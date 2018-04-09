Endovascular Treatment of Aortic Aneurysms
1st Edition
Standard and Advanced Techniques
Authors: Konstantinos P. Donas Giovanni Torsello Ken Ouriel
eBook ISBN: 9780323511742
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323511483
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th April 2018
Page Count: 134
Description
Focusing on the latest safe and effective techniques, Endovascular Treatment of Aortic Aneurysms: Standard and Advanced Techniques provides step-by-step, comprehensive coverage of endovascular repairs of complex aneurysms of the aorta, from basic to advanced.
Key Features
- Explains how to perform the techniques in a step-by-step manner, using high-quality images and practical tips and tricks to optimize results.
- Contains chapters devoted to the repair of leaks that may occur after a repair and the best ways to minimize radiation exposure.
- Presents information in a consistent, standardized format: introduction, indications for the technique, how to perform the technique, complications and techniques for rescue, and concluding thoughts.
Table of Contents
Endovascular Treatment Aortic Aneurysms, 1e
- Iliac aneurysm
- Aneurysm with short neck
- Aneurysm with hostile iliac arteries
- Pararenal aneurysms
- Thoracoabdominal aneurysms
- Aortic arch aneurysm
- Techniques to treat type IA, II and III endoleaks after EVAR
- Techniques to minimize radiation exposure
- Logistics
About the Author
Konstantinos P. Donas
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Vascular Surgery, St. Franziskus Hospital Munster, Munster University Hospital, Munster, Germany
Giovanni Torsello
Ken Ouriel
Affiliations and Expertise
President and CEO Syntactx, Germany
