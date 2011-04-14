Energy, Sustainability and the Environment
1st Edition
Technology, Incentives, Behavior
Description
The complexity of carbon reduction and economic sustainability is significantly complicated by competing aspects of socioeconomic practices as well as legislative, regulatory, and scientific requirements and protocols. An easy to read and understand guide, Sioshansi, along with an international group of contributors, moves through the maze of carbon reduction methods and technologies, providing steps and insights to meet carbon reduction requirements and maintaining the health and welfare of the firm.
The book’s three part treatment is based on a clear and rigorous exposition of a wide range of options to reduce the carbon footprint Part 1 of the book, Challenge of Sustainability, examines the fundamental drivers of energy demand – economic growth, the need for basic energy services, and the interdependence of economic, political, environmental, social, equity, legacy and policy issues. Part 2 of the book, Technological Solutions, examines how energy can be used to support basic energy service needs of homes, commercial and industrial facilities and for other applications. Part 3 of the book, case studies, covers a number of innovative projects, initiatives, concepts or self-imposed targets in different parts of the world with the aim of significantly reducing energy use and carbon footprint of a company, a community, a city or an entire country.
There was a widespread recognition among environmental engineers and energy economist of the importance of carbon reduction while sustaining the firm’s economic growth. The only book to bring together both subjects into one easy to understand reference, Carbon Reduction and Economic Sustainability not only clearly explains which option has the lowest energy/carbon footprint but also which option would better suit the business in question. This includes carbon reduction for residential, transport, industrial and public sectors.
Key Features
- The only book to clearly explain the economic and environmental engineering aspects of carbon reduction.
- Case studies taken from a number of international projects.
- Carbon reduction options for all sectors of society.
- The role of the planning system in carbon reduction.
Readership
Environmental Engineers, Civil Engineers, Energy Economist, Chemical Engineers, and Industrial Engineers
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Contributors
Introduction. Can We Have Our Cake and Eat It Too?
Chapter 1. Why Do We Use So Much Energy, and What For?
1. Introduction
2. Why Do We Use So Much Energy?
3. What Do We Use Energy For?
4. What Constitutes an Adequate Standard of Living?
5. Lives, Lifestyles, and Socio-Economic Systems
6. Toward a More Sustainable Lifestyle
Chapter 2. Which Energy Future?
1. Introduction
2. Projecting Energy Futures
3. Business-as-Usual Global Energy Trends Are Dominated by Increasing Fossil Fuel Usage
4. Cooperation Between China and the United States Is a Necessary Condition to Improve the World's Energy Future
5. No Single Solution Will Address Global Energy Objectives
6. Linking Scenarios to Energy Policy and Planning Objectives
Chapter 3. Energy “Needs”, Desires, and Wishes
1. Introduction
2. Critique of the Notion of “Needs” in the Context of “Energy Needs”
3. Relevant Elements for a Reappraisal of Consumption Politics
Chapter 4. Equity, Economic Growth, and Lifestyle
1. Introduction
2. Driving Forces for Climate Change
3. Policies for Mitigation of Global Warming
4. Limits to Growth Revisited
5. Shortcomings of the Present Economic System
Chapter 5. We Can't Have Our Cake and Eat it Too
1. Introduction
2. Why Consumer Society is not Sustainable
3. The Alternative Path
4. How might the transition be made?
Chapter 6. Sustainability
1. Introduction
2. Markets, Institutions, and Society
3. History Lessons
4. The New Sustainable Paradigm
Chapter 7. Is It Possible to Have It Both Ways?
