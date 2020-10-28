COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Endoscopy in the Era of Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323733861

Endoscopy in the Era of Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 30-4

1st Edition

Editor: Jacques Van Dam
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323733861
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th October 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

Together with Consulting Editor Dr. Charles Lightdale, Dr. Jacques Van Dam has put together the first ever monograph that tackles the challenges of infection prevention by endoscopists and interventional endoscopists. Dr. Van Dam has selected authors who have learned valuable lessons in hospitals where antibiotic-resistant infections occurred as well as regulating bodies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who are trying to both resolve what happened and create, as much as possible, an evidenced-based response in an effort to protect the public. Articles are specifically devoted to the following topics: Introduction to Transmission of Infection: Potential Agents Transmitted by Endoscopy; Genetic Mutation and Natural Selection of Resistant Bacteria: How did We Get Here; Nosocomial Infections: A History of Hospital-Acquired Infections; Endoscope as Vector for Transmission Methods for Endoscope Reprocessing; Novel Algorithms for Reprocessing, Drying and Storing; Quality Systems Approach for Endoscope Reprocessing: You Don't Know What you Don't Know; Role of the FDA: From Device Regulation to Crisis Management; Hospital Outbreaks; Patient as Vector and Victim; Society Guidelines: Where is the Consensus; New-Age Antibiotics; Role of the CDC: From Hospital Outbreak to Crisis Management. Readers will come away with latest information they need to prevent infections in their endoscopy suites and hospitals.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th October 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323733861

About the Editor

Jacques Van Dam

Jacques Van Dam, MD, PhD Professor of Medicine, (Clinical Scholar) Keck School of Medicine University of Southern California Los Angeles, CA Office: (323) 442-8107 jvandam@med.usc.edu

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine University of Southern California Los Angeles, CA

