Energy Policy for Peace
1st Edition
Description
Though Sustainable Development Goals and other international initiatives have insisted on the importance of energy access in peace building, there is still little understanding about the extent to which energy systems themselves can contribute to or mitigate structural violence. While there are ample relevant examples globally from a diverse literature and increasing body of case studies, this knowledge has not been systematically organized to show theoretical alternatives to current energy systems or deliver practical policy advice in building such alternatives.Informed by the contributions of a multidisciplinary global author pool, Energy Policy for Peace provides both a new foundation for researchers and practitioners exploring how energy systems can be changed to build positive peace, and a toolkit for redressing structural violence. The work opens by reviewing how unequal energy access strengthens structural violence. It argues that increasing access to energy access may be an important tool in mitigating structural violence. It concludes with practical policy recommendations and institutional reforms designed to mitigate the structural violence embedded in many energy systems and develop energy strategies for peace building.
Key Features
- Reviews the characteristics of energy systems which enable positive peace
- Discusses practical recommendations to achieve positive peace through energy strategy and policies
- Draws on an array of real-world case studies drawn from an exemplary team of international practitioners
- Provides a toolkit of policy options for stakeholders interested in redressing structural violence
Readership
Social scientists exploring problems from peace and conflict studies, structural violence, and the resource curse, particularly as it relates to energy policy, and broadly across the energy, environment and peace and conflict studies fields. Graduate and 1st year PhD students. International organisations. Government scientists and analysts. Government policymakers. Development institutions
Table of Contents
PART 1: Energy for Peace
1. History and Background
2. Basic principles and Analytical approaches
3. Specific Methods
PART 2: Country Studies
4. Balkans
5. South Sudan
6. North Africa to EU
7. Bangladesh
8. Myanmar
9. Columbia
10. Comparison of Country Studies: Pros and Cons of Approaches
PART 3: For Positive Peace
11. Enabling Systems: Micro-grid, Interconnectivity, and Benefit-sharing
12. Limitations and Implications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128173503
About the Editor
Daniel Kammen
Professor Daniel Kammen is the Class of 1935 Distinguished Professor of Energy at the University of California, Berkeley, the Founding Director of RAEL, and a former climate Science Envoy for the State Department. Also. He is a coordinating lead author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which won the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for their report.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, USA
Hisashi Yoshikawa
Professor Hisashi Yoshikawa has worked in Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, OECD and IEA, and currently in the University of Tokyo as Project Professor at the Policy Alternatives Research Institute and Graduate School of Public Policy. He also serves as Research Director for the Canon Institute for Global Studies and Executive Adviser for the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Tokyo, Japan