Energy Resources in Science Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080339504, 9781483190969

Energy Resources in Science Education

1st Edition

Science and Technology Education and Future Human Needs

Editors: D. F. Kirwan
eBook ISBN: 9781483190969
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 230
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Energy Resources in Science Education contains essays from the 1985 International Conference on Science and Technology Education and Future Human Needs held in India. The conference addresses the issue of developing alternative energy sources. It also focuses on the major role teachers plays in the development of the children who will benefit from the outcome of the conference. The book provides some ideas about energy and teaching practices that have contributed to successful education of energy in the schools around the world. The text begins with an introduction to the concept of education as it relates to energy production and conversion. Some useful teaching methods are identified such as field trip activities, creating solar-powered projects and, the use of audio-visual aids. Guidelines in developing an energy curriculum are also discussed in the book. The text can serve as a useful tool for school directors, teachers, policymakers, students, and researchers in the field of education.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Introduction

Section A: Energy and Education

Introduction

1. The Concept of Energy, Its Structure and Teaching Strategy

2. Physics Concepts in Energy Conversion

3. Teaching Methodology in Energy Education

4. Energy Curriculum Development Guidelines

Section B: Energy Education at the Primary Level

Introduction

5. Energy Concepts in Primary Education

6. Energy Activities in Primary Education

Section C: Energy Education at the Secondary Level

Introduction

7. Teaching about Energy at the Secondary Level

8. Strategies for Promoting an Interest in Energy Issues at the Secondary Level

9. An Outline Program for Teaching about Wind Power

10. Teaching about Solar Energy

11. Teaching about Hydro-Electric Power

12. Teaching about Geothermal Energy

13. Teaching about Fossil Fuels

14. Teaching about Nuclear Energy

15. Teaching about Biomass

16. Strategies for Teaching Conservation of Energy

Section D: Energy Education at the Tertiary Level

Introduction

17. The Teaching of Energy at the Tertiary Level

18. Energy Studies

Section E: Energy Education around the World

Introduction

19. An Energy Module for Liberal Art Students

20. An Energy Program for Sierra Leone Secondary Schools

21. Site Visits as Part of Physics Education in the Senior Secondary School in Finland

22. Energy Education in Pre-Vocational Courses in Ireland

23. KSSP's Non-Formal Educational Program to Popularize the Energy Theme and Its Social Implications

24. Teaching about Energy in the UK: A Physicist's View of the Changes

25. Energy Education in Norwegian Schools

26. Energy Education in Venezuela

27. Teaching Energy for Social Needs

28. Teaching Strategy for the Effective Implementation of Energy Education

Section F: Sample Energy Education Fact Sheets

Introduction

29. Solar Heating and Cooling

30. Conventional Nuclear Reactors

31. Wind Power

32. Geothermal Energy

Index


Details

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483190969

About the Editor

D. F. Kirwan

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rhode Island, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.