1. Introduction
2. Current Global Emission Levels
3. Annual Emissions Levels Required for Stabilization
4. Reduced Energy Usage
5. Shifting to Lower Carbon Emitting Sources
6. Is it worth the price?
Chapter 8. Efficiency First
1. Introduction
2. Utility Regulation
3. Buildings and Appliances
Chapter 9. Getting to Zero
1. Introduction
2. Residential Energy Use
3. New Homes with Energy Efficiency as a Goal
4. What Would it Take to Transform the New Residential Building Stock?
5. What Else Needs to Happen?
6. The Bottom Line: Is it Practical and Can We Afford it?
Chapter 10. Beyond the Meter
1. Introduction: Residential Energy Consumption and Energy Invisibility
2. Smart Meters and in-Home Displays
3. Some Historical Evidence
4. The Impact on Habits, Lifestyles, and Choices
5. The Magnitude of Potential Savings
Chapter 11. How Organizations Can Drive Behavior-Based Energy Efficiency
1. Introduction
2. Overview of U.S. Nonresidential Energy Usage
3. The Record on Occupant/Operator Behavior and Energy Use in Organizations
4. Research and Analytical Underpinnings of Behavior-Based Efficiency
5. Leading Energy Efficiency Strategies in the Corporate World
6. Behavior Change in a Performance Contracting Framework
Chapter 12. Reinventing Industrial Energy Use in a Resource-Constrained World
1. Introduction
2. Recent Trends in Energy Productivity
3. Potential Energy Savings in Energy-Intensive Industries
4. Barriers to Technological Innovation in Industry
5. Policy Drivers of Change
6. Manufacturing the Next Generation of Green Technologies
Chapter 13. Prospects for Renewable Energy
1. Introduction
2. Overall Status of Renewable Energy Capacity and Investment
3. Market and Technology Trends
4. Technology/Resource Prospects
Chapter 14. Heating Systems When Little Heating Is Needed
1. Introduction
2. Energy and Carbon Challenges in the Buildings Sector
3. Assessing Possible Routes for Low-Carbon Futures
4. Pathways for Future Buildings
5. Implications for Grid Infrastructures and Heat Suppliers
Chapter 15. Why China Matters
1. Introduction
2. Demand and Supply of Energy in China
3. Energy and Climate Change Policy
4. Growth Patterns and Mitigation Opportunities
5. Future Scenarios
Chapter 16. Swiss 2000-Watt Society
1. Introduction
2. The 2000-Watt Vision
3. The White Book
4. Current Progress
5. Beyond Switzerland?
Chapter 17. Zeroing in on Zero Net Energy
1. Introduction
2. A Brief Historical Perspective on Energy Efficiency in California
3. PG&E'S ZERO NET ENERGY PILOT PROGRAM
4. Reframing Assumptions for Zero Net Energy
Chapter 18. Toward Carbon Neutrality: The Case of the City of Austin, TX
1. Introduction
2. Why Climate Action?
3. Taking Action: Austin's Climate Protection Plan
4. Engaging the Community to Achieve Carbon Neutrality
5. Comparison to Other Local Government Programs
6. Lessons Learned
Chapter 19. Rising to the Challenge of Sustainability: Three Cases of Climate and Energy Governance
1. Introduction
2. Clinton Climate Initiative
3. Motorola and Climate Change
4. Masdar City
Epilogue: Can We Get There from Here?
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2011
- Published:
- 14th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123851376
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123851369
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128103760
About the Editor
Fereidoon Sioshansi
Dr. Fereidoon Sioshansi is President of Menlo Energy Economics, a consulting firm based in San Francisco with over 35 years of experience in the electric power sectore working in analysis of energy markets, specializing in the policy, regulatory, technical and environmental aspects of the electric power sector in the US and internationally. His research and professional interests are concentrated in demand and price forecasting, electricity market design, competitive pricing & bidding, integrated resource planning, energy conservation and energy efficiency, economics of global climate change, sustainability, energy security, renewable energy technologies, and comparative performance of competitive electricity markets. Dr. Sioshansi advises major utility clients and government policy makers domestically and internationally on electricity market reform, restructuring and privatization of the electric power sector. He has published numerous reports, books, book chapters and papers in peer-reviewed journals on a wide range of subjects. His professional background includes working at Southern California Edison Co. (SCE), Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), NERA, and Global Energy Decisions. He is the editor and publisher of EEnergy Informer, a monthly newsletter with international circulation. He is on the Editorial Advisory Board of The Electricity Journal where he is regularly featured in the “Electricity Currents” section. Dr. Sioshansi also serves on the editorial board of Utilities Policy and is a frequent contributor to Energy Policy. Since 2006, He has edited nine books on related topics with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Menlo Energy Economics, San Francisco, CA, USA
Reviews
"The myriad issues relating to efforts to alter energy policy and use to attain sustainable levels are addressed in the 19 contributed chapters of this well-rounded volume, written by scientists and analysts in the U.S. and Europe. Each chapter is substantial in scope, with thorough examination of the issues and a decided argument on policy. The first 8 chapters examine issues of energy and policy, providing thought-provoking arguments on whether and how a large population can sustainably consume large amounts of energy, such as those currently used in the developed world. The second section offers six chapters on green building and energy efficiency in private homes, large organizations, and industry. The concluding chapters contain case studies."--Reference and Research Book News