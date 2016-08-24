Balasubramanian Viswanathan (Head, National Center for Catalysis Research, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Chennai, 600036, India):

The author’s current areas of research include Heterogeneous catalysis, solid state chemistry, fuel cells, hydrogen energy and theoretical chemistry. He had been a professor of chemistry at the Indian Institute of Technology since 1990 to 2004, head of the department of Chemistry for a period 2001-2003, head of the Materials Science Research Centre for 2 terms and Dean at IITM during 1998-2001. Presently he is the head of the National centre for Catalysis Research at IITM only national centre of this kind in India and works with a team of 4 professors and about 30 scholars.

The author is one of the pioneers to introduce chemical and electrochemical energy systems as a course in Masters level curriculum at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras in the early 80s. Since then, this course has been developed in various formats keeping in mind the audience (post graduate, both science and engineering background) and teachers. The author initially brought out a book Chemical and electrochemical energy systems co-authored with is colleague of that time ( Prof R Narayan) published by the University press in early 90s. Following this a comprehensive book on Fuel cells was brought out co-authored by M Aulice Scibioh which was also reprinted by CRC press. A monograph on Photo-electrochemical cells Principles and practices is under production. The author has an ebook on energy sources. The author has over 600 research publications, 30 books and about 25 patents to his name in areas of energy and catalysis and has been invited speaker in many international conferences (eg ACS, etc)