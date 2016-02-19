Energy Storage - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408012256, 9781483104515

Energy Storage

1st Edition

Authors: J. Jensen
eBook ISBN: 9781483104515
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th June 1982
Page Count: 110
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Energy Storage presents reviews of energy storage methods. The book is comprised of seven chapters that cover a specific energy storage method. The coverage of the text includes the basic theories and calculations of parameters such as energy density and power density. The book discusses energy storage methods such as heat, chemical, mechanical, and electric and magnetic storage. The text will be of great use to researchers and practitioners whose work involves collecting and storing energies.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction

2 Energy Quality

3 The Demand for Energy Storage

4 Heat Storage

5 Chemical Storage

6 Mechanical Storage

7 Electrical and Magnetic Storage

8 Some Existing Storage Systems and Cost Estimates

Appendix A: Energy Tables

Appendix B: Manufacturers of Energy Storage Equipment

Appendix C: Research Programs and Organizations

Index

Details

No. of pages:
110
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483104515

About the Author

J. Jensen

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.