Endoscopy, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 39-5
1st Edition
Authors: MaryAnn Radlinsky
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712865
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th September 2009
Description
A complete primer on endoscopy for the small animal practitioner! Topics will include flexible and rigid endoscopic equipment and specialized instrumentation, anesthesia, diagnostic rigid Endoscopy, flexible gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures, airway evaluation and flexible endoscopic procedures, gastrointestinal laparoscopic and laparoscopic assisted procedures, advanced laparoscopic procedures, diagnostic thoracoscopy, complications, and much more!
About the Authors
MaryAnn Radlinsky Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Georgia
