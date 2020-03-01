Energy Policy for Peace - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128173503

Energy Policy for Peace

1st Edition

Editors: Daniel Kammen Hisashi Yoshikawa
Paperback ISBN: 9780128173503
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
109.00
95.95
175.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Though Sustainable Development Goals and other international initiatives have insisted on the importance of energy access in peace building, there is still little understanding about the extent to which energy systems themselves can contribute to or mitigate structural violence. While there are ample relevant examples globally from a diverse literature and increasing body of case studies, this knowledge has not been systematically organized to show theoretical alternatives to current energy systems or deliver practical policy advice in building such alternatives.Informed by the contributions of a multidisciplinary global author pool, Energy Policy for Peace provides both a new foundation for researchers and practitioners exploring how energy systems can be changed to build positive peace, and a toolkit for redressing structural violence. The work opens by reviewing how unequal energy access strengthens structural violence. It argues that increasing access to energy access may be an important tool in mitigating structural violence. It concludes with practical policy recommendations and institutional reforms designed to mitigate the structural violence embedded in many energy systems and develop energy strategies for peace building.

Key Features

  • Reviews the characteristics of energy systems which enable positive peace
  • Discusses practical recommendations to achieve positive peace through energy strategy and policies
  • Draws on an array of real-world case studies drawn from an exemplary team of international practitioners
  • Provides a toolkit of policy options for stakeholders interested in redressing structural violence

Readership

Social scientists exploring problems from peace and conflict studies, structural violence, and the resource curse, particularly as it relates to energy policy, and broadly across the energy, environment and peace and conflict studies fields. Graduate and 1st year PhD students. International organisations. Government scientists and analysts. Government policymakers. Development institutions

Table of Contents

PART 1: Energy for Peace
1. History and Background
2. Basic principles and Analytical approaches
3. Specific Methods

PART 2: Country Studies
4. Balkans
5. South Sudan
6. North Africa to EU
7. Bangladesh
8. Myanmar
9. Columbia
10. Comparison of Country Studies: Pros and Cons of Approaches

PART 3: For Positive Peace
11. Enabling Systems: Micro-grid, Interconnectivity, and Benefit-sharing
12. Limitations and Implications

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128173503

About the Editor

Daniel Kammen

Professor Daniel Kammen is the Class of 1935 Distinguished Professor of Energy at the University of California, Berkeley, the Founding Director of RAEL, and a former climate Science Envoy for the State Department. Also. He is a coordinating lead author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which won the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for their report.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, USA

Hisashi Yoshikawa

Professor Hisashi Yoshikawa has worked in Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, OECD and IEA, and currently in the University of Tokyo as Project Professor at the Policy Alternatives Research Institute and Graduate School of Public Policy. He also serves as Research Director for the Canon Institute for Global Studies and Executive Adviser for the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Tokyo, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.