Endoscopy, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712865

Endoscopy, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 39-5

1st Edition

Authors: MaryAnn Radlinsky
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712865
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th September 2009
Description

A complete primer on endoscopy for the small animal practitioner! Topics will include flexible and rigid endoscopic equipment and specialized instrumentation, anesthesia, diagnostic rigid Endoscopy, flexible gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures, airway evaluation and flexible endoscopic procedures, gastrointestinal laparoscopic and laparoscopic assisted procedures, advanced laparoscopic procedures, diagnostic thoracoscopy, complications, and much more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437712865

About the Authors

MaryAnn Radlinsky Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Georgia

