Enemy at the Water Cooler

Part I: Background on Cyber Crime, Insider Threats, and ESM Chapter One: Cyber Crime and Cyber Criminals • About this Chapter • Computer Dependence and Internet Growth • The Shrinking Vulnerability Threat Window • Motivations for Cyber Criminal Activity o Black Markets • Hacker • Script Kiddies • Solitary Cyber Criminals and Exploit Writers for Hire • Organized Crime • Identity Thieves (Impersonation Fraudsters) • Competitors • Activist Groups, Nation-State Threats, and Terrorists • Activists • Nation-State Threats o China o France o Russia o United Kingdom o United States • Terrorists • Insiders • Tools of the Trade o Application-Layer Exploits o Botnets o Buffer Overflows o Code Packing o Denial-of-service (DoS) Attacks o More Aggressive and Sophisticated Malware o Non-wired Attacks and Mobile Devices o Password-cracking o Phishing o Reconnaissance and Googledorks o Rootkits and Keyloggers o Social Engineering Attacks o Voice over IP (VoIP) Attacks o Zero-Day Exploits • Summary Points Chapter Two: Insider Threats • Understanding Who the Insider Is • Psychology of Insider Identification • Insider Threat Examples from the Media • Insider Threats from a Human Perspective o A Word on Policies • Insider Threats from a Business Perspective o Risk • Insider Threats from a Technical Perspective o Need-to-know o Least Privileges o Separation of Duties o Strong Authentication o Access Controls o Incident Detection and Incident Management • Summary Points

Chapter Three: Enterprise Security Management (ESM) • ESM in a Nutshell • Key ESM Feature Requirements o Event Collection o Normalization o Categorization o Asset Information o Vulnerability Information o Zoning and Global Positioning System Data o Active Lists o Actors o Data Content o Correlation o Prioritization o Event and Response Time Reduction o Anomaly Detection o Pattern Discovery o Alerting o Case Management o Real-Time Analysis and Forensic Investigation o Visualization o High-level Dashboards o Detailed Visualization o Reporting o Remediation • Return On Investment (ROI) and Return On Security Investment (ROSI) • Alternatives to ESM o Do Nothing o Custom In-house Solutions o Outsourcing and Co-sourcing ? Co-sourcing examples: • Summary Points

Part II: Real Life Case Studies Chapter Four: Imbalanced Security—A Singaporean Data Center Chapter Five: Correlating Physical and Logical Security Events—A U.S. Government Organization Chapter Six: Insider with a Conscience—An Austrian Retailer Chapter Seven: Collaborative Threat—A Telecommunications Company in the U.S. Chapter Eight: Outbreak from Within—A Financial Organization in the U.K. Chapter Nine: Mixing Revenge and Passwords—A Utility Company in Brazil Chapter Ten: Rapid Remediation—A University in the United States Chapter Eleven: Suspicious Activity—A Consulting Company in Spain Chapter Twelve: Insiders Abridged • Malicious use of Medical Records • Hosting Pirated Software • Pod-Slurping • Auctioning State Property • Writing Code for another Company • Outsourced Insiders • Smuggling Gold in Rattus Norvegicus

Part III: The Extensibility of ESM Chapter Thirteen: Establishing Chain-of-Custody Best Practices with ESM • Disclaimer • Monitoring and disclosure • Provider Protection Exception • Consent Exception • Computer Trespasser Exception • Court Order Exception • Best Practices • Canadian Best Evidence Rule • Summary Points

Chapter Fourteen: Addressing Both Insider Threats and Sarbanes-Oxley with ESM • A Primer on Sarbanes-Oxley • Section 302: Corporate Responsibility for Financial Reports • Section 404: Management Assessment of Internal Controls • Separation of Duties • Monitoring Interaction with Financial Processes • Detecting Changes in Controls over Financial Systems • Section 409: Real-time Issuer Disclosures • Summary Points

Chapter Fifteen: Incident Management with ESM • Incident Management Basics • Improved Risk Management • Improved Compliance • Reduced Costs • Current Challenges o Process o Organization o Technology • Building an Incident Management Program o Defining Risk • Five Steps to Risk Definition for Incident Management o Process o Training o Stakeholder Involvement o Remediation o Documentation • Reporting and Metrics • Summary Points

Chapter Sixteen: Insider Threat Questions and Answers • Introduction • Insider Threat Recap • Question One - Employees o The Hiring Process o Reviews o Awareness o NIST 800-50 o Policies o Standards o Security Memorandum Example • Question Two - Prevention • Question Three – Asset Inventories • Question Four – Log Collection o Security Application Logs o Operating System Log o Web Server Logs o NIST 800-92 • Question Five – Log Analysis • Question Six - Specialized Insider Content • Question Seven – Physical and Logical Security Convergence • Question Eight – IT Governance o NIST 800-53 o Network Account Deletion maps to NIST 800-53 section AC-2 o Vulnerability Scanning maps to NIST 800-53 section RA-5 o Asset Creation maps to NIST 800-53 section CM-4 o Attacks and Suspicious Activity from Public Facing Assets maps to NIST 800-53 section SC-14 o Traffic from Internal to External Assets maps to NIST 800-53 section SC-7 • Question Nine - Incident Response • Question 10 – Must Haves

Appendix A—Examples of Cyber Crime Prosecutions