Energy Resources in Science Education contains essays from the 1985 International Conference on Science and Technology Education and Future Human Needs held in India. The conference addresses the issue of developing alternative energy sources. It also focuses on the major role teachers plays in the development of the children who will benefit from the outcome of the conference. The book provides some ideas about energy and teaching practices that have contributed to successful education of energy in the schools around the world. The text begins with an introduction to the concept of education as it relates to energy production and conversion. Some useful teaching methods are identified such as field trip activities, creating solar-powered projects and, the use of audio-visual aids. Guidelines in developing an energy curriculum are also discussed in the book. The text can serve as a useful tool for school directors, teachers, policymakers, students, and researchers in the field of education.