Energy Storage
1st Edition
Authors: J. Jensen
eBook ISBN: 9781483104515
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th June 1982
Page Count: 110
Description
Energy Storage presents reviews of energy storage methods. The book is comprised of seven chapters that cover a specific energy storage method. The coverage of the text includes the basic theories and calculations of parameters such as energy density and power density. The book discusses energy storage methods such as heat, chemical, mechanical, and electric and magnetic storage. The text will be of great use to researchers and practitioners whose work involves collecting and storing energies.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Energy Quality
3 The Demand for Energy Storage
4 Heat Storage
5 Chemical Storage
6 Mechanical Storage
7 Electrical and Magnetic Storage
8 Some Existing Storage Systems and Cost Estimates
Appendix A: Energy Tables
Appendix B: Manufacturers of Energy Storage Equipment
Appendix C: Research Programs and Organizations
Index
J. Jensen
J. Jensen
