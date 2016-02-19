Energy Resources in Science Education
1st Edition
Science and Technology Education and Future Human Needs
Description
Energy Resources in Science Education contains essays from the 1985 International Conference on Science and Technology Education and Future Human Needs held in India. The conference addresses the issue of developing alternative energy sources. It also focuses on the major role teachers plays in the development of the children who will benefit from the outcome of the conference. The book provides some ideas about energy and teaching practices that have contributed to successful education of energy in the schools around the world. The text begins with an introduction to the concept of education as it relates to energy production and conversion. Some useful teaching methods are identified such as field trip activities, creating solar-powered projects and, the use of audio-visual aids. Guidelines in developing an energy curriculum are also discussed in the book. The text can serve as a useful tool for school directors, teachers, policymakers, students, and researchers in the field of education.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Introduction
Section A: Energy and Education
Introduction
1. The Concept of Energy, Its Structure and Teaching Strategy
2. Physics Concepts in Energy Conversion
3. Teaching Methodology in Energy Education
4. Energy Curriculum Development Guidelines
Section B: Energy Education at the Primary Level
Introduction
5. Energy Concepts in Primary Education
6. Energy Activities in Primary Education
Section C: Energy Education at the Secondary Level
Introduction
7. Teaching about Energy at the Secondary Level
8. Strategies for Promoting an Interest in Energy Issues at the Secondary Level
9. An Outline Program for Teaching about Wind Power
10. Teaching about Solar Energy
11. Teaching about Hydro-Electric Power
12. Teaching about Geothermal Energy
13. Teaching about Fossil Fuels
14. Teaching about Nuclear Energy
15. Teaching about Biomass
16. Strategies for Teaching Conservation of Energy
Section D: Energy Education at the Tertiary Level
Introduction
17. The Teaching of Energy at the Tertiary Level
18. Energy Studies
Section E: Energy Education around the World
Introduction
19. An Energy Module for Liberal Art Students
20. An Energy Program for Sierra Leone Secondary Schools
21. Site Visits as Part of Physics Education in the Senior Secondary School in Finland
22. Energy Education in Pre-Vocational Courses in Ireland
23. KSSP's Non-Formal Educational Program to Popularize the Energy Theme and Its Social Implications
24. Teaching about Energy in the UK: A Physicist's View of the Changes
25. Energy Education in Norwegian Schools
26. Energy Education in Venezuela
27. Teaching Energy for Social Needs
28. Teaching Strategy for the Effective Implementation of Energy Education
Section F: Sample Energy Education Fact Sheets
Introduction
29. Solar Heating and Cooling
30. Conventional Nuclear Reactors
31. Wind Power
32. Geothermal Energy
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190969
About the Editor
D. F. Kirwan
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rhode Island, USA