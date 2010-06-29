Endoscopy and Liver Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437719147

Endoscopy and Liver Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 14-2

1st Edition

Authors: Andres Cardenas Paul Thuluvath
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719147
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th June 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Gastrointestinal endoscopy plays an essential role in the management of patients with liver disease. This issue reviews the standard of care in the endoscopic management of portal hypertension and biliary disease before and after liver transplantation. A thorough knowledge of the available endoscopic diagnostic and therapeutic methods is essential for the practicing hepatologist. Emphasis is placed on recent advances in imaging techniques such as the application of capsule endoscopy and endoscopic ultrasound in the evaluation of portal hypertension and recent advances in cholangioscopy and biliary tissue sampling. Additionally new information regarding the endoscopic management of esophageal and gastric varices is reviewed. Finally, the current role of ERCP in the diagnosis and staging of cholangiocarcinoma before liver transplantation and the endoscopic management of biliary complications after liver transplantation is discussed.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437719147

About the Authors

Andres Cardenas Author

Paul Thuluvath Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine, Director of Liver Transplantation, Johns Hopkins University, Balitmore, MD

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.