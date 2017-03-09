Endovascular Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease and Critical Limb Ischemia, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323524131, 9780323524148

Endovascular Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease and Critical Limb Ischemia, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 6-2

1st Edition

Authors: Ehrin Armstrong
eBook ISBN: 9780323524148
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323524131
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th March 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Ehrin Armstrong, will cover a wide variety of aspects of Endovascular Treatment of PAD and Critical Limb Ischemia. Topics covered in the issue include, but are not limited to: Current Status and Outcomes of Iliac Artery Endovascular Intervention; Current Endovascular Management of Acute Limb Ischemia; Mechanisms Underlying Drug Delivery to Peripheral Arteries; Biological Mechanisms of Restenosis After Endovascular Intervention; Drug Coated Balloons; Current Role of Atherectomy for Treatment of Femoropopliteal and Infrapopliteal Disease; Inframalleolar Intervention and Extreme Access for Limb Preservation; and Emerging and Future Therapeutic Options for Femoropopliteal and Infrapopliteal Endovascular Intervention, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323524148
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323524131

About the Authors

Ehrin Armstrong Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Colorado

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.