Energy Efficiency in Air Transportation
1st Edition
Description
Energy Efficiency in Air Transportation explores the relationship between air transportation and energy use, starting with an analysis of air transport energy sources and their potential development. The book examines how different elements of the air transport system make use of energy, with an analysis of various methods for optimizing energy consumption. The book covers the consequences of energy use in terms of economics, environmental impact and sustainable development, with a review of the existing and proposed regulatory measures addressing those factors.
Aeronautical and air transport engineers interested in aerial vehicle systems design, as well as public administrators and regulators concerned with energy efficiency or environmental issues in air transport, will benefit greatly from this comprehensive reference, which captures necessary background information along with the newest developments in the field.
Key Features
- Examines new developments in energy efficiency in the air transport field
- Includes exergy analyses of aerial vehicles and systems
- Shows the environmental impact from fuel use including local air quality, consumption of non-renewable materials and contribution to climate change
- Discusses the CO2 emissions certification required by ICAO for new aircraft models
Readership
Aeronautical engineers and researchers interested in aerial vehicle and its systems design; ATM specialists and airline managers
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Energy and air transport
3. The air transport system
4. Aircraft design
5. Flight planning
6. Operational Procedures
7. Maintenance
8. Infrastructures
9. Energy efficiency and the environment
10. Efficiency certification
11. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 26th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128125823
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128125816
About the Author
Arturo Benito
Doctor Aeronautical Engineer (U. Politécnica de Madrid), Graduate in Journalism (Escuela Oficial de Periodismo de Madrid) and Graduate in Civil Aviation Management (London Business School). From 1970-2006, Prof. Benito has worked for Construcciones Aeronáuticas, S.A, (now Airbus-Spain) and for IBERIA, Airlines of Spain. Currently, Prof. Benito is Head of the Air Transport Department in the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, a member of the Board of Air Business Academy (Toulouse) and ICAO consultant for Air Transport subjects. He is a member of the European Union Clean Sky 2 Scientific Committee and the X-Noise Advisory Board programs. Nowadays he is an Advisor of Spanish Civil Aviation Authority on Environmental matters and represents Spain in WG3 (emissions) and GMTF (Market Based Measures) of ICAO’s Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection (CAEP).
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Air Transport Department, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Spain
Gustavo Alonso
Dr. Alonso is currently a Professor and Deputy-Director at Technical University of Madrid, Faculty of Aerospace Engineering (ETSIAE/UPM). He lectures at graduate and post-graduate levels on various topics such as Air Transport Management and Aerospace Engineering. He is also involved in the organization and management of different courses and seminars and a visiting professor at several Universities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Deputy-Director, Faculty of Aerospace Engineering, Technical University of Madrid, Spain