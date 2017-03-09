Endovascular Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease and Critical Limb Ischemia, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 6-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Ehrin Armstrong, will cover a wide variety of aspects of Endovascular Treatment of PAD and Critical Limb Ischemia. Topics covered in the issue include, but are not limited to: Current Status and Outcomes of Iliac Artery Endovascular Intervention; Current Endovascular Management of Acute Limb Ischemia; Mechanisms Underlying Drug Delivery to Peripheral Arteries; Biological Mechanisms of Restenosis After Endovascular Intervention; Drug Coated Balloons; Current Role of Atherectomy for Treatment of Femoropopliteal and Infrapopliteal Disease; Inframalleolar Intervention and Extreme Access for Limb Preservation; and Emerging and Future Therapeutic Options for Femoropopliteal and Infrapopliteal Endovascular Intervention, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 9th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323524148
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323524131
About the Authors
Ehrin Armstrong Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Colorado