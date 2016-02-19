Energy: Money, Materials and Engineering focuses on the utilization and management of energy sources, taking into consideration the chemical processes and economic implications involved. Divided into eight parts with 47 chapters, the book features the literature of authors who have painstakingly conducted studies on the utilization, management, conversion, and the economics involved in the use of energy. These papers stress the contributions of chemical engineers and researchers in establishing the relationship of the development of energy sources, while at the same time minding their possible effects on the environment. In the conversion of energy, various processes are discussed. The book also touches the processes involved in the conservation of energy in various areas as well as in the industrial setting. Relative to this, various processes are discussed, including water electrolysis, the use of batteries in electricity supply system, coal gasification, and the use of turbines. The text also points out the evolution of hazardous materials because of the use of energy. The need to create programs to control their potential effects on the environment and health is stressed. The book is a valuable source of information for those involved in thermodynamics.

Table of Contents



Plenary Lectures: Introducing the Six Themes of the Symposium

1. Thermodynamics and Economics — Is there a Conflict?

2. Thermodynamics and Economics — Is there a Conflict?

3. The Economic Containment and Application of Energy "The Chemical Engineer's Quest for Efficiency"

4. Energy and the Environment

5. Some Aspects of Energy Conversion as Exemplified by Gasification and Liquefaction of Brown Coal

6. Energy Flux and Energy Storage in Heat Transformation Devices

7. Fuels from Biomas

Theme 1: Thermodynamics & Economics — Is There a Conflict?

1. Is the "Value" of a Source of Energy based on Enthalpy, Entropy, Economy or Ecology?

2. Thermodynamic & Monetary Qualities, can they be Related?

3. Energy Analysis as an Aid to Public Decision Making

4. A Thermodynamic Constraint on the Rate of Global Development

5. Exergy Efficiency of Industrial Energy Use

Theme 2: The Economic Containment & Application of Energy

1. Saving Energy in a Large Chemical Factory and the Impact on the Energy Supply of the Works

2. The Economics of Heat Recovery Systems with Particular Reference to Vapor Compression Heat Pumps

3. Energy Efficiency of a Lead Smelter

4. Conservation of Energy on a 40,000 BPSD Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit Utilizing a Flue Gas Expansion Turbine

Theme 3: Chemical Engineering Aspects of Energy Flux/Energy Storage

1. The Contribution of Gas Transportation and Storage in Meeting the Energy Requirements of the UK

2. Water Electrolysis and Electrochemical Recombustion of Hydrogen in Fuel Cells, a Means for Energy Conversion and Storage

3. Energy Flux in Chemical Engineering Design

4. Possible Materials Availability Constraints on Future Energy Systems

5. The Potential of Electrochemical Batteries for Bulk Energy Storage in an Electricity Storage in an Electricity Supply System

Theme 4: Energy and the Environment

1. Nuclear Waste: A Source of Valuable Raw Material or Just a Troublesome Pollutant

2. Possible Climatic Change by Anthropogenic CO2 Emission

3. The Economics of Environmental Protection in Energy Utilization

4. Possible Fossil Fuel Developments within the Electric Power Generation Industry and Their Impact on Other Industries

5. Electrodialysis-Based Process for Disposal of Power and Process Industry Soluble Salt Waste

Theme 5: Energy Conversion — Chemical Engineering Problems

1. Thermodynamic Analysis of a Coal Gasification Process

2. Rational Design of Equipment - A Factor in Energy Saving

3. Mineral Recovery from Coal Conversion Solid Wastes

4. The Thermal Drying of Digested Sludge with Heat Recovery

5. Energy Considerations for Mixers in Blending and Mass Transfer Operations

Theme 6: Biological and Other Energy Sources

1. Biomass for Energy: Fuels Now and in the Future

2. Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion — A Base Load Renewable Energy System

3. Advancements in the Utilization of Geothermal Energy in Western USA

4. Development of a Continuous Fermentation Process for Fuel Alcohol Production

5. Production of Liquid Fuels and Chemicals through Anaerobic Digestion of Biomass

Appendix: Specialist Session Papers

1. High Temperature Heat Storage

2. Analysis of Energy Conservation Possibilities in an Industrial Drying Process

3. Obsolescence in Energy-Using Equipment

4. The Coagulation of Suspensions of Precious Metals and Metal Oxides in Nitric Acid with respect to Nuclear Fuel Recyling

5. Energy and the Environment

6. Equilibrium Modeling — A Cheap and Effective Aid to Gasifier System Design and Analysis

7. Heat Transfer in the Radiant Section of Chemical Tube Reactors

8. Fermentation of Leucaena Leucocephala Leaves for the Production of Fuel Gas, Liquid Organic Fertilizer and Animal Feed free of Mimosine and DHP Toxicity

9. Surface Area and Pore Volume Distributions of Easter US Oil Shales from N2 and CO2 Adsorption Isotherms

10. Supple Energy Tariffs

11. Prospects for the Extraction of Uranium from Sea Water

12. Entropy Background in Engineering and Economics

