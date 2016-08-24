Energy Sources
1st Edition
Fundamentals of Chemical Conversion Processes and Applications
Description
Energy Sources: Fundamentals of Chemical Conversion Processes and Applications provides the latest information on energy and the environment, the two main concerns of any progressive society that hopes to be sustainable in the future. Continuous efforts have to be exercised in both these areas by any of the developing communities, as concern over energy conversion continues to evolve due to various ecological imbalances, including climate change.
This book provides the fundamentals behind all energy conversion processes, identifies future research needs, and discusses the potential application of each process in a clear-and-concise manner. It is a valuable source for both chemists and chemical engineers who are working to improve current and developing future energy sources, and is a single reference that deals with almost all energy sources for these purposes, reviewing the fundamentals, comparing the various processes, and suggesting future research directions.
Key Features
- Compiles, in a single source, all energy conversion processes, enabling easy evaluation and selection
- Explains the science behind each conversion process and facilitates understanding
- Contains many illustrations, diagrams, and tables, enabling a clear and comprehensible understanding of the pros and cons of the various processes
- Includes an exhaustive glossary of all terms used in the conversion processes
- Presents current status and new direction, thus enabling the planning process for future research needs
- Provides a concise and comprehensive overview of all energy sources
Readership
Academics and Researchers, graduate students in energy engineering courses, energy technocrats, energy policy makers
Table of Contents
- Energy sources: an introduction
- Petroleum
- Natural gas
- Coal
- Nuclear Fission
- Nuclear fusion
- Batteries
- Fuel cells
- Supercapacitors
- Photovoltaics
- Photoelectrochemical cells
- Hydrogen Production and storage
- Biochemical energy conversions
- Wind energy
- Ocean energy
- Other Renewable forms of energy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 24th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444563606
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444563538
About the Author
Balasubramanian Viswanathan
Balasubramanian Viswanathan (Head, National Center for Catalysis Research, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Chennai, 600036, India):
The author’s current areas of research include Heterogeneous catalysis, solid state chemistry, fuel cells, hydrogen energy and theoretical chemistry. He had been a professor of chemistry at the Indian Institute of Technology since 1990 to 2004, head of the department of Chemistry for a period 2001-2003, head of the Materials Science Research Centre for 2 terms and Dean at IITM during 1998-2001. Presently he is the head of the National centre for Catalysis Research at IITM only national centre of this kind in India and works with a team of 4 professors and about 30 scholars.
The author is one of the pioneers to introduce chemical and electrochemical energy systems as a course in Masters level curriculum at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras in the early 80s. Since then, this course has been developed in various formats keeping in mind the audience (post graduate, both science and engineering background) and teachers. The author initially brought out a book Chemical and electrochemical energy systems co-authored with is colleague of that time ( Prof R Narayan) published by the University press in early 90s. Following this a comprehensive book on Fuel cells was brought out co-authored by M Aulice Scibioh which was also reprinted by CRC press. A monograph on Photo-electrochemical cells Principles and practices is under production. The author has an ebook on energy sources. The author has over 600 research publications, 30 books and about 25 patents to his name in areas of energy and catalysis and has been invited speaker in many international conferences (eg ACS, etc)
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, National Center for Catalysis Research, Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, India