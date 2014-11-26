Energy Storage Devices for Electronic Systems
1st Edition
Rechargeable Batteries and Supercapacitors
Description
Energy storage devices are a crucial area of research and development across many engineering disciplines and industries. While batteries provide the significant advantage of high energy density, their limited life cycles, disposal challenges and charge and discharge management constraints undercut their effectiveness in certain applications. Compared to electrochemical cells, supercapacitors are charge-storage devices with much longer life cycles, yet they have traditionally been hobbled by limited DC voltage capabilities and energy density. However, recent advances are improving these issues.
This book provides the opportunity to expand your knowledge of innovative supercapacitor applications, comparing them to other commonly used energy storage devices. It will strengthen your understanding of energy storage from a practical, applications-based point-of-view, without requiring detailed examination of underlying electrochemical equations. No matter what your field, you will find inspiration and guidance in the cutting-edge advances in energy storage devices in this book.
Key Features
- Provides explanations of the latest energy storage devices in a practical applications-based context
- Includes examples of circuit designs that optimize the use of supercapacitors, and pathways to improve existing designs by effectively managing energy storage devices crucial to both low and high power applications.
- Covers batteries, BMS (battery management systems) and cutting-edge advances in supercapacitors, providing a unique compare and contrast examination demonstrating applications where each technology can offer unique benefits
Readership
Energy, chemical, electrical and power engineers; electronics product designers; graduate students; research engineers and professionals in energy, electronics and automotive industries.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- 1. Energy storage devices—a general overview
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Simple fundamentals
- 1.3 Energy storage in electrical systems
- 1.4 Compressed air energy storage
- 1.5 Superconductive magnetic energy storage
- 1.6 Rapid energy transfer requirements and fundamental circuit issues
- 1.7 Technical specifications of ESDs
- 1.8 Ragone plot
- 2. Rechargeable battery technologies: an electronic engineer’s view point
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Battery terminology and fundamentals
- 2.3 Battery technologies: an overview
- 2.4 Lead-acid batteries
- 2.5 Nickel-cadmium batteries
- 2.6 Nickel metal hydride batteries
- 2.7 Lithium-based rechargeable batteries
- 2.8 Reusable alkaline batteries
- 2.9 Zn-air batteries
- 3. Dynamics, models, and management of rechargeable batteries
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Simplest concept of a battery
- 3.3 Battery dynamics
- 3.4 Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy for batteries
- 3.5 Battery equivalent circuit models and modeling techniques
- 3.6 Battery management in practical applications
- 3.7 Prognostics in battery health management
- 3.8 Fast charging of batteries
- 3.9 Battery communication and related standards
- 3.10 Battery safety
- 4. Capacitors as energy storage devices—simple basics to current commercial families
- Abstract
- 4.1 Capacitor fundamentals
- 4.2 Capacitor types and their properties
- 4.3 Ragone plot
- 5. Electrical double-layer capacitors: fundamentals, characteristics, and equivalent circuits
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Historical background
- 5.3 Electrical double-layer effect and device construction
- 5.4 Pseudocapacitance and pseudocapacitors
- 5.5 Hybridization of electrochemical capacitors and rechargeable batteries
- 5.6 Modeling and equivalent circuits
- 5.7 Testing of devices and characterization
- 5.8 Modules and voltage balancing
- 6. Supercapacitor as a lossless dropper in DC-DC converters
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 DC-DC converters and DC power management
- 6.3 Supercapacitor assisted low dropout regulator (SCALDO) technique
- 6.4 Generalized SCALDO concept
- 6.5 Practical examples
- 6.6 SCALDO implementation examples
- 6.7 Wider applications of SCALDO technique
- 6.8 Comparison between SCALDO regulators and charge pumps
- 7. Supercapacitors for surge absorption
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Lightning and inductive energy dumps in electric circuits and typical surge absorber techniques
- 7.3 Supercapacitor as a surge absorption device: summarized results of a preliminary investigation
- 7.4 Design approaches to a supercapacitor-based surge protector
- 7.5 Conclusion
- 8. Supercapacitors in a rapid heat transfer application
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Problem of wasted water in day-to-day situations at home
- 8.3 Problem of traditional heating from direct AC mains supply and heating system specifications
- 8.4 Commercial solutions for eliminating water wastage due to storage in buried plumbing
- 8.5 Practical requirements for a localized solution
- 8.6 SC-based solution with prestored energy
- 8.7 Results from an ongoing prototype development exercise
- 8.8 Specific advantages of SC energy storage
- 8.9 Implementation challenges
- Appendix A: capacitors and AC line filtering
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 26th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124079472
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124081192
About the Author
Nihal Kularatna
Nihal Kularatna is an electronics engineer with over 43 years of contribution to profession and research. He has authored eight books for practicing electronic engineers including the two consecutive IET Electrical Measurement Series books titled Modern electronic test & measuring instruments (1996) and Digital and analogue instrumentation- testing and measurement (2003/2008) and three Elsevier (USA) titles. His recent research monograph on energy storage systems, titled Energy storage devices for electronic systems: rechargeable batteries and supercapacitors, was also published by Elsevier in 2015. He was the winner of New Zealand Innovator of the Year 2013 Award and in 2015 he was conferred with a Doctor of Science degree by the University of Waikato. He is currently active in research in surge protection systems, high efficiency linear power supplies, power conditioning techniques and supercapacitor applications, with a contribution of over 150 papers to learned journals and international conferences. His work on supercapacitor assisted (SCA) circuit topologies/techniques such as SCALDO, SCASA and SCATMA culminated numerous granted or pending patents. He is presently employed as an Associate Professor in the School of Engineering, the University of Waikato, New Zealand. At international IEEE conferences and industry trade shows he frequently delivers invited tutorials, workshops and lectures on subjects he is passionate about, including the area of innovation and commercialization. His hobbies are gardening and car-grooming.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor in Electronic Engineering, The University of Waikato, New Zealand