Endovascular Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease and Critical Limb Ischemia, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 6-2

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Ehrin Armstrong, will cover a wide variety of aspects of Endovascular Treatment of PAD and Critical Limb Ischemia. Topics covered in the issue include, but are not limited to: Current Status and Outcomes of Iliac Artery Endovascular Intervention; Current Endovascular Management of Acute Limb Ischemia; Mechanisms Underlying Drug Delivery to Peripheral Arteries; Biological Mechanisms of Restenosis After Endovascular Intervention; Drug Coated Balloons; Current Role of Atherectomy for Treatment of Femoropopliteal and Infrapopliteal Disease; Inframalleolar Intervention and Extreme Access for Limb Preservation; and Emerging and Future Therapeutic Options for Femoropopliteal and Infrapopliteal Endovascular Intervention, among others.