the media. This book details a wide range of situations in which adaptive complexity can be applied and found, from predicting air-flow in a room to describing turbulence as a complex system. The idea of approaching both the study of energy systems and energy technologies from the adaptive complexity aspect is new, and still a very much developing field.
These pioneering articles discuss not only previous, but also pending problems.
For mechanical, civil, consulting and design engineers, building scientists, and research workers in energy conservation, alternative energy sources, and solar energy.
Preface. Energy systems and adaptive complexity (T. Ohta). Applications of artificial neural-networks for energy systems (S.A. Kalogirou). Constructal theory of economics (A. Bejan et al.). Brownian motion of particles in concentrated suspensions (M. Takeo). Turbulence as a complex mechanical-system (T. Tatsumi). Probability-density function model of turbulent hydrogen flames (A.T. Hsu, G.B. He). Energy-carrier hierarchy and the interface (T. Ohta). Does a lightning channel show a fractal? (Z. Kawasaki, K. Matsuura). Mechano-catalytic overall water-splitting into hydrogen and oxygen on some metal Oxides (K. D et al.).Mechano-catalytic water-splitting (T. Ohta). Design and scale-up methodology for multi-phase reactors based on non-linear dynamics (A. Tsutsumi, R. Kikuchi). Hierarchical structure of thermodynamics (M. Ishida).
244
- 244
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2000
10th October 2000
- 10th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
9780080984582
- 9780080984582
T. Ohta
Frontier Information and Learning Organization, 4-8-15 Inamuragasaki, Kamakura 248-0024, Japan