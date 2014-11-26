Nihal Kularatna is an electronics engineer with over 43 years of contribution to profession and research. He has authored eight books for practicing electronic engineers including the two consecutive IET Electrical Measurement Series books titled Modern electronic test & measuring instruments (1996) and Digital and analogue instrumentation- testing and measurement (2003/2008) and three Elsevier (USA) titles. His recent research monograph on energy storage systems, titled Energy storage devices for electronic systems: rechargeable batteries and supercapacitors, was also published by Elsevier in 2015. He was the winner of New Zealand Innovator of the Year 2013 Award and in 2015 he was conferred with a Doctor of Science degree by the University of Waikato. He is currently active in research in surge protection systems, high efficiency linear power supplies, power conditioning techniques and supercapacitor applications, with a contribution of over 150 papers to learned journals and international conferences. His work on supercapacitor assisted (SCA) circuit topologies/techniques such as SCALDO, SCASA and SCATMA culminated numerous granted or pending patents. He is presently employed as an Associate Professor in the School of Engineering, the University of Waikato, New Zealand. At international IEEE conferences and industry trade shows he frequently delivers invited tutorials, workshops and lectures on subjects he is passionate about, including the area of innovation and commercialization. His hobbies are gardening and car-grooming.