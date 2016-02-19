Energy Changes in Biochemical Reactions considers the basic principles and techniques of energetic in biochemical reactions. This book is composed of eight chapters that emphasize the statistical thermodynamics of these reactions. The first two chapters discuss the concept of energy and entropy using the First and Second Law of Thermodynamics, respectively. These topics are followed by a discussion on the fundamentals, calculation, and dependence on concentration of chemical potential. A chapter presents the experimental determination of group transfer potential. Another chapter focuses on the power of thermodynamic methods in the analysis of physicochemical behavior. The final chapter looks into the fundamentals of statistical thermodynamics, with a special emphasis on the significant of combined molecular models and statistical theorems to delineate energetics. This book will be of benefit to students interested in the fundamental concepts and simple calculations of biochemical energetics.