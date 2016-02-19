Energy Changes in Biochemical Reactions
1st Edition
Energy Changes in Biochemical Reactions considers the basic principles and techniques of energetic in biochemical reactions. This book is composed of eight chapters that emphasize the statistical thermodynamics of these reactions. The first two chapters discuss the concept of energy and entropy using the First and Second Law of Thermodynamics, respectively. These topics are followed by a discussion on the fundamentals, calculation, and dependence on concentration of chemical potential. A chapter presents the experimental determination of group transfer potential. Another chapter focuses on the power of thermodynamic methods in the analysis of physicochemical behavior. The final chapter looks into the fundamentals of statistical thermodynamics, with a special emphasis on the significant of combined molecular models and statistical theorems to delineate energetics. This book will be of benefit to students interested in the fundamental concepts and simple calculations of biochemical energetics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction: The Scope of Energetics
I. The Concept of Energy: The First Law of Thermodynamics
II. The Concept of Entropy
A. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
B. Entropy as an Index of Exhaustion
III. The Free Energy or Chemical Potential
A. A Criterion of Feasibility of a Material Transformation
B. Distinction between ∆G° and ∆G
IV. Computations of Standard Free Energies
A. From Equilibrium Constants
B. From Oxidation-Reduction Potentials
C. From Enthalpy and Entropy Changes
D. From Free Energies of Formation
Exercises
V. The Dependence of Chemical Potential on Concentration
A. Fundamental Relationship
B. Illustrative Calculations
Exercises
VI. Group Transfer Potential: "High-Energy Bond"
A.Comparison of Transfer Potentials
B.Coupled Reactions
C.Experimental Determination of Group Transfer Potentials
Exercises
VII. Some Laws of Physicochemical Behavior
A. Electrochemical Relationships
B. Osmotic Pressure
C. Molecular Weight from Ultracentrifugation
VIII. Energetics from a Molecular Statistical Viewpoint
A. Fundamental Assumptions
B. Relationship to Thermodynamic Quantities
C. Some Applications
Conclusion
- No. of pages:
- 118
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161114